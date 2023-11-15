EU will fall short of shell pledge, protests against Lviv professor, grain export interview

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

● German minister confirms EU will fall short of pledged 1 million artillery rounds by March deadline

The European Union will not be able to provide Ukraine with one million artillery rounds by March 2024 as it had promised it would, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admitted while talking to reporters on Nov. 14, Bloomberg reports.

● Defense Ministry aims for full transition to Ukrainian-sourced supplies for Armed Forces

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry is actively working towards a comprehensive shift to domestically produced supplies for the Armed Forces, including body armor, helmets, tactical gear, clothing, and food, the department’s press service said on Nov. 14.

● Germany delivers fresh military aid package to Ukraine

Berlin has handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine, the German Ministry of Defense reported on Nov. 13.

● At protest in Lviv, students demand firing of university professor over her ‘disrespect’ for Russian-speaking soldiers

Students in Lviv are demanding the firing of Ukrainian language professor Iryna Farion from Lviv Polytechnic National University after she made disparaging comments about Russian-speaking Ukrainian soldiers, public broadcaster Suspilne reported on Nov. 14.

● 17-year-old boy abducted from Mariupol, facing draft in Russia, may be returned to Ukraine

A 17-year-old orphaned student from Mariupol in Ukraine, abducted by Russia after Moscow’s invasion forces captured the city, who faced the prospect of being forced to fight in the Russian army, may have an opportunity to return home to Ukraine soon.

● Suspects identified in murder of Ukrainian children’s writer– Prosecutor General’s update

Ukrainian authorities have identified two individuals connected to the shooting of Ukrainian children’s writer Volodymyr Vakulenko and the murder of three other people during the Russian military occupation of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has said in a statement.

● US ‘is working with Ukraine to protect its energy infrastructure’ from feared Russian winter attacks

The United States is actively looking for effective ways to protect Ukraine from another Russian winter campaign to destroy the country’s energy infrastructure, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a video briefing on Nov. 13.

● How much grain Ukraine exports after Russia’s withdrawal from grain deal – expert interview

Over 90 ships have left the ports of Odesa and exported 3.3 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural and metal products since Aug. 8, according to the Infrastructure Ministry.

● Biden security adviser warns US ability to help Ukraine shrinking weekly without aid approval from Congress

The ability of the United States to help Ukraine is shrinking each week the U.S. Congress delays the approval of a new large aid package for Ukraine, Jake Sullivan, the adviser to the U.S. president on national security, has warned.

● No evidence of China’s military backing for Russia in Ukraine – White House

There is no evidence that China is giving military aid to Russia to aid the Kremlin in its aggressive war and military invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine