EU Gives Cautious Welcome to Polish Blueprint on Rule of Law

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union gave a cautious welcome to Poland’s road map to restore the rule of law, as the country’s new government seeks to unblock almost €60 billion ($65 billion) in post-pandemic aid.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The plan presented to EU ministers in Brussels on Tuesday encompasses a variety of judicial reforms in a bid to persuade the bloc to end disciplinary proceedings over a breach of democratic standards tied to the previous nationalist administration.

“I believe this is a realistic plan which should restore the independence of the judiciary,” European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told reporters. She added that “there is much work to be done.”

Since it won a majority in an election last October, ousting the nationalist Law & Justice party from power, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s coalition has vowed to mend ties with Brussels by restoring the independence of the court system. The judicial reforms are at the heart of the conflict between Brussels and Warsaw that dominated eight years of nationalist rule.

Read More: Poland Readies a Pitch to Sway EU Over Blocked Billions in Aid

--With assistance from Katharina Rosskopf.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.