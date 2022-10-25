EU energy ministers seek way forward for more energy unity

RAF CASERT
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union energy ministers on Tuesday started seeking some common ground to flesh out the barest of tentative agreements that their leaders could find last week to soften the blow of an energy crisis for their citizens while maintaining a united front during Russia's war in Ukraine.

With winter approaching, home energy bills piling up and some businesses teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, there is a popular outcry for the 27-nation bloc to move much faster. But the fluctuating global energy markets and different energy mixes among member states — ranging from nuclear to natural gas and other fossil fuels — make smart, lightning-quick decisions nearly impossible.

“We have to be fast. And I will not hide that I am slightly disappointed that we are not going as fast forward as possible,” said Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jozef Sikela, who chaired Tuesday's meeting.

“There is urgency, because our industries are destabilized and can no longer face international competition,” French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

After the vague commitments of their leaders last Friday, the ministers were looking at updated proposals from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, such as variations of a gas price cap and joint natural gas purchases meant to target volatility in energy markets, which sends bills higher.

But Sikela said the measures left something to be desired: “At least for me — I simply — I'm missing a lot of things within the proposal.”

So instead of having a deal on a gas price cap and other decisions to keep prices lower within days, Sikela is looking for agreement by the end of November.

Key will be to decide what targeted steps would actually help to keep businesses running and households warm over the coming months.

As a result of trade disruptions tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine, EU nations have reduced the overall share of Russian natural gas imports to the EU from 40% before the invasion to around 7%. And gas storage has already far exceeded targets and stands at some 95% of capacity ahead of the winter heating season.

The EU has relied on increased imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, including from the United States, to help address the fall in Russian supplies. The bloc will need LNG shipments even more in winter 2023 to refill storages that still include Russian gas this year.

Along with mild weather so far and their commitment in principle last week to stand united, EU leaders said the efforts have helped drive down prices for gas from record summer highs.

Natural gas prices on the European benchmark TTF have been steadily dropping, falling to their lowest level since mid-June this week. Gas was trading at 94 euros per megawatt-hour Tuesday, a far cry from the peak of 349.90 euros per megawatt-hour on Aug. 26.

The general question hanging over the frantic EU deliberations is whether any regulatory changes meant to curb gas prices would ultimately be self-defeating by encouraging consumption of the fuel. EU governments have already agreed to reduce demand for gas by 15% between this past August and March 2023.

The EU is pursuing a plan that focuses on next year, too: joint gas purchases. The aim is to leverage the EU’s collective market weight to gain more favorable prices from foreign suppliers other than Russia.

It is something that Germany sees a prime mover that would have an immediate impact.

“Europe has great market power," Germany Energy Minister Robert Habeck said. “When the big players can get to an agreement, should or are allowed to purchase together, then Europe’s market power will show.”

Recommended Stories

  • Support candidates who support Community Power initiative: Letters

    Letter writers promote the Community Power Coalition initiative, urge civility to all Portsmouth City Councilors (even those you don't support) and weigh in on the upcoming mid-term elections.

  • KFC set to exit Russia with store sale plan

    STORY: Another big Western fast-food chain is set to exit Russia. Yum Brands says it has reached a deal to sell its KFC outlets in the country. Ownership will be transferred to local firm Smart Service, which is run by existing Russian KFC franchisees. They will be responsible for rebranding the restaurants, and retaining existing staff. The deal still needs to be approved by regulators. But once that’s done, Yum says it will have no remaining presence in Russia. Back in July it transferred ownership of its Pizza Hut stores in the country to a local company. Its latest move comes some time after one big-name rival. McDonald’s exited Russia some months ago after selling its restaurants there to a local licensee. They’ve since reopened with new branding. However, Burger King has faced a legal tussle over its efforts to leave, due to the complex nature of its contracts with franchisees.

  • Senate wild cards: Five sleeper races that could surprise in 2022

    Every election tends to produce some surprises.

