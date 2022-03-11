EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Josep Borrell
    Spanish politician

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay.

The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the U.S. to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program. And while Borrell didn't elaborate, it also comes as Russia last week tied the ongoing negotiations to sanctions Moscow faces over its war on Ukraine.

“A final text is essentially ready and on the table,” Borrell wrote on Twitter. “As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement.”

The JCPOA, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the 2015 nuclear deal's formal name.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran or the other parties negotiating. On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price had said America was “close to a possible deal — it’s really down to a very small number of outstanding issues.”

But last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he wanted “guarantees at least at the level of the secretary of state” that the U.S. sanctions would not affect Moscow’s relationship with Tehran. That threw into question the months of negotiations held so far on restoring the 2015 deal, which saw Iran agree to drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

“The new Russia-related sanctions are wholly unrelated to the JCPOA and should not have any impact on a potential mutual return to compliance with it or its ultimate implementation,” Price said Thursday.

“We also have no intention of offering Russia anything new or specific as it relates to the (Ukraine) sanctions, nor is anything new required to successfully reach an agreement on a mutual return to full compliance with the” deal.

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

