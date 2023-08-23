EU’s Green Rules Clash With Trade Goals as India Talks Resume

Sofia Gerace
·4 min read
2

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and India will try to advance talks on a trade deal this week as the bloc’s demands for strict sustainability requirements have become a key stumbling block.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will discuss the proposed pact with Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of a Group of 20 trade meeting in India, as both sides seek to diversify their economies away from China.

The EU has a strong interest in sealing the trade deal but the bloc’s sustainability regime is complicating its trade negotiations across a number of countries, people familiar with the matter said. The bloc needs to figure out how to communicate more clearly that green elements in the trade talks are legally required to avoid being labeled as protectionist, the people added.

The EU sees part of its mission as using its economic weight to promote green goals globally, but other countries are often reluctant to make those kind of commitments, which has snagged negotiations on a range of trade deals from South America to Asia.

A free-trade agreement with India — one of the world’s fastest growing economies — would unlock mutual access for goods and investment in key areas such as digital markets, critical raw materials and energy.

“The EU standards are quite high and its approach to FTAs is very technocratic. India is a test case to see whether the EU is able to push its strategic interest,” said Garima Mohan, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank, adding that India is set to hold a general election next year. “If they are able to close a deal before the elections, India would be a success story for the EU.”

Miriam Garcia Ferrer, a spokeswoman for the Euroepan Commission, said the bloc looks forward to the next formal round of talks with India in Brussels starting Oct. 16.

“Advancing this FTA will bring us closer to removing barriers between the EU and one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, allowing both sides to unlock the full potential of our trade and investment relationship,” she said.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva recently decried what he said were protectionist measures disguised as environmental concerns, a dynamic that stymied the bloc’s push for a trade accord with the Mercosur countries — Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Read More: EU Seeks to Aid Mercosur With Green Rules to Clinch Trade Deal

The Mercosur negotiations were launched more than 20 years ago, at a time when trade was not yet a tool to achieve objectives in the realm of climate and sustainability. Now, Latin America countries don’t meet the EU sustainability requirements and the bloc put forward instruments to limit deforestation and carbon intensive production processes that companies struggle to fully understand.

“This novelty brings confusion and leads to a lack of trust and skepticism from trade partners,” said Oscar Guinea, researcher at the European Centre for International Political Economy. “Governments are not happy as they are seeing a new bias for trade.”

Similarly, deforestation is the main stumbling block to conclude trade talks with Indonesia, an important trade partner and key to the EU’s geopolitical ambitions in the Southeast Asia region. Conversations are slowly progressing but the country expects more leniency toward palm oil producers as the current rules would hurt local producers. Malaysia also expressed concerns over its smallholders, that together with Indonesia, account for 83% of the worldwide palm oil production.

A trade deal with Australia encountered similar challenge as the EU had pledged not to move forward with negotiations unless the country would commit to more ambitious climate goals. Negotiations started in 2018 and are still ongoing after the two failed to reach an agreement at their latest meeting in July. Sustainability is also set to be at the core of the future deal between the EU and Thailand, as the bloc is undertaking a sustainability impact assessment before resuming negotiations in mid-September.

“The EU does not want to stop trade, but rather ensure companies follow process that are less carbon intensive,” Guinea said. “The EU should be careful when imposing conditions to ensure that it does not to lead to trade diversion. If this happens the EU would not achieve any of its goals, and only end up with higher imports prices.”

Read More: EU Explores Options to Tackle Latin America’s Green Deal Worries

--With assistance from Jorge Valero.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • QIA invests $1 billion in Ambani's Reliance Retail at $100 billion valuation

    QIA, Qatar's sovereign fund, will invest $1 billion in Reliance Retail for a 0.99% stake in India's largest retail chain, the two firms said Wednesday. Reliance Retail -- which operates 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, selling everything from electronics to fashion and pharma -- was last valued at $62.4 billion in 2020, when it raised billions of dollars from investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and private equity giant KKR. The investment comes at a time when Reliance Retail is expanding into new categories, including low-cost fast-fashion.

  • Nvidia is dominating the AI chip race, but it's not the only AI play: Morning Brief

    Nvidia's results after the bell today are hotly anticipated. Other companies in the semiconductor ecosystem are trying to monetize new AI demand, but they're not yet coming close in magnitude.

  • As Better.com readies for its public debut, CEO Vishal Garg says he went through 'a lot of leadership training'

    Online mortgage lender Better.com is making its public debut Thursday on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BETR” and “BETRW.” After merging with SPAC Aurora Acquisition Corp., the combined entity is called Better Home & Finance Holding Company. The deal unlocks about $565 million of fresh capital for Better.com, including a $528 million convertible note from affiliates of SoftBank and additional common equity from funds affiliated with NaMa Capital (formerly Novator Capital) -- an investment firm that sponsors Aurora.

