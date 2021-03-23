EU to extend vaccine export curbs to cover backloading, Britain: source

Picture illustration of vials with Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels with an EU flag
Francesco Guarascio
·3 min read

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Wednesday extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, an EU official said.

The move is designed to avoid even limited shortfalls in deliveries to a region whose inoculation programme has been beset by delays and supply issues.

The amendment covering instances of companies backloading contracted quarterly deliveries into the bloc could hit Johnson & Johnson, which has announced delays in its supplies to the EU in the second quarter, the official said.

All vaccine makers could be affected if they do not comply with delivery timetables, the official said.

The EU this month used an existing export control mechanism, set up at the end of January, to block a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia.

That mechanism can at present be activated only if companies do not meet contracted quarterly delivery targets. The AstraZeneca exports were blocked after the company announced steep cuts in first quarter deliveries to the EU.

With the amendments to be adopted on Wednesday, the EU will however be able to block exports to cover companies that respect their quarterly contracts but backload supplies to the end of the period, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

Johnson & Johnson, which has committed to delivering 55 million doses to the EU between April and June, has said its deliveries were likely to start in the second half of April.

The company told EU officials it was facing production issues that might make it difficult to meet its second quarter target, but that was striving to fulfil it. .

Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech also had delays in their vaccine delivery rollouts to the EU, though they are set to meet their overall targets for the first quarter.

"We don't want the same delays to happen in the second quarter," said the official, who has direct knowledge of the Commission decision.

Any decision to bloc an export would however need to be taken in agreement with the EU state from where the shipment would leave the bloc, and take into account the overall stance of a company and of the importing state. "We will balance things out," the official said.

The new rules will also allow to block exports to countries with a much higher vaccination rate than the EU, like for instance at the moment Britain or the United Arab Emirates, the official said, confirming what Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference last week.

Shipments could also be withheld if vaccine-producing countries, such as the United States and Britain, do not allow export of vaccines to the EU, the official added, also in line with von der Leyen's earlier announcement.

The U.S. administration told EU officials in March that it would not allow any time soon the shipment to the EU of Astrazeneca vaccines produced in the United States, EU officials told Reuters.

The new rules, which will take effect immediately after publication in the EU official journal, will also tighten controls to make sure export blocks are not circumvented using third countries, the official said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • WTO chief 'disappointed' in EU vaccine export restrictions

    The director-general of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday she was disappointed in the European Union's export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines, saying that she was talking to the bloc about this measure. The European Commission said on March 11 it had extended the mechanism, set up at the end of January as a reaction to vaccine makers' announcements of delays in deliveries to the EU, to the end of June. "While we understand the politics of what they are doing - I have said openly I am disappointed, particularly in the fact that they extended it from March," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at a WTO online event, saying export restrictions must be temporary.

  • Irish PM warns of 'trouble' in vaccine supply chain if EU blocks exports

    Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a "retrograde step" that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Monday. Martin told Ireland's RTE radio that representatives of vaccine-maker Moderna Inc had expressed concern to him that EU export restrictions on vaccines might affect its supply of raw materials for vaccine production.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai talks WTO, China, climate in first calls with counterparts

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to rebuild alliances and actively engage on international trade on Monday in her first calls as the top U.S. trade negotiator with key partners and the World Trade Organization. Starting her first full week on the job, Tai told WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that the Biden administration was committed to ensuring widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, which the new WTO chief has made a priority. "The two exchanged views on the future of trade and their shared commitment to economic empowerment through a worker-centered trade policy," USTR said in a statement, adding that they also discussed reform of the organization and its upcoming 12th Ministerial Meeting.

  • EU extends temporary catch limits on fish stocks shared with Britain

    European Union ministers agreed on Tuesday to extend to the end of July the bloc's catch limits for fish stocks shared with Britain, to ensure fishing can continue uninterrupted while Brussels and London seek a full-year deal. In their post-Brexit trade deal, the EU and Britain agreed to jointly set limits each year for fishing their shared stocks after Britain completed its exit from the 27-country bloc on Dec. 31. As a temporary solution, EU ministers agreed to keep applying last year's EU catch limits for shared stocks until July 31.

  • Germany extends lockdown until mid-April as COVID-19 cases spike

    Germany extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.

  • A longer vaccine dose interval has more than one benefit for India

    The Indian government’s updated guidance on a Covid-19 vaccine couldn’t have come at a better time. Yesterday (March 22), the central government wrote to the states asking them to increase the recommended gap between the two doses of Covishield, Serum Institute of India’s (SII) vaccine made using the AstraZeneca vaccine’s master seed. Based on this evidence, India’s National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (Negvac) finally gave the nod to change the dosing schedule from the earlier recommended gap of four-six weeks to four-eight weeks.

