Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

FILE - In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Enrique Mora, a leading European Union diplomat, left, shakes hands with Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran, Iran, March 27, 2022. Mora, the European Union coordinator of talks to revive Iran's nuclear accord with world powers said Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that he was traveling to Tehran, as the bloc makes a last-ditch effort to salvage the deal after a weeks-long standstill. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician, EU foreign affairs representative, former MEP

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief said Friday he is hopeful that stalled talks with Iran over the country's nuclear program can yield reach an agreement.

The talks between Tehran and world powers deadlocked in part over Iran's demand for the United States to lift a terrorist designation on the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven major economies in Germany, Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said an EU envoy visited Tehran this week for talks that had “gone better than expected.”

“The negotiations have been stalled for two months due to this disagreement about what to do with the Revolutionary Guard," Borrell said.

“These kind of things cannot be solved overnight, but let’s say the negotiations were blocked and they have been deblocked,” he added. “Which means there is a perspective of reaching agreement.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian echoed Borrell's assessment, saying on Twitter that the discussions between the EU envoy and Iran's negotiator “were another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues.”

"A good and reliable outcome is within reach if US makes its decision & adheres to its commitments," Abdollahian wrote.

Meanwhile, the EU's envoy, Enrique Mora, said Friday that he was briefly detained with colleagues at Frankfurt Airport while transiting from Tehran to Brussels, in breach of diplomatic rules.

Mora said he had received “not a single explanation” from German authorities for why he was detained. “An EU official on an official mission holding a Spanish diplomatic passport. Took out my passport and my phones,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said the EU ambassador to the U.N. in Vienna and the head of the EU’s Iran task force were also detained.

“We were kept separated,” Mora wrote. “Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention.”

Neither German police nor Germany’s Foreign Ministry responded immediately to requests for comment.

Borrell declined to speculate on the incident, saying only that “the issue is over.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU says talks with Iran "positive enough" to reopen nuclear negotiations

    WEISSENHAUS, Germany (Reuters) -The EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed there had been enough progress during consultations between his envoy and Iranian officials in Tehran this week to relaunch nuclear negotiations after two months of deadlock. Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. list of designated terrorist organisations. Speaking as talks coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran's response had been "positive enough" after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

  • Quick fix to U.S., Iran nuclear deal differences unlikely - French diplomat

    WEISSENHAUS, Germany (Reuters) -There is little chance of the United States agreeing to remove Iran's elite security force from its list of foreign terrorist organisations any time soon, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, casting a further pall over nuclear negotiations. Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the list. The broad outline of the deal that aims to revive the accord which restrains Iran's nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions was essentially agreed in March.

  • United States passes one million Covid deaths

    It's the highest total in the world - but the WHO thinks the true death toll may be higher elsewhere.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 May 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Iraq strikes deal with Iran to secure summer gas imports

    Iraq has agreed to pay $1.6 billion in debt to Iran by June 1 to secure a steady gas supply for power generation through the summer, its electricity minister said.

  • Live updates| Kyiv holds 1st war crimes trial since invasion

    The first trial of a Russian soldier for alleged war crimes since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has opened in Kyiv. Scores of journalists packed inside a small courtroom in the Ukrainian capital where the suspect appeared in a glass enclosure Friday.

  • New Hong Kong Leader’s First Act: Arrest Aging Cardinal and C-Pop Singer

    Reuters/GettyIt has been just four days since a special committee elected hardliner John Lee to rule Hong Kong at Beijing’s will, and the message is loud and clear: there will be no tolerance for support of pro-democracy demonstrators past or present. The elderly cleric, Cardinal Joseph Zen, was apprehended as he tried to board a flight to Germany on Tuesday. Also taken into custody was 45-year-old Denise Ho, a beloved pop singer and actor, along with lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung.

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," said Twitter's potential new owner.

  • Lindsey Graham Grovels On Fox News Over Leaked Audio Of Him Praising Joe Biden

    In recently leaked audio from Jan. 6, 2021, the Republican senator said Joe Biden might be the "best person to have" running the country.

  • Jail Time? Ex-Prosecutor Names The Law Kevin McCarthy Should Be Worried About

    “So many crimes to choose from,” says Glenn Kirschner. But one stands out most.

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) calls $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine a "gift” and blocks it from passing.

    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of the $39.8 billion House-passed Ukraine aid after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented a unanimous consent on behalf of himself and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today. Schumer urged Paul to pass the bill and claimed that the Senator from Kentucky wanted to add certain changes directly to the bill, which have been opposed by members of both parties. Paul asserted that the aid amount will almost equal the entire military budget of Russia and that the U.S. will have to borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine.

  • The Putin Nightmare That Blew Up While We Weren’t Looking

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian missiles are landing less than 100 miles from Moldova’s borders. Mysterious explosions rocked the headquarters of a security agency in the country’s Russian-backed separatist enclave last month. An economic crisis is looming. And a Russian general has threatened an expansion of the war in Ukraine to the Moldovan border.Unlike other western neighbors that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is not a European Union member, and

  • Panzerfaust 3: The Cold War weapon wrecking Russian tanks in Ukraine

    Though it has its roots in fighting Soviets in World War II, the Panzerfaust 3 antitank rocket is now being used against the Russians again — in Ukraine.

  • That Mao kiss: will it be like the old times for China as Marcos Jnr takes helm in Manila?

    To many Chinese, probably one of the best known photos of Chairman Mao Zedong is one where the ailing leader kisses the hand of the first lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. It was shot in September 1974, at the height of the Cultural Revolution and months before late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos's official trip to China marked the normalisation of bilateral relations. As the president's special envoy, Imelda Marcos was tasked with making preparations for her husband's June 1975 stat

  • EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

    It’s likely to be the quickest NATO enlargement ever and one that would redraw Europe’s security map. Finnish leaders announced Thursday their belief that Finland should join the world’s biggest military organization because of Russia's war in Ukraine. Sweden could soon follow suit.

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

    "DON'T EVEN pretend you care about Veterans," a veterans group hit back at the extremist North Carolina Republican.

  • By chance, Polish cop helps Lech Walesa with flat tire in US

    A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. Lipert, 35, who came to the U.S. when he was 18, told The Hartford Courant that he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland and the anti-communist movement Walesa helped lead.

  • Fleeing Russian soldiers left behind key military documents that indicated Putin had plans to seize all of Ukraine, officials said

    The military documents were discovered by Ukrainian forces who liberated the northeastern town of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast.

  • Why The 'Explosive' COVID-19 Outbreak In North Korea Is So Alarming

    Most North Koreans remain unvaccinated against the virus, and Pyongyang's under-prepared public health system could spark a humanitarian crisis.

  • The Feds Are Now Investigating Whether Trump Tampered With Classified Documents

    The Justice Department has convened a grand jury to look into the former president's habit of tearing up — and in some cases flushing down — official records