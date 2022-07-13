EU edges closer to ending 'too-big-to-fail' banks by 2024

FILE PHOTO: Koenig, head of the Single Resolution Board, testifies before the EU Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's body for dismantling failed banks said on Wednesday it would ratchet up pressure on lenders over the coming months to bolster their defences so that none remain "too big to fail" by January 2024.

The Single Resolution Board (SRB), in its first "heat map" on progress in preventing failing banks from needing a taxpayer bailout, said that the shortfall in special debt issuance by banks to replenish burnt-out capital was down to 32.6 billion euros, or 0.45% of the total risk exposure.

The SRB is the main resolution authority for banks in the 19-country euro zone, along with Bulgaria and Croatia.

While most banks have met their target for issuing the special debt known as MREL, the SRB said some lenders still need to improve other elements which ensure smooth "resolution" or winding down if they go under.

"We have seen good progress by all banks, spearheaded by the largest banks. At the same time, we also see clearly the areas that require further attention in 2022 and 2023," SRB Chair Elke Koenig said in a statement.

The SRB said progress was needed by all banks on the swift mobilisation of liquidity and collateral during resolution, and improving banks' ability to restructure and separate their operations after a failure so that critical services could continue under a new owner.

The watchdog will shift to more testing and resolution 'dry runs' at laggard banks to close their "capability gaps" over the coming 12 months.

Last month, the Bank of England said it was satisfied that major lenders in Britain had taken steps to ensure they were no longer 'too big to fail' in any future crisis.

"We do not believe that the failure of these institutions would now onwards require public money, and that, to me, is the critical plank of the too-big-to-fail policy," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told Britain's parliament on Monday.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed launches US$500 mln fund for India, SEA

    Lightspeed India Partners (LSIP) announced on Tuesday the closing of a US$500 million early stage fund (LSIP Fund IV) for India and Southeast Asia, as part of venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners’ (LSVP) US$7.1 billion commitment. See related article: Huobi Ventures bets on DeFi and gaming in $10M GameFi fund Fast facts In addition […]

  • Restaurant Brands New Zealand's (NZSE:RBD) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • LBank Exchange Will List Double Swap Token (DST) on July 13, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Double Swap Token (DST) on July 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DST/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130624_299d04e744c4985b_001full.jpgBITONE (BIO) is a network that perfectly decentralizes and verif

  • Aespa, NCT’s SM Entertainment builds metaverse studio Kwangya

    SM Entertainment (SM) announced it is establishing Studio Kwangya, a company specializing in content production in the metaverse, the leading South Korean idol agency announced on Tuesday. See related article: Second K-pop agency taps Binance for NFT partnership Fast facts SM has represented some generational acts in K-pop since 1995 such as H.O.T., SNSD, EXO, […]

  • Ng: More Signs Of Production Normalization In China

    JPMorgan Senior China Economist Grace Ng sees further signs of production normalization in China in the near term. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • The biggest snubs and the surprises of the 2022 Emmy nominations

    From Rhea Seehorn (yay!) to Reservation Dogs (noo!), EW's TV critics explore the highs and lows of the TV awards race.

  • Asian shares bounce, markets on edge ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian stocks gained on Wednesday, taking back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report later in the global day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65%, snapping two straight days of losses, after having slumped to its lowest in two years the day before. Taiwanese stocks led the gains, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp a regional and local index heavyweight rallying 4%, after Taiwan's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would activate its stock stabilisation fund.

  • What Is a Molar Pregnancy?

    Molar pregnancies result from abnormal fertilization, and they can cause serious health issues if not treated properly. Here's what to know about the rare pregnancy complication.

  • Rich nations caused climate harm to poorer ones, study says

    For decades, environmental activists along with some government officials and scientists have argued that rich countries should pay the most to address climate change, and even pay poor countries reparations, because industrialized nations have historically emitted the most greenhouse gases. Published Tuesday in the journal Climatic Change, the study says the figures could be used in courtrooms and in international climate negotiations about payments from rich nations that burn more coal, oil and gas, to poor countries damaged by emissions. For example, the data shows that the top carbon emitter over time, the United States, has caused more than $1.9 trillion in climate damage to other countries from 1990 to 2014, including $310 billion in damage to Brazil, $257 billion in damage to India, $124 billion to Indonesia, $104 billion to Venezuela and $74 billion to Nigeria.

  • Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, U.N. to meet Wednesday on grain exports

    ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Military delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal to resume safe exports of Ukraine grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. Turkey has been working with the United Nations to broker a deal after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.

  • The contenders vying to succeed Boris Johnson as Britain's next prime minister

    Eight contenders are vying to replace Boris Johnson as the next Conservative Party leader and British prime minister.

  • Russian troops' lack of rest is one of the 'most damaging' issues facing Putin's army in Ukraine, UK says

    A lack of rest among Russian forces in Ukraine is "highly likely one of the most damaging of the many personnel issues" facing the army, UK defense official said.

  • Spirit shareholder Discovery Capital urges board to abandon Frontier deal

    Discovery became the second major Spirit shareholder to publicly back a merger with JetBlue, which is vying with Frontier to expand in the United States and create the country's fifth-largest airline. Last month, Spirit shareholder TIG Advisors LLC also informed the carrier's board of directors that it intends to vote against Frontier's bid with the low-cost carrier. The Spirit shareholder vote, which has been delayed twice before, was pushed back for a third time to enable the airline to have more conversations with JetBlue and Frontier to finalize a deal.

  • China’s Tianqi Lithium Slumps in Biggest Hong Kong Debut of 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. fell as much as 11% in Hong Kong, following the largest share sale in the Asian financial hub this year.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationIts shares dropped to as low as HK$72.65 in early trade on Wednesday, before trimming losses.

  • Stocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped before Wednesday’s inflation report, with the Treasury curve inversion deepening to levels last seen in 2007 amid fears that aggressive rate hikes will sink the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe S&P 500 slid

  • Charlie Munger personally backed an investor seeking to build the Berkshire Hathaway of Australia — even though he rarely trusts anyone except Warren Buffett to manage his money

    Warren Buffett's business partner praised Stonehouse founder Charles Jennings' focus on fundamentals, rational mind, and high ethical standards.

  • Bond Buyer experts discuss uncertainty surrounding DeSantis, Disney and Reedy Creek situation

    Two bond experts can't deny the unique situation the state of Florida — and Orange and Osceola counties — find themselves in with the eventual dissolution of Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District due to a law signed April 22 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. There's a lot of uncertainty and many questions about the situation, including how nearly $1 billion in bonds will be paid for; how rocky economic conditions would challenge a post-dissolution plan; and if this situation could lead to repeat dissolutions in other areas, according bond experts Natalie Cohen, president of National Municipal Research Inc. in New York and founder/principal author/publisher of The Public Purse, a municipal finance information site; and John Mousseau, president and CEO at Cumberland Advisors, a Sarasota-based investment management firm, during a June 14 episode of The Bond Buyer podcast, which directly discussed the Reedy Creek dissolution.

  • As 'economic warfare' threatens to break out in Europe, the euro finally crumbles below $1 for the first time since 2002

    Relentless pressure on the single European currency finally pushed the euro/dollar exchange rate below $1.0000 for the first time since 2002.

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • Georgia's Abrams tries to one-up Kemp in call for payments

    Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams' call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians," Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough.