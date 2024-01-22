EU drug watchdog to review wider use of Novo's weight-loss drug

FILE PHOTO: Injection pens of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy are shown in this photo illustration in Oslo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator this week will review a possible wider use of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy to include reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

The possible new indication, based on a drug trial known as SELECT, will be assessed this week during the monthly meeting of the watchdog's committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP), a meeting agenda posted on the watchdog's website showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)