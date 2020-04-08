Spain Deaths Rise; WHO Warns Against Lifting Curbs: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Spain said fatalities and new cases rose to the highest in four days, infections in Germany increased by the most in three days and Belgium had its deadliest day of the outbreak so far. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition remains stable and he is not on a ventilator.

Hong Kong announced a fresh stimulus package valued at about $18 billion, while European Union finance ministers failed to agree on a $543 billion recovery plan for the bloc. Britain, U.S. and Italy may see deaths exceed 5,000 in the coming week, according to a forecast by Imperial College London.

Earlier, China relaxed its lockdown of Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began. Italy’s discussions to gradually lift restrictions are advancing, as Europe’s exit from stringent lockdown measures takes shape, but the World Health Organization cautioned countries against lowering their guards.

Key Developments:

Global cases reach 1.43 million; deaths exceed 82,100: Johns HopkinsBiden says coronavirus damage could ‘eclipse’ Great DepressionTrump team preps plans to reopen economy that depend on testingWuhan sees mass exodus after China eases lockdownU.S. recession model at 100% confirms downturn is already here

Hong Kong Unveils Virus Relief Package (6:33 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a fresh government stimulus package worth about HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) to support the city’s deteriorating economy. The spending package will include an HK$80 billion job security program to subsidize 50% of wages for affected workers for six months.

VW Reviewing Dividend (6:13 a.m. NY)

Volkswagen AG is considering whether to pay out a record 3.3 billion-euro ($3.6 billion) dividend as planned, or use at least part of it to shore up its finances for what is shaping up to be the biggest economic crisis since World War II.

WHO Says Lifting Lockdowns May Be Premature (6 a.m. NY)

“To think we’re close to an endpoint would be dangerous,” Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, said at a briefing. Sweden is showing a fresh surge in cases, while the WHO is concerned about a dramatic increase in Turkey, he said. Countries should not lower their guard, he said.

“We have got to ensure that the public understands we’re moving to a new phase,” said Bruce Aylward, one of the WHO’s top officials who recently led a mission to Spain. Countries need to make sure they’re hunting the disease down, because the key to eradication is testing patients, isolating them and tracing their close contacts. Some restrictions may need to continue for some time while others are gradually loosened, he said. “It’s not lifting lockdowns and going back to normal. It’s a new normal.”

Spain’s success in slowing the spread proves that lockdowns and measures such as testing and contact tracing can work, Aylward said. While the country had a 20-fold increase in cases in the week through March 14, the rate later slowed to doubling every eight days.

Correct: Iran New Cases, Fatalities Decline (5:41 p.m. HK)

Iran reported 1,997 new cases on Wednesday, down from 2,089, taking the total number of cases to 64,586. Total fatalities rose to 3,993 after the country reported 121 more deaths.

Spain Deaths, Cases Rise (5:30 p.m. HK)

Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll and the number of confirmed cases increased by the most in four days on Wednesday in Europe’s most-extensive outbreak of the disease. There were 6,180 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 146,690, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll rose by 757 to 14,555, the biggest gain since April 4.

Deadliest Day in Belgium (5:25 p.m. HK)

Belgium experienced its deadliest day of the virus outbreak so far, with the fatalities rising by 205 to 2,240. Government health officials however said the epidemic is approaching its peak in the country of 11.4 million. The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals fell for the first time to 5,688, a decline of 324 from the prior day. That includes 1,276 people in ICU, a figure that has been stable in recent days.

Irish Police Freed to Arrest Easter Travelers (5:20 p.m. HK)

Ireland handed its police sweeping powers to limit travel as part of its efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus as the nation heads into the Easter holiday. The government gave the police powers to arrest people traveling more than 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from their home or on non-essential business. If convicted, they could face as long as six months in prison or a 2,500 euro ($2,700) fine.