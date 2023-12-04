EU executive rebuffs Orban's claim that Ukraine's path to membership was ‘poorly prepared’

In face of Orban’s criticism, EC defends decision to start talks on Ukraine joining EU

The European Commission has responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's claim that the plan to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU was "poorly prepared," saying its stands by the recommendation and does not consider it unreasonable.

Ana Pisonero, a representative of the European Commission, gave the EC’s response to Orban during a briefing on Dec. 4.

"We stick to our proposal and our recommendation," the European Commission representative said.

“No, we do not think that it’s unfounded or poorly prepared. I think that Ukraine has done impressive work in speed and in content. And this has been highlighted by the President (Ursula von der Leyen - ed.) on numerous occasions. And obviously, now it’ll be for member states to take decisions on the basis of our enlargement package.”

Earlier, Viktor Orban called the European Commission's proposal for Ukraine's accession to the EU "unfounded and poorly prepared."

"There is no place for it on the agenda," the Hungarian prime minister wrote on his X (Twitter) account on Dec. 3.

Orban has been opposing the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU since the European Commission gave the green light to start membership talks in November.

The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to Charles Michel on Nov. 22 demanding that he revise the strategy of supporting Ukraine. Orban stressed that otherwise Budapest could block new tranches and Ukraine's future accession to the bloc.

During a speech on Nov. 26, Viktor Orban said that Ukraine would not be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield. At the same time, he argued that the West and the European Union had made a "strategic mistake" by deciding to help Kyiv.

On Nov. 27, he threatened to disrupt the December summit of EU leaders, which is supposed to discuss financial assistance to Kyiv and the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

