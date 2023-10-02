EU Foreign Affairs chief hopes that United States will continue to support Ukraine

Josep Borrell, European Union's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, has urged US lawmakers to decide in favour of further support for Ukraine.

Source: Borrell, at a press conference in Kyiv, reports European Pravda, referring to AP

Details: Borrell noted that European officials were surprised by the agreement reached at the last minute in Washington to avoid stopping the work of US federal bodies, but at the same time to exclude financial support for Ukraine from the temporary budget bill.

"I have hope that this will not be a definitive decision and Ukraine will continue having the support of the US," Borrell said.

"We are facing an existential threat. Ukrainians are fighting with all their courage and capacities, and if we want them to be successful, then you have to provide them with better arms, and quicker," the Spanish diplomat emphasised.

Background:

On 30 September, the US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine.

After that, US President Joe Biden issued a statement late on Saturday evening, reacting to the approval of a budget: "We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted."

Later, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that the temporary stopgap budget approved by the US Senate and House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden will not affect the delivery and implementation of the previously agreed aid for Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine is currently working with the US to ensure that the new budget measure, which will be in place for the next 45 days, includes new funds to help Ukraine.

