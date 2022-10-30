EU funds border control deal in Egypt with migration via Libya on rise

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi attends a press conference on the enlargement package 2021 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg
1
Aidan Lewis
·2 min read

By Aidan Lewis

CAIRO (Reuters) - The European Union signed an agreement with Egypt on Sunday for the first phase of an 80 million-euro border management programme, a statement from the EU delegation in Cairo said, at a time when Egyptian migration to Europe has been rising.

The project aims to help Egypt's coast and border guards reduce irregular migration and human trafficking along its border, and provides for the procurement of surveillance equipment such as search and rescue vessels, thermal cameras, and satellite positioning systems, according to an EU Commission document published this month.

Since late 2016, irregular migration to Europe from the Egypt's northern coast has slowed sharply. However, migration of Egyptians across Egypt's long desert border with Libya and from Libya's Mediterranean coast to Europe has been on the rise, diplomats say.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 28 this year 16,413 migrants arriving by boat in Italy declared themselves to be Egyptian, making them the second largest group behind Tunisians, according to data published by Italy's interior ministry.

In 2021 more than 26,500 Egyptians were stopped at the Libyan border, according to the EU Commission document.

Egypt is likely to experience "intensified flows" of migrants in the medium to long term due to regional instability, climate change, demographic shifts and lack of economic opportunities, the document says.

The agreement for the first 23 million-euro phase of the project was signed during a visit to Cairo by the EU's commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

It will be implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and CIVIPOL, a French interior ministry agency, and is expected to include the provision of four search and rescue vessels, Laurent de Boeck, head of IOM's Egypt office, said.

The EU Commission document says that to date, Egypt has addressed irregular migration "predominantly from a security perspective, sometimes at the expense of other dimensions of migration management, including the rights based protection migrants, refugees and asylum seekers".

The programme will seek to develop the capacity of the Egyptian ministry of defence and other government and civil society stakeholders to apply "rights-based, protection oriented and gender sensitive approaches" in their border management, it says.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel election: With divisions deepening, Israelis to decide if Netanyahu should return to power

    Final recent election polls show that Netanyahu could still struggle to form a government as Israel heads to its fifth election in less than four years.

  • Domantas Sabonis has bittersweet experience in Kings' first win of season

    The Kings won their first game of the season on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center, but Domantas Sabonis had a unique experience.

  • Turkey optimistic about negotiations with Russia over grain initiative

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 17:09 After Russia's announcement of temporarily suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative [an agreement brokered by the UN with Russia and Türkiye launched on 22 July to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine - ed.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Says 218 Grain Vessels Now Stuck in Place

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskBad S&P 500 Earnings Are Playing Right Into the Fed’s HandsRussia, without offering evidence, said one of the drones launched on Saturday may have come from a grain ship that was part of the Black Sea initiative. It

  • How Kevin Bacon Feels About Daughter Sosie Bacon’s Acting Career

    Kevin Bacon said he felt “taken aback” as he watched daughter Sosie Bacon in horror movie Smile.

  • OTR: Is Tom Brady switching political lanes? Roundtable weighs in

    The New York Times reports the 7-time Super Bowl champion is texting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, something former President Donald Trump can't be happy about.

  • Angry drivers remove Just Stop Oil protesters from London roads

    Scotland Yard say they arrested 33 people during the protests in central London.

  • Bubba Wallace accepts penalty, wants consistency

    Bubba Wallace returned to NASCAR competition Saturday and said last week's one-race suspension was difficult, but he recognizes that the penalty was warranted. Going forward, though, Wallace wants NASCAR to be consistent in officiating. Wallace was suspended one week under NASCAR's behavioral policy for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson, walking on a live track and then attempting to fight the reigning Cup champion.

  • Sedona Prince to miss season after elbow surgery, ending Oregon career with eye on pros

    This is a major loss for the Ducks.

  • Shots fired at NC high school football game as fight erupts among spectators, cops say

    Search continues for the person or persons who fired the shots, sheriff’s officials say.

  • Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives and fire from self-propelled artillery unit

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 00:46 The Russians opened fire on five hromadas [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories-ed] in Sumy Oblast during 29 October.

