EU Grants Bosnia-Herzegovina Candidacy Status in Symbolic Moment

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union granted Bosnia-Herzegovina the status of candidate country, a symbolic step on a path toward membership that is expected to take years.

The decision is a major nod to an ethnically divided country that is still grappling with the consequences of the bloody war on its territory that ended with the US-brokered peace accord in 1995.

Bosnia-Herzegovina is one of six western Balkan countries seeking European integration, along with Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Albania.

