EU Foreign Affairs chief: Russia is trampling on UN Charter with its war on Ukraine

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that Russia is trampling on the UN Charter with its war against Ukraine. The European Union will once again emphasise its support for Ukraine and call for reform at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Source: Josep Borrell in his blog on the website of the European External Action Service, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "This week comes indeed at a crucial moment for the world and the multilateral system. With its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia, a nuclear power and permanent member of the UN Security Council, trampled on the UN Charter. Despite repeated calls by the UN General Assembly to comply with its responsibility, Russia is preventing the Security Council from fulfilling its role, not only in Ukraine but also elsewhere, thus threatening the credibility of the whole United Nations system."

According to Borrell, in order to restore the unique legitimacy of the UN, it is urgently necessary "to make the Security Council more representative to reflect the changes that have taken place in the world and in particular give Africa a voice."

Borrell noted that Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, which came "on the heels" of the COVID-19 pandemic, is directed against the main breadbasket of the world. This war remains the greatest threat to global food security, further deepening the global cost of living crisis. This affects all countries of the world, especially the weakest and poorest. In August 2022, the UN played a crucial role in reducing the severity of the problem by launching the Black Sea Grain Initiative. But last July, Russia decided to abandon this agreement. The EU intends to discuss with UN Secretary General Guterres ways and means of reviving this agreement.

"We will again use this year’s High Level Week to explain our unwavering support for Ukraine and rally countries from every corner of the world to team up with us in defence of the UN charter and refusal of Russia’s neoimperialism. We cannot go back to a world where ‘might makes right.’ This would imperil the security of all nations, big and small, particularly of developing and emerging ones," Borrell said.

He also said that the EU attaches particular importance to the activities of the UN, especially in a difficult time for the multilateral world system, when rifts and confrontation are widening around the world and global leadership is absent, insufficient or fractured. According to Borrell, we must reverse this ongoing trend.

The UN General Assembly High-Level Week will be held on 19-25 September in New York.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!