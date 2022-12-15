EU Grants Bosnia-Herzegovina Candidacy Status in Symbolic Moment
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union granted Bosnia-Herzegovina the status of candidate country, a symbolic step on a path toward membership that is expected to take years.
The decision is a major nod to an ethnically divided country that is still grappling with the consequences of the bloody war on its territory that ended with the US-brokered peace accord in 1995.
Bosnia-Herzegovina is one of six western Balkan countries seeking European integration, along with Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Albania.
