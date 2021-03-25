EU to further study blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccination in southern Spain
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Thursday its safety panel will call a meeting of experts on March 29 to further study the reported cases of blood clots linked to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

External medical experts and two public representatives are expected to give their views on possible reasons for the clots, how they are occurring and other possible risks, the European Medicines Agency said.

The EMA and World Health Organization backed the vaccine's safety last week, but a poll showed European confidence had taken a hit after at least 17 countries suspended or delayed use following reports of hospitalisations with clotting issues and bleeding.

The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which looks into the safety of human medicines, has launched an ongoing, speedy review to assess these clots, including rare cases of blood clots in the brain.

An updated recommendation by the PRAC is expected between April 6 and 9 when the committee will be meeting.

AstraZeneca has said that its studies have found no higher risk of clots because of the vaccine.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca resubmits US data for COVID vaccine after criticism

    AstraZeneca said the new data was 'consistent' with numbers released earlier this week, following criticism from watchdogs in the US.

  • Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use. Denmark's decision “was made on the basis of presumed side effects,” Tanja Erichsen, acting director of pharmacovigilance at the Danish Medicines Agency, said during a news conference. ”It can’t be ruled out that there is a connection between the vaccine and the very rare blood clot cases,” she said.

  • The Latest: Merkel: EU needs to redouble vaccine production

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union’s problems with getting coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for the bloc to redouble its vaccine production efforts. It recommended that an additional warning be added to the vaccine’s leaflet and doctors and patients take extra steps to monitor possible side effects.

  • Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

    Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date. Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 Covishield doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • AstraZeneca says revised data shows COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective

    AstraZeneca said in a press release late Wednesday that a new analysis of its large U.S. clinical trial found its beleaguered COVID-19 vaccine to be 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effective at averting severe illness and hospitalization. The new findings, which include 49 more COVID-19 cases from March, lowered the efficacy rate slightly from the 79 percent reported Monday. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed by Oxford University researchers, has suffered an unusually rocky rollout. In the most recent drama, the independent monitoring board overusing AstraZeneca's 32,000-volunteer U.S. trial pushed the Anglo-Swedish company to update its analysis based on more recent data, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in its letter. The NIAID then said in a public statement that AstraZeneca's "outdated information" may have given an "incomplete view of the efficacy data." "This is really what you call an unforced error, because the fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine," NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday's Good Morning America. The new data includes 190 COVID-19 cases that occurred during the study and 14 possible cases that are still being analyzed, meaning the efficacy rate could still change slightly. Eight people, all of whom received placebos instead of the vaccine, became severely ill. The new data bumped the efficacy rate among vaccine recipients 65 and older up to 85 percent, from 80 percent. AstraZeneca said it will submit its final analysis for peer review in a journal. "Based on a statistical measure called confidence intervals given in the press release, the end result on overall efficacy could be anywhere between 68 percent and 82 percent — figures that would more than pass the Food and Drug Administration's criteria for an emergency use authorization," Stat News reports. The FDA will decide based on an independent analysis of AstraZeneca's raw data. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told Stat the revised results are "better than expected," given the public fight with the monitoring board and NIAID, and he's "relieved since the world needs the vaccine badly." The "3 percentage point difference in efficacy isn't much, but the public relations damage to the vaccine brought on by the last few days may be hard to undo," Caitlin Owens notes at Axios. Several researchers told Stat that after all the twist and turns with AstraZeneca, they will withhold judgment until more results are available. More stories from theweek.comA pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movement

  • Regeneron's President On COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail: 'Good News That Could Be Really Big News'

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) said Tuesday that a lower dose of its treatment for COVID-19 reduced hospitalization and death rates. This is "good news that could be really big news," Regeneron President George Yancopoulos said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What Happened: The ongoing mass vaccination effort to hopefully put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic shouldn't overlook the fact that many people continue to contract the illness daily, Yancopoulos said. New cases reported on March 22 in the U.S. totaled 55,621, which is down sharply from a peak figure of more than 300,000. Thousands of people are still dying from the illness, and the"vaccine is too late for these people," the Regeneron exec said. Sick people still very much need help, and the efficacy of Regenergon's therapy is "so important," he said. As part of the largest Phase 3 study of its kind that tested Regeneron's antibody cocktail, a lower dose of the therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by more than 70% among at-risk infected people, Yancopoulos said. Among those who are not high-risk, the therapy shortened the duration of symptoms, he said. "We needed to get great data that would provide enormous confidence." Why It's Important: Regeneron's therapy also shows the ability to help people heal from an illness caused by a variant of concern, the executive said. "This is what the standard of care should be and making it an imperative," he said. What's Next: The fact that Regeneron's study was conducted at a lower dosage implies the company has sufficient supply for "almost all the high-risk patients who need it every month," Yancopoulos said. "We now have the drug supply, we now have the data," he said. "I think the data compellingly says that every high risk infected patient should be getting this drug." REGN Price Action: Regeneron shares lost 2.79% Tuesday, closing at $469.76. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUtz Brands CEO Chats With Jim Cramer About MarketingExclusive: Liquid Media Group CEO Talks Atari, Teases NFT Approach On 'Power Hour'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ford to phase out Mondeo sedan production in Europe in early 2022

