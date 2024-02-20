EU extends sanctions on Russia for occupation of Ukraine's territories for another year

The European Union Council has extended sanctions imposed on Russia for the occupation of parts of Ukraine's territory for another year.

Source: Official Journal of the European Union

Quote: "As long as the Russian Federation’s illegal actions continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of international law, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures currently imposed by the Union and to take additional measures if necessary. Consequently, the restrictive measures … should be renewed for a further 12 months, until 24 February 2025," the statement reads.

The decision to extend sanctions was made in Brussels on February 19, 2024. It came into effect today, on February 20.

The EU Council imposed sanctions against Russia on 23 February 2022, and expanded the geographic scope of restrictions to all areas of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia oblasts not controlled by the Ukrainian government on 6 October 2022.

Background:

Earlier, officials from the EU, the US, and their allies discussed upcoming sanctions against Russia during a meeting in Brussels, in preparation for the second anniversary of the full-scale war.

Support UP or become our patron!