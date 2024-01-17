EU and Germany to provide €10,000 grants to Ukrainian companies

Ukrainian micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with export capabilities and innovative potential can receive up to 100 grants of up to €10,000 each for recovery and development.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

The funds are provided within the EU4Business initiative, financed by the European Union and the government of Germany.

MSMEs operating in the following sectors are eligible to participate in the competition:

Processing industries (machine-building, furniture, food, and light industry)

Creative industries

Logistics and transportation

Other sectors with export or innovation potential (such as education and medical services).

Grant applications can be submitted from 16 January to 11 February 2024 using this link.

Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiia Bihun said that stimulating the development of small and medium-sized businesses is extremely important, as it is the business sector that sustains the economy and enables the funding of defence needs through the taxes it pays.

Background: 30 winning Ukrainian companies of the EU4Business programme will receive grants of up to €25,000 to develop their business.

Support UP or become our patron!