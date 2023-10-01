EU Foreign Affairs chief: Our support for Ukraine does not depend on front line developments

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that European support for Ukraine is constant and structured and does not depend on the course of the war.

Source: Borrell at a press conference in Kyiv, reports European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Quote: "Our support to Ukraine does not depend on how the war is going on in the next days or weeks. The Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with a lot of courage in front of impressive Russian defense fortifications. The satellite images show that in some cases, these fortifications are 25 km deep," Borrell stated.

The European diplomat noted that offensive operations are hampered by dense minefields.

He stressed that the EU faces an existential threat, so support for Ukraine "does not depend on the advances of one day."

"Ukrainians are fighting with all their courage and capacities. And if we want them to be more successful, we have to provide them with better arms, and quicker," concluded the high representative of the EU.

On Sunday 1 October, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Kyiv after a visit to Odesa earlier this week.

Together with Zelenskyy they honoured the memory of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia.

He also met with Ukraine’s new Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov and discussed the EU preparing "long-term security commitments for Ukraine".

