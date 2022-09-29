EU energy chief calls for price cap on Russian gas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson called on Thursday for the bloc to cap the price of Russian gas exports to Europe.

"I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe," Simson said in a statement, ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday who will debate various options to tame high gas prices.

Simson said the EU stood ready to introduce a separate price cap specifically on gas used for power generation. The EU should also negotiate with its pipeline gas suppliers to attempt to lower prices, and said that if this fails, a broader price cap could be possible, she said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)