  • Zelensky says Russia virtually ‘dismantling the entire health care system’ in occupied territory

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Friday that Russia is virtually “dismantling the entire health care system” in the occupied parts of the country. Zelensky told the Ukrainian people that Russian forces have closed medical institutions in cities, taken away equipment and ambulances and pressured doctors in those regions to move to…

  • Russia offers to replace Ukrainian grain with its own after withdrawing from the grain agreement

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 23:40 After stopping the country's participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative [an agreement brokered by the UN with Russia and Turkey launched on 22 July to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine - ed.

  • Russian troop losses in Ukraine exceed 71,000, says Ukraine’s General Staff

    Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 71,200 soldiers, including 950 in the past day, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook on Oct. 30.

  • Jets legend D’Brickashaw Ferguson 'thankful' going into Sunday's Ring of Honor induction

    SNY’s Jeane Coakley talks with former Jets offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson who is 'thankful' and 'appreciative' of his family going into Sunday's halftime celebration, where he'll be honored as one of the greatest players in Jets history and inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

  • Challenges abound after Musk's Twitter takeover

    STORY: With Twitter now in the hands of the world’s richest person - following months of legal drama that sowed doubt over whether Elon Musk would own the company at all - analysts say now the real hard work begins. Wedbush Securities Managing Director Daniel Ives told Reuters the billionaire has his work cut out for him."This is going to be very difficult. Culturally, Musk and Twitter - exact opposites. And I think it's going to take time here. He's going to fire a lot of people, and I don't expect champagne dinners anytime soon at Twitter headquarters. Quite a tough work to be done first. And that's going to be one of his challenges."Musk has already swung the ax, purging the company's CEO, CFO and its legal affairs and policy chief.Current and former employees who spoke with Reuters said they expect members of Twitter’s trust and security team – which includes content moderators – to be among Musk’s deepest job cuts. The self-described "free speech absolutist" has said he wants to prevent Twitter from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division. On Friday, rapper Kanye West's Twitter profile, which was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks, was back on the platform.Musk said it was restored before he acquired Twitter.He's also said he would reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account. On Friday, Trump said he was happy Twitter was in "sane hands" but he did not say whether he would return to his account. Besides shaping what he called "the common digital town square," Musk has also said he wants to turn Twitter into a so-called "super app" that offers everything from money transfers to shopping and ride-hailing."He's going to have to increase engagement. Clearly, headcount cuts will be on the horizon. And then the journey to creating a WeChat-like app that we see in China, that's really, I think, the ultimate strategic goal for Musk when it comes to Twitter."According to a source, Musk has told investors he also plans to sell premium Twitter subscriptions to reduce reliance on ads, allow content creators to make money and enable payments.

  • Companies Are Coming Back to the U.S. Honeywell and Other Stocks That Should Benefit.

    China’s Xi Jinping places political gain over economic gain, and the U.S. appears ready to back a zero-China policy. How reshoring of American companies could be boon for stocks in defense, chips, pharma, and more.

  • He Lifeng: China's expected new economic tsar has big shoes to fill

    He Lifeng, head of China's state planning agency, is likely to succeed the country's economic tsar Vice Premier Liu He in March, but may struggle to maintain his predecessor's policy clout. He, 67, a confidant of President Xi Jinping, was elevated to the ruling Communist Party's Politburo during its once-every-five-years congress this month. The top priority for He will be to help Li Qiang - another Xi ally, tipped to become the new Premier in March - to pull the world's second-largest economy out of its worst downturn in decades amid disruptive COVID-19 curbs and a prolonged property crisis.

  • Germany set to attach conditions to gas price 'brake', sources say

    The German government is likely to insist companies that benefit from a planned "brake" on gas prices meet conditions, such as staying in the country or preserving 90% of the jobs they provide for a year, sources familiar with matter told Reuters. Berlin last month set out an energy relief package, including a gas price brake and a cut in fuel sales tax to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs). The brake, which sets a certain price, differs from attempts to cap market prices, a measure the European Union has debated for weeks and been unable to agree, in part because of opposition from Germany that says it could make it harder to source supplies.

  • Coast Guard, Good Samaritans rescue 13 after fishing boat strikes massive container ship off Virginia coast

    The U.S. Coast Guard and Good Samaritans rescued all 13 members of a fishing vessel that collided with a container ship off the shores of Chincoteague, Virginia.