  • The Morning After: Atari’s new miniature console plays 2600 and 7800 game carts

    The biggest news stories this morning: Half-Life 2 is getting an unofficial RTX remaster, X plans to remove news headlines and text in shared articles, Microsoft will sell Activision Blizzard streaming rights to Ubisoft to win UK approval.

  • Maria Shriver’s, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s MOSH noshes on $3M for retail expansion

    MOSH, a brain health brand started by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, took in its first institutional capital of $3 million in Series A financing to accelerate its retail distribution strategy. The round was led by clients of MSA Advisors, LLC (Main Street Advisors) and a group of investors, including Joyance Ventures, The Lab Capital Advisors, Verso Capital and Entrepreneur Ventures.

  • Professor behind recession indicator with a perfect track record says it remains 'way too early' to call off a US economic downturn

    While some say recession worries should be abating, the creator of the inverted-yield curve believes a recession is still coming.

  • Fox News, Rumble and the Young America’s Foundation: Your guide to the sponsors of the first Republican debate

    Fox News is not the first Republican 2024 presidential debate’s only sponsor. And while it is a household name, the other two — video-sharing service Rumble and the activist organization Young America's Foundation — are not. Here’s a guide to each of the sponsoring organizations.

  • Snap overhauls India organizational structure, appoints new head

    Snap has restructured its reporting system in India and named Pulkit Trivedi as the new country head, underscoring the increasing importance of the South Asian market to the company. Snapchat's parent company has directed its Indian teams to report directly to Trivedi, thereby granting local leadership greater autonomy in shaping growth, partnerships, and market development, marking a distinctive move. Trivedi will report to Ajit Mohan, the Asia Pacific head of Snap, who joined the company from Meta last year.

  • Hackers exploit WinRAR zero-day bug to steal funds from broker accounts

    Cybercriminals are exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in WinRAR, the venerable shareware archiving tool for Windows, to target traders and steal funds. Cybersecurity company Group-IB discovered the vulnerability, which affects the processing of the ZIP file format by WinRAR, in June. The zero-day flaw — meaning the vendor had no time, or zero days, to fix it before it was exploited — allows hackers to hide malicious scripts in archive files masquerading as “.jpg” images or “.txt” files, for example, to compromise target machines.

  • Messenger's encrypted chats expand to more users ahead of full rollout later this year

    Meta is considerably expanding Messenger's encryption feature, rolling it out to "millions more people's chats" starting today.

  • Group of Lynx fans ejected for heckling Wings’ Satou Sabally after she rolled her ankle

    Satou Sabally slammed the "disgusting fan base in Minny" after the incident on Tuesday night.

  • India's Kombai raises $4.5M to simplify UI coding with AI

    Kombai, a startup that aims to help front-end developers easily convert UI designs to code using AI, has emerged from stealth and announced a $4.5 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Foundation Capital. In response to rapid hardware advancements, software evolution has underscored a pressing need for superior user interfaces. Both emerging startups and leading tech firms are keen to develop distinguishing user interfaces.

  • Solar AI wants to make solar power more accessible in Southeast Asia

    High energy prices are leading to a solar boom across the world, but in Singapore, many home owners are still hesitant to install solar panels because of the high cost, says Bolong Chew, the founder of Solar AI Technologies. The startup wants to make solar energy more accessible in Southeast Asia with a rent-to-own model that helps customers start saving on their energy bills from the start.

  • Aces’ A’ja Wilson drops 53 points in win over Dream to match WNBA single-game scoring record

    A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.

  • 'Red, White & Royal Blue' gay sex scenes have people asking questions. We have answers.

    A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.

  • Rank-and-file UPS workers say 'yes' to new labor deal

    The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.

  • Amazon, Meta and others face scrutiny for allowing sellers to list recalled products

    Amazon, Meta and others are facing House scrutiny over claims they allow sales of recalled products.

  • ElevenLabs' voice-generating tools launch out of beta

    ElevenLabs, the viral AI-powered platform for creating synthetic voices, today launched its platform out of beta with support for more than 30 languages. Using a new AI model developed in-house, ElevenLabs says that its tools are now capable of automatically identifying languages, including Korean, Dutch and Vietnamese, and generating "emotionally rich" speech in those languages. In combination with the new model, ElevenLabs customers can leverage the platform's voice-cloning tool to speak across the almost 30 languages without first having to type text.

  • MLB’s biggest disappointments and surprises in 2023

    With the MLB playoffs just weeks away, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all 30 teams and determine if they have missed, met or exceeded expectations this season.

  • Twitch starts testing a TikTok-like clips feed to boost discovery

    Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.