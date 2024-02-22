EU foreign affairs chief calls on EU countries to provide Ukraine with shells to change Ukraine's situation

In a letter to the member states' foreign and defence ministers, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, has urged them to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with shells, stating that immediate action is required to change the situation for Ukraine and European security.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: According to Borrell's letter, the lack of ammunition is impeding Ukrainian soldiers' ability to fight the aggressor.

He urged EU members to help Ukraine in any way they could, including finding more shells in their warehouses, placing defence orders, and funding the Ukrainian defence industry.

"Doing nothing is not an option," the EU’s top diplomat emphasised in the letter.

Borrell also called on EU countries to disclose what they are doing bilaterally to help Kyiv.

"Together, I believe we can make a difference – for Ukraine and for the security of Europe – but this requires immediate action. Time is of the essence," his letter concludes.

The EU agreed in March 2023 to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition within a year, but this goal has not been met. The EU has already provided 355,000 shells, with an additional 524,000 expected by the end of March and 1,155,000 by the end of the year.

Background:

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said European countries must find a way to help Ukraine obtain the ammunition it urgently needs.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on EU foreign ministers to urgently contribute to the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine when he addressed them at a meeting in Brussels on 19 February.

