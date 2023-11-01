EU Foreign Affairs chief promises other crises will not affect support for Ukraine

Josep Borrell , EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, stressed on Wednesday, 1 November, that Brussels will continue to support Ukraine despite other crises in the world.

Source: Borrell on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell noted that over the past day, Russia attacked 100 cities and villages in Ukraine, which was a "new peak of ruthlessness" of Russian aggression.

Quote: "Moscow should have no illusions: other crises will not divert our attention from Ukraine," the top EU diplomat stated.

Russian aggression against #Ukraine has reached a new peak of ruthlessness, with more than 100 towns and villages targeted in 24 hours.



Moscow should have no illusions: other crises will not divert our attention from Ukraine.



Our support continues, as long as needed — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 1, 2023

After the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, there were fears that Western support for the Israeli side was distracting them from Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, Western officials, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg , stated that this was not the case.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the meeting of advisers in Malta demonstrated broad support for Ukraine by the world's states against the background of the escalation in the Middle East.

Support UP or become our patron!