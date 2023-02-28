EU Eyes Months-Long Push to Get Brexit Deal Over Finish Line

Jorge Valero
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will need at least several months to sign off on the landmark post-Brexit deal to smooth cross border trade in Northern Ireland as officials are still assessing the legal steps needed to implement the more than 300-page agreement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on a set of changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol that include three legislatives proposals on medicines, customs and agricultural controls, each of which needs to be approved by the European Parliament and the bloc’s 27 member states. The compromise also includes several targeted amendments to the protocol itself.

The process could be completed realistically by the end of the year and may be finalized even sooner, according to people familiar with the matter.

One of the targeted amendments would add a mechanism, known as the Stormont brake, to allow Northern Ireland, as a last resort, to opt out of amendments or revisions to existing EU laws.

The brake, which Sunak called a “veto,” could allow old versions of EU rules to remain valid in Northern Ireland, while amended laws would apply in the EU. Some member states have raised questions about the consequences of this change for the level playing field in the EU’s internal market, the people said on condition of anonymity.

The deal is aimed at putting to rest the thorniest dispute between the UK and the EU since London left the bloc, and both sides hope it could lead to a renewed partnership.

The original Brexit treaty gave Northern Ireland unique access to both the UK and EU markets, but effectively imposed a customs border in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and the region. That proved tough to implement and controversial in the challenging politics of the area. It also became a tempting target for pro-Brexit politicians eager to prolong the battle with Brussels.

Five Takeaways From UK-EU Brexit Deal on Northern Ireland Trade

EU member states agreed during a discussion Monday that the proposed deal doesn’t amount to a substantial change to the protocol, but they requested more information about the process ahead, an EU diplomat said.

The bloc’s executive arm, the European Council’s legal service and Sweden, which currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, are expected to outline a tentative timeline in the coming days. A working group on the UK issue is set to meet Friday to conduct the first substantial discussion on the deal, added the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Brexit Deal Gives Sunak a Chance to End Years of EU Acrimony

Member states are expected to adopt in March the proposed amendments to the protocol before they are confirmed by an EU-UK joint committee later that month. The legislative changes would take a few additional months to win final approval.

The new deal still needs to be put into international and domestic law. Some new arrangements, like taxation, would apply immediately, but others will need to be phased in over the next couple of years. The UK government expects some new arrangements for goods, food products, pets and plant movements to be introduced later this year and into 2024.

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • NI Protocol: When will MPs vote on Sunak’s Brexit plan and can it be blocked?

    A fresh Brexit deal to address the bitter dispute over the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol has finally been agreed.

  • Boston Celtics & Brooklyn Nets Score Podcasts As Part of NBA & iHeartMedia Deal

    EXCLUSIVE: The NBA and iHeartMedia are expanding their slate of basketball podcasts with new shows about teams including Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. The media company and basketball association are launching 11 new shows, also featuring teams including Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. The shows will sit alongside existing […]

  • Windsor Framework: Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland explained

    Rishi Sunak has agreed a breakthrough deal with the EU over Northern Ireland trade.

  • Scandal-hit Le Graet 'to continue to work for FIFA in Paris'

    Noel Le Graet will continue to work for FIFA's office in Paris despite standing down as French Football Federation president on Tuesday after months of allegations about his behaviour, federation members said.But several members of the FFF's executive committee said after the meeting on Tuesday when Le Graet announced he was standing down from the federation after 11 years in charge that he would maintain his links with FIFA in the French capital.

  • The outcomes if the DUP rejects Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal

    After years of deadlock and frustrating negotiations, a new Brexit deal has been agreed by Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen.

  • World’s Idled Container Ships Signal Bet on China Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- For a sign of how much global trade has slowed, look no further than idled container ships — unused vessel capacity is near the highest level since a spike after the start of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties

    Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban on Tuesday thanked Egypt for its role in capping Europe-bound migration as the two countries inked a series of preliminary agreements in Cairo. Orban's praise for Egypt, and its president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, came during his visit to the Egyptian capital in which the two governments signed various memorandums of understanding in nuclear cooperation, education and sports. In a joint media conference following the signings, Orban spoke of a need to reduce East-West divisions in Europe.