  • EU vaccine boss says will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls

    The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU. AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.

  • Prince Harry Has a New Title

    He's a duke, a prince, and so much more.

  • Chrissy Teigen’s Feather-Coated Gown & Crystal Heels Are a Glam Choice for Cleaning the House

    The model is launching a new cleaning product line with Kris Jenner.

  • Polish writer faces possible jail term for calling President Duda a 'moron'

    An award-winning Polish author and screen-writer faces up to three years behind bars for calling the Polish president a “moron”. Jakub Zulczyk fell foul of a Polish law prohibiting the “public insult of the president of the republic of Poland” when he mocked Andrzej Duda over a tweet he posted congratulating Joseph Biden on his victory in last year's US presidential election. Mr Zulczyk, who has studied US politics, expressed his surprise that the president had written that “we await the nomination by the Electoral College”. “I have never heard that in the American election process there is such a thing as a 'nomination by the Electoral College'. Biden won the election,” wrote Mr Zulczyk. “Andrzej Duda is a moron." Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the Warsaw prosecutor’s office said: “The accused was charged with publicly insulting the Polish president by using a term commonly considered offensive on a social network profile." She added that the accused “had not confessed to committing the alleged offense, but had indicated that his statement was a critical assessment of the president's actions." Mr Zulczyk, who is well known in Poland for his writing and his television work, is not the first person to be prosecuted for insulting the Polish head of state. The crime, just one of a number prohibiting the insult of “constitutional organs of the state” in Poland, has been on the statute books for decades although it is rarely enforced. His prosecution comes at a time of heightened sensitivities in Poland. The government, led by the social conservative Law and Justice party, faces frequent accusations of attempting to politicise the criminal-justice system — something it strenuously denies — since it came into power in 2015. If convicted of insulting Mr Duda, the 37-year-old writer could be sentenced to three years in prison or be fined, or sentenced to a term of community service.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Zack Snyder reveals 'Justice League' sequel details that will never see the light of day

    The head of WarnerMedia has announced that the "Snyder cut" will be the final entry in Zack Snyder's "Justice League" movies.

  • Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's emergency-surgery fund

    The makeup mogul shared the link to Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe campaign and donated $5,000 "to reach their original goal," which was $10,000, she said.

  • Shoot-out erupts after armed store owner mistakes deputy for burglar, Texas police say

    After the dust settled, the accused burglar was nowhere to be found.

  • Autopsy report: Bobby Brown's son died from drugs, alcohol

    Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl, an autopsy report released Monday said. Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 28 on Nov. 18. Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, who had last seen him alive that morning, found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor and called paramedics, who declared him dead, the report says.

  • Boulder gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, described as ‘anti-social’ and paranoid by brother

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

  • If Biden’s Senile Like They Say, Then Why’s He Running Circles Around the Right?

