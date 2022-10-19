EU has evidence of Iran providing Russia with suicide drones to attack Ukraine

Nabila Massrali insists on a

According to Massrali, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the EU foreign ministers have expressed serious concern about the growing number of reports that Iranian-made suicide drones are being used in Russian aggression against Ukraine.

She noted the relevant issue had been discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Massrali added the European Council was working on sufficient evidence to give a clear and quick reaction from the EU.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the first batch of Iranian-made drones delivered to Russia consisted of 1,750 units.

Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, but ample evidence shows these denials to be false.

The Kremlin regime has for weeks now used suicide drone attacks to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and to attempt to terrorise civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Oct. 18 that Russia had destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s power stations since Oct. 10.

Against this background, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has proposed the termination of diplomatic relations with Iran and called on Western countries to introduce additional sanctions against Tehran.

