EU green rules could raise costs for households in Northern Ireland

James Crisp
·3 min read
There is growing Loyalist anger against the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Irish Sea border.&#xa0; - Reuters
Retailers in Northern Ireland face increased costs on white and electrical goods such as refrigerators and televisions because of new EU green rules.

British goods exported to Northern Ireland have to follow the EU rules because of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which prevents the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The “right to repair” laws mean that manufacturers must provide spare parts for up to ten years, as well as a repair manual, and make goods easy to dissemble to make recycling easier. They are designed to cut down on the huge amounts of waste produced by broken or obsolete products.

While the EU ecodesign rules entered into force in the EU on Monday, the British government has only recently finished a consultation on similar legislation, including a British right to repair.

If the British laws do not mirror Brussels regulations, retailers will be forced to pass the extra cost onto consumers.

Northern Ireland retailers warned that they would need time to adapt to the change and demanded flexibility in how the laws are enforced.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said "Unless London and Brussels can come to an agreement on this and other areas, it will mean increased cost for NI households who have half the discretionary income of GB households."

He said that factors such as the exchange rate would mean sourcing the goods from the EU rather than Britain would be more expensive.

"The risk of fridges and televisions exported to Northern Ireland ending up in EU member Ireland is small enough for the European Commission to be pragmatic." he added.

Mr Connolly said "This is yet another issue whereby the European Commission and UK Government need to work together with business in NI to secure the best outcomes and keep costs down for hard pressed NI households .”

Britain and the EU are embroiled in a row over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, which requires Northern Ireland to follow single market rules and created a customs border in the Irish Sea.

The UK infuriated Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods on food checks on GB goods exported to Northern Ireland to protect supermarket supplies, which the European Commission said violated the terms of the treaty.

A Commission spokesman said that the EU had showed “a huge amount of constructive flexibility” in finding solutions to “the array of different issues that the UK was facing regarding the implementation of the Protocol.”

“We're willing to find solutions. For that though, we also need the UK to do its own work and to to follow up on its promises to implement the Protocol.”

A Government spokesperson said, “To meet our commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, we are pushing for products to use less energy, resources and materials to tackle climate change and help cut bills.

“We recently consulted on updating our own Ecodesign Regulations for a range of industrial and domestic energy-related products, including household fridges, washing machines and televisions. We will set out our next steps in due course."

