EU holds talks with Serbia and Kosovo amid rising tensions

·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top diplomat was holding talks Monday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo in Brussels, in a bid to defuse tensions between the Balkan neighbors amid their dispute over vehicle license plates.

The EU's high representative, Josep Borrell, had separate talks planned with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Albin Kurti, the prime minister of Kosovo, before a joint meeting later in the day.

The EU said “the focus of the emergency meeting will be on finding a way out of the current crisis and avoiding any further escalation and tensions on the ground, with an emphasis on license plates and the return of Kosovo Serbs to Kosovo institutions."

The EU warned Serbia and Kosovo last week that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute or face the prospect of a return to their violent past.

Long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over the Kosovo government’s decision to ban Serbian-issued license plates. On Nov. 5, 10 Serb lawmakers, 10 prosecutors and 576 police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region resigned over the move.

Under the ban, about 6,300 ethnic Serbs owning cars with number plates deemed to be illegal in Kosovo were to be warned until Monday's deadline, then fined for the following two months. From April 21, they would only be permitted to drive with temporary local plates.

The issue of Kosovo’s independence sparked a 1998-99 war in which about 13,000 people died. Serbia launched a brutal crackdown to curb a separatist rebellion by the territory’s ethnic Albanians. NATO bombed Serbia in 1999 to end the war.

Kosovo unilaterally broke away from Serbia in 2008. The Serbian government, with support from China and Russia, has refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood. The United States and most of its European allies recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

Recommended Stories

  • EU police patrol Kosovo's north after Serb officers quit

    European Union police officers are undertaking patrols in northern Kosovo after some 600 police officers from the Serb minority quit over a car licence plate row that the West fears may trigger fresh ethnic violence. Police officers, judges, prosecutors, and other state workers quit their jobs earlier this month after the government in Pristina ruled that local Serbs must finally replace their car plates, issued by Serbia's unrecognised authorities in Kosovo, with Kosovo state ones.

  • EU holds emergency meeting with Serbia and Kosovo over rising tensions

    The European Union on Monday will hold an emergency meeting with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti to discuss the rising tension between the two countries. "I am convening an emergency meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue tomorrow with Prime Minister @albinkurti and President @predsednikrs," the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said in a tweet late on Sunday. An almost two-year-long dispute over licence plates has stoked tensions between Serbia and its former breakaway province which declared independence in 2008 and is home to a Serb minority in the north backed by Belgrade.

  • Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal

    A last minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution.

  • "Russian world" proponent banned from entering Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

    Ukraine's border guards have banned a citizen of Moldova from entering Ukraine because he was in possession of pro-Russian materials; this is the third such instance since October on this stretch of the border.

  • Poland Wants Germany to Deploy Patriot System by Ukraine Border

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland wants Germany to deploy Patriot missile defense system near its border with Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterGerman

  • Polish village remembers missile victim's help for refugees

    A Polish man buried on Saturday after being killed this week by a missile near the Ukrainian border had worked hard to shelter Ukrainian refugees in the early days of the war, including in a building meters away from where he died, locals said. Polish authorities say it was a Ukrainian air defence weapon that went astray; Kyiv has called for further investigation. Residents said a victim buried on Saturday had played a big role when the village of barely 440 people mobilised in the early days of the war to help Ukrainian refugees, some 40,000 of whom passed through the surrounding district.

  • U.S. leveraged loan defaults headed towards near record high in 2024 – Deutsche Bank

    In contrast, the lack of near-term maturities – compounded by the lack of terms limiting what companies can do known as covenants and the presence of large equity cushions – will keep 2023 defaults in check. The bank expects a 5.6% default rate in the U.S. and 3.7% rate in the euro market respectively. However, a compression of profit margins will eventually expose high leverage levels, leading to distressed exchanges and missed interest payments, triggering an increase in default rates in 2024, the bank said in the note.

  • European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

    The captains of seven European nations will not wear anti-discrimination armbands in World Cup games after threats from FIFA to show yellow cards to the players.

  • Hundreds of Russians wounded as Ukraine's army repels numerous attacks in Donbas

    About 500 wounded Russian troops were brought to Horlivka hospitals from Mayorsk in Donetsk Oblast over a period of six days, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning Facebook report on Nov. 19.

  • Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

    European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited. The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. Russian diesel loadings destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage region rose to 215,000 bpd from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, up by 126% from October, Pamela Munger, senior market analyst at energy analytics firm Vortexa, said.

  • Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 jets in final stages, defence minister

    Indonesia's planned purchase of F-15 fighter jets is in advanced stages and awaiting final sign-off from the government, the Southeast Asian country's defence minister said on Monday. Speaking after meeting his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Jakarta, Prabowo Subianto said that Boeing had agreed to the financial offer proposed and he was confident the package was affordable. In February, the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of Boeing F-15ID aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia in a deal valued at up to $13.9 billion, the Pentagon said.

  • It’s Scientists Against Techies in the Brain Implant World

    iStock/GettyDuring his military training in 1892, German psychiatrist Hans Berger was almost trampled to death by a horse-drawn cannon. At the exact same time, his sister had a sudden feeling he was in danger and decided to telegram her brother. Berger would later describe this as a “case of spontaneous telepathy,” which made him dedicate a lifetime to understanding how brain activity can change someone’s thoughts. That work would inspire him to create the electroencephalogram—a method for measu

  • Former GOP congressman expresses interest in serving as House speaker, receives support from liberal governor

    Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis is backing former GOP Rep. Justin Amash's interest in serving as a "nonpartisan speaker" for the House of Representatives.

  • Berlin to Back French-Built Rockets in Race Against Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is ready to back the development of a new generation of French-built space launchers better able to compete with the latest rockets from Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderDisney Shares Soar on

  • Airbus, U.K. Royal Air Force complete flight fully-powered with sustainable fuel

    The Toulouse, France-based company said the flight was the world's first carried out by an in-service military aircraft running without using fossil fuel.

  • Pentagon believes Russia partly aims to exhaust Ukrainian air defence ammunition

    Russia’s mass missile strikes are partly aimed at overwhelming and exhausting Ukraine's air defence ammunition, the U.S. undersecretary of defence for policy, Colin Kahl, told UK newspaper The Guardian on Nov. 19.

  • Spain to deploy police in Ukraine to assist war crime investigations

    Spanish police will deploy in Ukraine over the coming weeks to help investigate alleged war crimes, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid on Monday. An advance delegation of Spanish police officials has already arrived in Kyiv to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian public prosecutor's office, the Spanish Interior Ministry said. Spanish officers are set to work alongside Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors in the collection of evidence that could be incorporated into cases probing alleged violations of international law following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • "We can last without electricity, but not without freedom": Zelenskyy congratulates fellow Ukrainians on Day of Dignity and Freedom

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated fellow Ukrainians on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, pointing out that Ukrainians can be left without electricity and hot water, but they will never be deprived of freedom.

  • Tyreek Hill hypes up Dolphins teammate, calls him the best WR in the NFL

    It's probably not the first name you'd think of.

  • Alabama jumped by Clemson in latest AP Top-25 Poll

    Alabama stays put in the latest rankings, but a path to the playoffs still exists.