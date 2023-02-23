EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logos of mobile apps, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, are displayed on a screen in this illustration picture
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday launched a consultation on the future of Europe's telecoms sector, starting a process that could lead to requiring Alphabet's Google, Apple, Meta Platform and Netflix to pay some network costs.

The move by the EU executive followed more than two decades of lobbying by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and other operators who want leading technology companies to contribute to 5G and broadband roll-out.

They said the companies including Amazon and Microsoft account for more than half of data internet traffic.

Big Tech in turn calls it an internet tax that will undermine EU network neutrality rules to treat all users equally.

EU officials said the 12-week consultation will look at "fair contribution by all digital players". Tech and telecoms companies will be asked to respond to 60 questions.

The Commission is likely to propose legislation after the consultation, which will need to be agreed with EU countries and EU lawmakers before it can become law.

According to a document seen by Reuters last month, respondents will be asked whether CAPs (content application providers)/LTGs (large traffic generators) should be subject to a mandatory mechanism of direct payments to finance network deployment.

The questionnaire also asked whether the EU should create a continental or digital levy or fund.

"This consultation is a positive and urgent step towards addressing major imbalances in the internet ecosystem to the benefit of European end-users," telecoms lobbying group ETNO said in a statement.

Tech group Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) criticised the proposal.

"Europeans already pay telecom operators for internet access, they should not have to pay telcos a second time through pricier streaming and cloud services," Christian Borggreen, CCIA Europe's senior vice president, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Man United Stock Sinks 13% as Investors Weigh Glazers Keeping Club

    Shares of the publicly traded Manchester United more than doubled over the past three months, after the Glazer family announced it would seek “strategic alternatives” for the 20-time English champions. On Monday, the stock slumped 13% to close at $22.99—its lowest finish in two weeks. United shares sold off as fears emerged the Glazers would […]

  • Germany expels 2 Iranian diplomats over death sentence

    Germany said Wednesday that it is expelling two Iranian diplomats over the death sentence imposed in Iran against one of its citizens. Authorities in Iran announced Tuesday that Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, was sentenced to death after being convicted of terrorist activities. Iran claims Sharmahd is the leader of the armed wing of a group advocating the restoration of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but his family say he was merely the spokesman for the opposition group and deny he was involved in any attacks.

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical about overturning protections for internet companies

    In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seemed unlikely Tuesday to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter in a terrorist attack.

  • Proud Boys saw U.S. Capitol Riot as 'next American Revolution' -testimony

    A former member of the far-right Proud Boys told a jury on Wednesday that the group was “desperate” to stop former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election and viewed the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as the start of the “next American Revolution.” Jeremy Bertino, 43, testified at the trial of former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other members of the organization that in the days leading up to the riot at the Capitol, the group increasingly believed they would have to take action to stop Trump’s defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. “My belief was that we had to take the reins and pretty much be the leaders that we had been building ourselves up to be,” Bertino said.

  • 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior revealed with new 'Superscreen'

    Here’s the interior for the next-gen 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

  • You Shouldn’t Use Your Phone Number for Two-Factor Authentication, Anyway

    You should be using two-factor authentication (2FA) with each and every one of your accounts that allows it. You probably already do for at least some accounts, and it probably pisses you off from time to time. Every time you try to log in, you need to find your phone, check the code they texted you, and enter it to proceed. It’s all worth it in the name of account security though, right? Well, kinda. If you’re using your phone number to log into accounts, you’re actually putting yourself at unn

  • TikToker highlights mandatory ‘shutter sound’ on Japanese phones and other major differences between life in Japan and the U.S.

    Ever wonder what it's like to live in Tokyo, Japan? This American TikToker has the deets. The post TikToker highlights mandatory ‘shutter sound’ on Japanese phones and other major differences between life in Japan and the U.S. appeared first on In The Know.

  • Justices OK overtime pay for $200,000-a-year oil rig worker

    The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that an energy company employee who earned more than $200,000 a year still qualified for overtime pay under a New Deal-era federal law meant to protect blue-collar workers. Between 2014 and 2017, Hewitt was paid more than $200,000 a year from his employer, Helix Energy Solutions Group. In an opinion by Justice Elena Kagan, the court held that Hewitt qualified for overtime pay under the FLSA, despite a provision of the law that exempts “bona fide executives.”

  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Will Reportedly Catch Up to Samsung with Memory

    The iPhone 15 Pro won’t be available until nearly the end of the year, but there is already plenty to report from the supply chain overseas. The latest bit comes from Taiwanese supply chain research firm TrendForce, which claims Apple has upped its RAM order on the iPhone 15 Pro.

  • Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban

    President Biden has upheld an International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling that could result in an import ban on the Apple Watch, according to AliveCor, a medical device company that has accused Apple of patent infringement. The California startup said it was informed of Biden’s decision by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on…

  • A 50-inch ultra-high-def smart TV for just $250? You've got to see it to believe it

    Looking for a new TV? You can't go wrong with this $250 50-inch beauty.

  • Tesla Board Misrepresented Musk’s $55 Billion Pay Package, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. directors misrepresented a $55 billion pay package they recommended for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a lawyer for shareholders said in closing trial arguments in a suit challenging Musk’s compensation. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChin

  • Vietnam factory making Nike, Adidas to cut thousands of jobs

    A factory in Vietnam that produces Nike and Adidas products announced thousands of layoffs, Reuters reported Tuesday. It plans to cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant, citing weak demand. Officials said 3,000 jobs will be slashed and another 3,000 labor contracts will not be renewed at the factory that acts as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s largest employers with 50,000 workers.

  • Apple deals are here with major savings on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more

    Tech junkies rejoice as we've found the best Apple deals on laptops, earbuds, tablets and more.

  • Here's Why AT&T Needs to Be on Your Radar Right Now

    If there was one thing AT&T's (NYSE: T) fourth-quarter earnings report highlighted, it is just how few people are still actually using traditional telephones. The wireless carrier took a $24 billion charge in goodwill related to its legacy landline business in the quarter, while also taking a $1.4 billion asset abandonment charge tied to wireline conduits no longer needed to support its copper and fiber networks. Since narrowing its business focus last year by spinning off its entertainment unit into Warner Bros Discovery, AT&T has committed to growing its wireless and broadband internet services.

  • Compassion fatigue explains why coworkers everywhere are so cranky. Here’s how to fix it

    For many, compassion fatigue is a temporary state in which your body and mind are begging to recharge.

  • How Supreme Court Justices Responded to a Lawsuit That Could Upend the Internet

    Justices appeared skeptical of the plaintiffs in Gonzalez v. Google, which seeks to hold YouTube liable for ISIS content on the streaming platform.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • What can you do when your company reverses on remote work?

    If your employer says you have to return to the office, do you have any leverage?