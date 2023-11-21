EU family incomplete without Ukraine and historic opportunity lies ahead – Lithuanian PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has stressed on the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity that the EU family is incomplete without Ukraine.

Source: Šimonytė on Twitter

Details: The Lithuanian prime minister stressed that Ukrainians took to the streets with EU flags in their hands to defend their democracy and dignity 10 years ago.

"Neither the bloodshed at the Maidan, nor Russia's war overturned their European choice. Ahead lies a historic opportunity – without Ukraine, the EU family is not complete."

Background:

In his address on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's efforts on the path to the EU would certainly end in full membership and that Ukraine's star would shine on the EU flag.

On the anniversary of the start of Euromaidan, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Ukrainians and the EU are moving towards Europe together on the path that Ukraine had chosen 10 years ago.

