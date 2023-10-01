EU High Representative arrives in Kyiv, honours fallen soldiers alongside Zelenskyy

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has arrived in Kyiv after a visit to Odesa earlier this week.

Source: Josep Borrell on Twitter

Humbled to be in Kyiv to participate with President @ZelenskyyUa and Minister @DmytroKuleba in honouring the memory of the fallen defenders & express support to those who are currently defending Ukraine from Russia’s unjustified aggression and fight for our common values. pic.twitter.com/MdJbh4PwO4 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 1, 2023

Details: Borrell met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The officials honoured the memory of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia.

At 09:00 on 1 October a minute of silence was held in Ukraine in memory of the fallen defenders. The day marks Defenders Day, which honours Ukrainian defence forces and everyone defending the country from Russian aggression.

Previously: Borrell arrived in Odesa with an unannounced visit on Saturday, 30 September. He visited the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a Russian missile attack.