  • Northern Ireland confronts compromise in post-Brexit deal

    Britain and the European Union have reached a new agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, raising hopes that more than six years of wrangling over the U.K.’s departure from the bloc may finally come to an end. The deal, announced Monday by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is designed to replace existing rules that have been criticized for effectively creating a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, weakening the region’s links to Britain. The government says the new arrangements, known as the Windsor Framework, will eliminate the need for customs checks on most goods shipped to Northern Ireland from other parts of the U.K., cutting costs and reducing red tape.

  • Russian Oil Exports Resilient Despite Full Force of Western Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne oil exports remained resilient in February, as the nation found new buyers even as the full force of Western restrictions was brought to bear.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysO

  • U.S. warns China on sending any lethal aid to Russia

    STORY: Even though China has not moved toward providing lethal aid to assist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has made clear – behind closed doors – that such a move would have serious consequences. That’s according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday, who was interviewed on ABC's 'This Week':“We have, at this point, not seen them take the step of providing weapons to Russia for purposes of the war in Ukraine. We are watching closely. We know they haven't taken it off the table, and we are sending a clear message, as our European allies, that this would be a real mistake because those weapons would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.” The United States and its NATO allies in recent days have been scrambling to dissuade China from such a move, making public comments on their belief that China is considering providing lethal equipment to Russia. The comments come as protesters across the globe are calling for an end to the war, now in its second year...And days after U.S. President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, promising new American military aid worth $500 million.Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, cited reports that drones are among the lethal weapons China has considered sending to Russia. Russia and China signed a "no limits" partnership last February, before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Economic links between Russia and China have deepened.And so far, China has not condemned the conflict.The West reacted with skepticism to China's proposal on Friday for a Ukraine ceasefire...ANTONY BLINKEN: "Council members should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire."Ukraine rejected the proposal unless it involves Russia withdrawing its troops.

  • The U.S. and China have a culture clash around their telephone hotline

    The politically important U.S.-China relationship is vulnerable to cultural differences — such as why a phone call doesn’t get picked up.

  • Coronation concert: How to apply for free tickets before ballot closes today

    More than 10,000 free tickets are available to snap up in a public ballot.

  • The EU has discovered that it needs Britain more than it thought

    Vladimir Putin is the Godfather of the Windsor Framework. Full-scale war in Europe for the first time since 1945 is what has made it possible to detoxify the Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Putin tells FSB to step up game against Western spies

    Vladimir Putin has urged Russia's FSB security service to step up its efforts to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.

  • Ukraine's northeastern front could decide new battle lines

    “Synchronization will be important to halt Russian offensives toward Ukrainian defensive lines,” said Col. Petro Skyba, a battalion commander of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade. Grueling artillery battles have stepped up in recent weeks in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a strategic town on the eastern edge of Kharkiv province by the banks of the Oskil River. The Russian attacks are part of an intensifying push to capture the entire industrial heartland known as the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and the Luhansk provinces.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…

  • UAV reportedly crashes near Gazprom facility outside Moscow

    An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly crashed near a facility belonging to giant Russian gas company Gazprom outside Moscow early on Feb. 28, according to the Baza Telegram messenger.

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • Elon Musk Warns Ukraine

    Elon Musk remains extremely concerned about the Russia-Ukraine war. Musk, who has gained geopolitical influence regarding Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, recently accused the U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, of not advocating for a peaceful solution. "Nobody is pushing this war more than Nuland," the billionaire said on Feb. 22.

  • Sen. John Fetterman’s office gives update on health following hospital admission for depression

    The office of United States Senator John Fetterman gave an update on his health after he checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month.