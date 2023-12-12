EU imposes fresh sanctions over Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine war

The EU on Monday imposed sanctions against Iranians and Iranian companies over their involvement in the production of drones that Russia has used in the war in Ukraine. Pictured here is a piece of a drone that Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said in September of 2022 was used by Russia but Iranian made. Photo courtesy of Ukraine Ministry of Defense/X

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have imposed fresh sanctions against six Iranians and five companies on accusations they have been involved in the development and production of drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The sanctions were announced Monday in a statement by the European Council, the 27-member blocs collegiate body -- which defines the union's political priorities -- that explained these 11 listings are the first under its new punitive measures framework that was established in July to punish Iran over its collaboration with the Kremlin in its nearly two-year-old war of aggression.

The EU also said the black listings complement its previous four rounds of sanctions targeting Iranian drones.

The companies hit were Shakad Sanat Asmari, the Baharestan Kish Company, Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif, the Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company and the Kimia Part Sivan Company.

Those subject to asset freezes and travel bans to the EU were listed as Hadi Zahourian, CEO of Shakad Sanat Asmari; Mohammad Shahab Khanian, deputy CEO of Shakad Sanat Asmari; and Ehsan Rahat Varnosfadrani, chief scientist and former CEO of Shakad Sanat Asmari.

Rahmatollah Heidari, managing director and member of the board of directors at the Baharestan Kish Company; Nader Khoon Siavash, director of the Aerospace Industries Organization; and Ehsan Imaninejad; CEO of Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif, were also blacklisted Monday.

The EU said they have been accused of helping Iran's elite Islamic revolutionary Guards Corps Force with its unmanned aerial vehicle program, which is run by Tehran's Ministry of Defense and the IRGC, both of which are subjected to EU sanctions.