EU to make it harder for migrants to enter from Belarus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union migration officials offered Wednesday to ease asylum rules for Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in response to what the EU says is a “hybrid attack” by Belarus to destabilize the bloc using migrants.

The move would make it harder for migrants to enter the 27-nation bloc from Belarus, angering nongovernmental organizations.

Around 8,000 people, many from Iraq, have crossed into the three EU countries since the beginning of the year. President Alexander Lukashenko is accused of luring them to Belarus with the promise of helping them to enter Europe in revenge for EU sanctions against his government and companies.

For six months, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia will be able extend the period for registering asylum applications from three to 10 days to up to four weeks. Applications would only be accepted at dedicated border crossing points.

The processing could be done at the borders, including any right of appeal, but should be done within 16 weeks. The three countries would also be able to use fast-track national procedures for deporting people whose applications have been refused. People could be held in temporary reception centers.

The proposals to ease the rules made by the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, must be endorsed by the 27 member countries before they can take effect.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said that the number of migrants arriving in the Belarus capital, Minsk have slowed, and that many are being returned to their home countries.

“The inflow of new instrumentalized migrants into Minsk has more or less stopped totally,” she told reporters in Brussels. She played down concerns that it amounts to a crisis. ““The numbers are not high. This is not primarily a migration crisis. It’s a hybrid threat.”

Human rights group Oxfam said the proposals go against the values the EU says it stands for.

“Stopping, detaining and criminalizing people trying to find safety in Europe breaks international and European asylum law. Supporting the detention of migrants at EU borders puts politics over peoples’ lives.” said Erin McKay, Oxfam’s European Migration Campaign Manager.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UAE to sign major deals during French president's visit - Emirati official

    The United Arab Emirates and France will sign major contracts when President Emmanuel Macron visits Dubai on Dec. 3 , a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday, as the two close allies look to deepen economic and political ties. "I don't want to spoil the Christmas present with the president," Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters when asked whether Abu Dhabi would purchase French Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

  • EU to trim some rights of migrants at Belarus border

    The European Union proposed on Wednesday curtailing some rights of migrants at its borders with Belarus, including letting asylum seekers be held at border camps for up to four months and allowing for faster deportations. It accuses Belarus of flying in migrants from the Middle East and pushing them to cross through the woods into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Belarus calls the accusations absurd.

  • UK Will Now Require PCR Tests for International Travelers Upon Arrival

    The change comes just weeks after the country eased its entry protocols.

  • Canada to ask air arrivals to take COVID tests except on U.S. flights

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, seeking to halt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a COVID-19 test, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday. Ottawa is also expanding a ban on travelers from southern Africa to cover three more nations, bringing the total to 10. Canada has identified seven people with the new variant, at least four of whom were recently in Nigeria.

  • CDC prepares tougher testing rules for travelers as Omicron spreads

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday night that it is working to impose stricter testing requirements for international travelers due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.The big picture: The new rules would require all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to show a negative test taken a day before their flight to the U.S. Currently, the CDC says fully vaccinated travelers are allowed to show a test taken no more than three days before their depar

  • Belarus announces military drills with Russia near Ukraine border

    Belarus on Monday announced joint military drills with close ally Russia on its southern border with Ukraine and accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near its borders. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials say Russia has built up forces near Ukraine, sparking fears of a looming attack. Belarus is itself locked in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at its western border.

  • Seattle area breaks rainfall record ahead of another atmospheric river

    The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that this past fall has been the wettest the Seattle area has experienced on record, as the region continues to deal with heavy rains and flooding conditions.The NWS office in Seattle wrote on Twitter that the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 18.91 inches of rain between the months of September and November, making it the wettest that this period of time has been in the Seattle area...

  • Saudis used ‘incentives and threats’ to shut down UN investigation in Yemen

    Exclusive: Political officials and diplomatic and activist sources describe stealth campaign Yemeni Red Crescent workers remove the body of a casualty following a Saudi-led airstrike in Dhamar. Photograph: Yahya Arhab/EPA Saudi Arabia used “incentives and threats” as part of a lobbying campaign to shut down a UN investigation of human right violations committed by all sides in the Yemen conflict, according to sources with close knowledge of the matter. The Saudi effort ultimately succeeded when

  • U.S. Congress will pass voting rights bills, Stacey Abrams says

    Democratic politician Stacey Abrams is bullish that the U.S. Congress will pass two key bills to protect voting rights - even though her party has already failed to advance voting rights legislation four times this year. Last month, the Senate voted 50-49 in favor of starting debate on the "the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act" but fell short of the 60 votes needed under a procedural blocking maneuver known as a filibuster. Speaking in an interview at the  Reuters Next conference released Wednesday, Abrams was optimistic about the legislation getting through.

  • Kremlin hopes Belarus won't stop gas transit to EU amid migrant crisis

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia hopes Belarus will not suspend gas transit to Europe, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to block shipments as part of a crisis over migrants at the border. The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Belarus denies creating the crisis, and has received backing from Russia, its main ally.

  • Toxic deer? ‘Do not eat advisory’ issued for contaminated deer in central Maine

    The chemicals cause cancer, liver damage and vaccine immunity.

  • Ohio reports 6,745 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

    Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Ohio.

  • America is not the leader of the free world if it cannot help Europe's refugees| Opinion

    I am surprised, neither E.U. nor America made a move against Belarus after Lukashenko’s act of air piracy.

  • U.S. airlines may find domestic travel acting as a cushion against the omicron variant, analysts say

    News about the omicron variant of the coronavirus rattled U.S. airline and travel-related stocks this week just as a relatively strong Thanksgiving traveling season wrapped up.

  • Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

    A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor. The preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp applies to a coalition of suing states that includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

  • US moving to toughen testing requirement for travelers

    The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Tuesday statement that it was working toward requiring that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day before boarding their flight. “CDC is working to modify the current Global Testing Order for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States,” the agency said.

  • The US probably has 2,000 Omicron cases already, according to 'dirty math' from a COVID expert who often advises the White House

    Dr. Charity Dean, a former top public health official, shared her back-of-the-napkin sums suggesting Omicron is in the US, despite what the CDC says.

  • 2022 Chevy Silverado gets revised engine lineup

    Seems Chevrolet isn't finished rejigging the fully refreshed 2022 Silverado pickup, with GM Authority reporting the automaker is swapping some engine options around on Trail Boss trims. At the moment, the Custom Trail Boss trim comes standard with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was upgraded to offer 310 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, a massive increase of 92 lb-ft over the 2021 version of the engine. Based on the engine price differential on the LT trim, checking the diesel box could add about $2,400 to the MSRP of the Custom Trail Boss.

  • Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in

    A man accused of accidentally firing a gun in his bag at the Atlanta airport, causing temporary chaos and prompting a temporary ground stop on flights, has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Kenny Wells, 42, was waiting at the airport's main security checkpoint Nov. 20 when his bag was pulled aside by a Transportation Security Administration worker for a secondary search, police said. Wells then fled with the gun, which was later found in a trashcan at the airport.

  • Omicron has not been detected in Connecticut yet, but experts say if it’s here, the COVID-19 variant will likely be found quickly

    While there were no reported cases of omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, in Connecticut as of Monday afternoon, health care experts in the state say it may prove more detectable than other variants of the virus. “I am very confident that we can detect omicron quickly,” said Nathan Grubaugh, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, whose team tracks COVID-19 ...