    The company also reaffirmed all its passenger vehicles in Europe will be fully electric or plug-in hybrids by mid-2026 and all-electric by 2030. The move comes as Ford is investing heavily in developing connected electric vehicles, with plans to spend $22 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford also said it will build its 2.5-litre duratec hybrid engine, which powers its Kuga plug-in hybrid and other models, at its Valencia engine plant in Spain from late 2022.

  • AstraZeneca Revises COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy To 76% After Controversy

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) on Wednesday issued a fresh update of its phase three trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine after a U.S. health agency earlier this week questioned the accuracy of the trial data. What Happened: The British drugmaker’s latest update claims the vaccine developed with Oxford University is 76% effective in protecting against symptomatic cases of the virus, from 79% efficacy reported on Monday. The company maintains that the vaccine is 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization, adding it has 85% efficacy against symptomatic participants aged 65 years and above. The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had on Monday shared concerns related to AstraZeneca's outdated trial data and that it may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data. The updated results include data collected from 190 symptomatic cases among 32,449 participants, or 49 more cases when compared with the previous report. “The vaccine was well tolerated, and no safety concerns related to the vaccine were identified,” the company reiterated on Wednesday. The company said it is now looking forward to filing the regulatory submissions to secure Emergency Use Authorization in the United States and prepare for the rollout of millions of doses across America. At a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Chief Medical Officer Anthony Fauci told reporters he believes the data suggests it's a good vaccine and the FDA will conduct the final analysis and certification of the vaccine. “We are always concerned when there is an apparent miscommunication,” Fauci said. “At the end of the day, everything is going to be open and transparent. And hopefully that will dispel any hesitancy that was associated with this little bump in the road that we happen to have, most recently with AZ (AstraZeneca).” Why It Matters: On Tuesday, the U.S. said it is allocating 27 million doses across all channels this week, of which 4 million will be from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Two-thirds of the 27 million doses will be going to states and jurisdictions, and the rest will go to other channels, primarily the pharmacy program. So far, only 84 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is about one-fourth of the U.S. population and 45 million people have been fully vaccinated. The fresh update could still delay the drugmaker’s plans to secure the emergency use authorization in the United States, which is already battling COVID-19 vaccine shortages, in the near future. Price Action: AstraZeneca shares closed 1.23% lower at $48.79 on Wednesday, and those of Johnson & Johnson closed up about 1% at $161.91. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNIAID Concerned AstraZeneca May Have Given Outdated Info From COVID-19 Vaccine US TrialLaryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market To See 5M Growth By 2025 And These 2 Companies Will Be Key Drivers: Research© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'I don’t want to be the one who gives it to people': Many Americans won't eat out, fly until COVID-19 herd immunity arrives

    Many say they won't dine out or travel even after second COVID dose. They plan to wait for herd immunity, a stance that could temper initial recovery.

  • Chargers agree to terms with LB Kyler Fackerell

    The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

  • Demi Lovato "Couldn’t See" Her Shoes or Tweeze Eyebrows After Overdose: "The Physical Implications Were Really Difficult"

    The singer opens up about the events surrounding the her traumatic 2018 overdose and her difficult road to recovery.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • Two people were found stabbed to death after a person witnessed the violent attack during a Zoom meeting and called 911

    A man and a woman in California were found fatally stabbed on Monday and a 32-year-old suspect has been detained, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • US passes 30 million Covid cases

    ‘Whether or not we’re going to turn the corner remains to be seen,’ says Dr Anthony Fauci of current infections

  • Charlottesville mayor lambasted for posting graphic poem that compares city to a rapist

    Nikuyah Walker posted a longer version of the poem on Twitter after it was briefly removed by Facebook