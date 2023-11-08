EU executive proposes to grant Georgia EU candidate status

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive recommended on Wednesday that the bloc grants formal candidate status to Georgia, if and when it fulfils remaining conditions.

"The Commission recommends that the (European) Council grants Georgia the status of a candidate country on the understanding that certain reforms that steps are taken," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen .

The outstanding conditions include Georgia aligning itself with the EU's foreign policy sanctions, pushing back against disinformation and political polarisation, as well as ensuring a free and fair 2024 election.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska, Andrew Gray)