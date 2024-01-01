The EU has given up on growth – and could soon self-destruct

The Cebr has reported that the UK economy was set to retain its sixth-placed global ranking, closing in on Germany and putting a gap between itself and France.

Comparing the UK with the sluggish economies of Western Europe may help disguise the overall stagnant condition of the British economy. But we should not forget that GDP per capita figures show the UK – which is trapped in a doom-loop of high taxes and low growth – is trending in the wrong direction.

In order to reverse this decline and cement the difference between the UK and other European nations, we must leave behind the stagnancy-inducing, anti-competitive regulation that Western Europe appears so fond of.

But this affliction is not unique to Europe: the US is also moving in an anti-competitive direction just at the time when the country’s economic growth is so urgently needed in the world.

There are some examples of European regulations as well as enforcement activities that have been recently promulgated or that are in the pipeline which it would be important that the UK does not automatically follow.

These regulations and actions imperil all economic activity, but what is most troubling is their effect on our most potentially dynamic and important sectors.

Consider, for instance, the European Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). It imposes significant trade barriers between the EU and its trading partners. Already introduced but with much more (and worse) to come, the CBAM will apply a tariff to carbon-intensive products. This will result in a decline in trade openness for the EU and any other countries that follow suit.

The Growth Commission has recently modelled the GDP per capita impact of measures that increase or decrease trade openness, competition and property right protection. A reduction of the trade openness of the UK by 15pc leads to a 7.6pc reduction in GDP per capita over a period reflecting how long it takes for the decline in trade openness to go into effect.

CBAM will likely go into effect over five years, meaning it is reasonable to attribute a 1.6pc reduction in GDP per capita year on year for that period.

To put this into perspective, the Growth Commission’s proposed budget for the UK, which included a mix of targeted tax benefits and regulatory reform, generated a 23.8pc GDP per capita increase over a 20-year period – about a 1pc year-on-year increase. If the UK were to follow the EU CBAM, we could see all of those gains wiped out, and still be going into reverse economically.

CBAM is by no means the only way to deal with the problem of climate change or carbon leakage. If the issue is ensuring that UK producers are not damaged by unfair competition from countries that deliberately flout their climate commitments for trade advantage, the Trade and Agriculture Commission has suggested a treatment with which all its members (critically including all the NFU devolved nation bodies) agreed.

The mechanism works by assuming that any country that deliberately flouts its climate commitments is guilty of a market distortion. If that distortion was found to negatively affect competition in a relevant market, the harmed country could tarifficate the distortion. This way, only distorters that actually have market effects are punished and smaller producer countries which do not have such effects are not.

One of the most promising areas for economic development is the digital sector. But this is precisely the sector where the EU’s activities will forestall development.

In particular, the Digital Markets Act and the approach to competition in digital markets threatens to limit innovation. EU competition enforcement is applying a “big is bad” philosophy designed to target the largest tech companies which happen to be all American.

Unfortunately, this policy is being followed by the UK’s CMA and also by the US FTC under Chairman Lina Khan.

It is not difficult to convince a politician that competition on the merits is a good thing and should be a nation’s organising economic principle. It is much more difficult to explain what competition means.

Too often politicians see it as a tool to break up large companies through the lens of “big is bad” economics. Over 50 years ago, the idea that a market composed of lots of small players was preferred to a market of fewer, larger players was comprehensively debunked by economist, Harold Demsetz.

At the Growth Commission, we can now say that anti-competitive regulations have a significant impact on GDP per capita. If the UK were to decline by one point in the Growth Commission’s competition pillar, this would lead to a reduction in GDP per capita of between 11.1 and 13.3pc GDP per capita over the time it takes to implement the change.



Yet the EU, UK and US are all moving to an interpretation of competition policy which follows precisely the approaches taken in the 1950s and 1960s that have resoundingly failed in the past and will damage their own economies.



Brexit allows the UK to adopt different policies to those adopted by the EU. Leaving the bloc has come at a price by requiring more process and restrictions for trade between the UK and our European trading partners. It would be absurd to pay that price, and then not take full advantage of the potential gains and benefits.

The gains from regulatory reform outstrip the losses from increasing trade barriers, but only if we seize them fully. The UK’s future is in its hands – it should not meekly collapse back into the European regulatory orbit if it is to put itself on a different growth trajectory.