  • U.N. seeks 'urgent' steps to relieve backlog in Black Sea exports deal

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A U.N spokesperson said on Monday that "urgent" steps are needed to relieve a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a deal which allows Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea. The comments come as Kyiv accused Russia of blocking full implementation of the agreement, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July to ease a global food crisis and which comes up for renewal next month. Russia has threatened to pull out over its own complaints.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Needs $17 Billion of Aid Now as War Goes On

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies to provide $17 billion of financial aid now, while Russia’s war rages on, and much more once the conflict ends and the rebuilding begins.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Bi

  • Homer G. Roth, 83, found incompetent to stand trial on child rape charge

    Judge orders Homer G. Roth to undergo evaluation and treatment for a period not to exceed four months at Heartland Behavioral Health in Massillon

  • William Blair Commentary: Russia-Ukraine War Prompts Sustainable Energy Push

    By Alaina Anderson, CFA

  • Analysis-Pipeline blasts leave Nord Stream in insurance limbo

    With the mystery of the blasts that destroyed undersea gas pipelines between Russia and Germany unsolved, Nord Stream 1's insurers and reinsurers are grappling with how to respond to hundreds of millions of dollars in potential claims. Munich Re and syndicates within the Lloyd's of London market are among the major underwriters for Nord Stream 1, four industry sources with knowledge of the situation said, adding that it was unclear whether they would renew its cover. Even before leaks were found, supplies via Nord Stream 1 had been halted as a result of a dispute over Western sanctions on Russia, while the newly-built Nord Stream 2 pipeline had not started commercial deliveries.

  • Germany, EU launch work on 'new Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

    German and European Union leaders gathered experts Tuesday to start work on what Germany's chancellor described as a “new Marshall Plan” for the rebuilding of Ukraine. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-sponsored initiative that helped revive western European economies after World War II. A one-day conference in Berlin was convened to discuss “how to ensure and how to sustain the financing of the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine for years and decades to come,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

  • Thick Smoke Billows From Industrial Estate Fire in Wales

    A fire broke out at an industrial park in northeast Wales early on Tuesday, October 25.Footage uploaded by Twitter user @Fairy__Nuff shows thick smoke billowing from the scene of the fire.The local fire service said crews were working to tackle the fire in a unit at the Antelope Industrial Park in Rhydymwyn.Local residents were asked to close windows and doors and stay away from the area. Credit: @Fairy__Nuff via Storyful

  • Russia wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold, but this will not happen

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 08:26 Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that the Russian Federation is committing acts of terrorism in the war against Ukraine, but he is sure that it will not succeed in completely depriving Ukrainians of heating and electricity.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...

  • Bolsonaro Stalls in Poll as Associate’s Violence Shakes Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro’s momentum in opinion polls appeared to have stalled after a series of blunders and incidents over the past few days, including the arrest of one of his most outspoken former associates -- an episode that turned violent and shook Brazilians ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway Wh

  • Analysis-Biden's EV minerals cash fruitless without permitting reform

    President Joe Biden last week doled out $2.8 billion to miners developing new U.S. sources of lithium, nickel, copper and other EV minerals, as well as battery parts manufacturers and recyclers. Both measures aim to spur domestic mining and push the country closer to Biden's goal for half of all new U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030. Biden's administration has also opposed permits for several proposed mines.

  • Activist groups call on T-Mobile to stop providing cell service to the Guantánamo Bay prison site

    According to a Navy document from March, "T-Mobile is the only service provider operational in Guantánamo Bay Cuba."

  • Biden targets Nicaragua's gold in new move against Ortega

    The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders. The actions, stemming from an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Monday, are the latest and perhaps most aggressive attempt by the U.S. to hold the former Sandinista guerrilla leader accountable for his continued attacks on human rights and democracy in the Central American country as well his continued security cooperation with Russia. Previous rounds of sanctions have focused on Ortega, his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, and members of their family and inner circle.

  • US vows full military defense of allies against North Korea

    The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense," to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations. Sherman said North Korea's repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks were provocative military actions.

  • Bills backup QB Case Keenum tries to sell his jersey to fans at store (video)

    Case Keenum at it again...

  • Machine-gun charges tied to Orange Park man not dismissed despite new Supreme Court ruling

    Lawyers for Orange Park business owner Kristopher Ervin's co-defendant, a YouTube guru on gun issues, had asked for federal charges to be dismissed.

  • In 16th Dist. race, Democrat Pastore: Kelly sues to stop mail-in ballots, 'disenfranchises' voters

    Democrat Dan Pastore, of Fairview, decided to run against incumbent Republican Mike Kelly after Kelly filed election lawsuit after 2020 election.