    GettyThis Thursday, America gets its long-awaited moment as Joe Biden holds his first press conference as president. Actually, I doubt most people care. I did not sense at my daughter’s soccer game Sunday that the assembled parents were consumed with thoughts of the presidential debut; not a single person has mentioned it on the neighborhood list-serv.But there’s one group of people who can’t wait—the right-wingers who’ve convinced themselves, although thankfully not the rest of America, that Biden has advanced dementia and has lost his marbles and is supposedly under intense sedation that the press is covering up as he robotically mouths the words that Kamala or Bernie or AOC have instructed him to speak. They’ve been waiting for this moment just like they waited for the debates against Trump that were finally going to prove to America that Biden wasn’t all the way there. And now Biden is there, in the White House, and Trump is an afterthought. Same thing Thursday: If Biden answers questions with basic cohesion, he’s cleared the low bar that these conservatives have set with their dumb, phony claims.It’s really hilarious and pathetic. The modern American right is, in a democratic context (i.e., no state-run media, no secret police, etc.), history’s most powerful, ruthless, and effective attack machine. Yet they can’t lay a glove on Biden. It makes them insane. And of all the things to like so far about the Biden era, the solid appointments and the progressive goals and the amazing relief bill and so on, this is easily my favorite thing.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerThe American right wing is bad at pretty much everything. They can’t govern, as they’ve proven many times. George W. Bush nearly destroyed global capitalism. Donald Trump effectively killed a couple hundred thousand Americans who would not have died of COVID if we’d had a competent president. So they can’t run stuff.They also can’t legislate; they had two years when Trump was first in there, and they passed only one bill of any consequence (the tax cut), which was horrible and unpopular.And except in deep red states, they can’t win an election without cheating. In purple states across the country right now, Republicans are inventing more and more ways to keep certain people from voting and after the Census they’ll draw corrupt congressional district lines that will dramatically improve their chances of taking back the House.The only thing they’re good at is lying about and smearing Democrats. But they’re really good at that. They have to be. Their policies, such as they are, on most issues are supported by only about 35 or 40 percent of the people, so to have a chance to win, they have to convince 10 or 15 percent of the public that Democrats hate them, as well as Jesus and the flag and the military and the police and football and straight people and country music and macaroni salad and cigarettes and non-designer beer.They’re skilled at finding the flaw of the Democrat in question and turning it into a capital crime, even if that “flaw” is sometimes merely that the person is Black or a woman or gay. So while the Democrat is trying to talk policy, the right is busy othering the Democrat to death and convincing “normal” Americans that said Democrat has contempt for them and their simple, uncomplicated, un-cosmopolitan values.But none of this touches Biden, a man who is exactly what he seems. Whatever normal means these days, he’s that. He’s patriotic in the same straightforward and uncomplicated way many conservatives are. He reveres the military. He’s religious. He goes to Mass nearly every weekend, and sometimes during the week. And he’s just a nice man. You could picture him at the grill on the Fourth of July firing up the weenies while the grandkids light their sparklers.Nobody believed he wanted to defund the police. Nobody believed he was corrupt—if you’ve been in public life for 50 years and no scandal has attached itself to you, you’re probably pretty clean. And nobody believes he’s a socialist.That leaves the right with one thing: his age. And it’s true, in the early primary debates, he certainly looked like he’d lost a step or maybe two.But as the field winnowed and it wasn’t 10 people all attacking him, he got sharper. And once he was the nominee and was out on the COVID-era hustings, he did fine. And he did fine in his debates with Trump and was generally judged to have won them. So when Rudy Giuliani pushed his “dementia” argument last October, it didn’t take either. If anyone looked like he was flirting with dementia, it was the guy with hair dye running down the side of his face as he screamed lies about voter fraud that never happened.But it’s all they got. So it’s a running meme on Hannity and other Fox News shows that Biden is ready for the glue factory. So when Biden trips as he did the other day while boarding Air Force One, it’s proof that he’s about to fall apart. It’s just like what they did to Hillary when she fainted at that 9/11 service. Geez, how come Democrats keep nominating mentally deteriorating people who are most likely at death’s door?Of course, Hillary was fine, and Biden is too, but the right has to try something. Hence, they’ll be teeing up this week’s news conference so that, should Biden make a rhetorical stumble, they’ll be ready to pounce with the “proof” that he’s secretly senile. Good luck with that.It is true that Biden hasn’t had much contact with the press. I doubt however that it’s all that much less than most presidents. It’s a dramatic contrast to Trump, of course, because Trump was before the public constantly. But Trump wasn’t before the public constantly because he felt a democratic responsibility to inform the people; he was before the public constantly because he needed to be the center of attention at all times. And he sure carried out his own assaults on the English language on a regular basis (remember oranges/origins?). If Trump had been a liberal Democrat, Fox would have been demanding for years that he be institutionalized.But Biden floats above their sewage. Now, there’s a downside to this from a liberal point of view, which is that the fact that Biden is so completely un-other-able carries the implication that maybe Democrats need to keep nominating straight white men who look like somebody’s uncle, and if they depart from that, they do so at their peril. There may be something to that. But look, Obama got himself elected and re-elected. The country is changing. If Biden somehow manages to serve two terms, the electorate in 2028 will be younger, Blacker, browner, and presumably somewhat more secular than today’s. The right will follow the usual playbook, but that doesn’t mean it will work.Sorry, right wing. Americans kind of like Joe Biden. A lot more than they liked Donald Trump. So I’m not too worried about the press conference. And beyond that... well, I tripped across a photo recently of Vice President Biden in the Oval Office with Obama and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. The photo made me laugh out loud. Biden was wearing—wait for it—a tan suit. I can’t wait till he breaks that one out.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Feds say they busted Cuban migrant smuggling ring operating out of the Keys

    Federal agents arrested three men Sunday in the Florida Keys as a boat was being lowered by one of them down a ramp at a local marina in an alleged scheme to smuggle migrants out of Cuba.

  • GOP Rep. Jody Hice argued against DC statehood by incorrectly citing a lack of car dealerships

    Hice made the false statement during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing for H.R. 51, the bill that would grant statehood to the District.