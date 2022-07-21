EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The European Union's head office on Wednesday proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months that any full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies to the bloc will not fundamentally disrupt industries and send an additional chill through homes next winter. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia on Thursday over the war in Ukraine after the bloc's member states backed a series of measures that would include gold imports and tighten export controls on some high-technology goods.

European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the “reinforced, prolonged EU sanctions against the Kremlin" send "a strong signal to Moscow: we will keep the pressure high for as long as it takes."

The details of the sanctions were still unclear since they still need to be posted in the EU's official journal.

EU officials have been seeking all week to tighten the extensive package of sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in hopes that the measures might finally start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Monday that at the moment “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold,” which is Moscow’s second-largest export industry after energy.

The Group of Seven leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban, arguing the Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of several rounds of sanctions that nations around the world had already imposed on Moscow for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

On top of the restrictive measures, the EU also decided to grant 500 million euros to boost military aid to Ukraine.

____

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy says latest EU sanctions against Russia not enough

    STORY: "This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace," he said in a late-night video address.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of "blackmailing" the European Union over energy, as she unveiled a plan on Wednesday to slash gas demand in the bloc ahead of a feared cut-off of deliveries by Russia as winter approaches.Russia, the world's largest gas exporter, has denied Western accusations of using its energy supplies as a tool of coercion, saying it has been a reliable energy supplier.

  • Albania, North Macedonia finally start EU membership talks

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Albania and North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union on Tuesday, overcoming a series of obstacles thrown up by EU governments despite an original promise to begin negotiations in mid-2018. The start of formal negotiations to allow the two Balkan countries to eventually join the world's largest trading bloc are a breakthrough but have revealed the EU's lack of appetite for further enlargement, particularly in northern Europe. "You have shown strategic patience, in abundance," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the leaders of Albania and North Macedonia alongside the Czech prime minister, whose country holds the six-month presidency of the EU.

  • Euro surges and natural gas prices sink after Russia resumes flows of fuel through a key pipeline

    Flows of Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed Thursday, offering temporary relief to European traders and investors.

  • Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight

    SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) -Iraq's government will call back the Iraqi charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after accusing Ankara of carrying out a strike on a mountain resort in the northern province of Dohuk, the state news agency INA reported. Turkey rebutted claims by Iraq that it had carried out a strike that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people, saying the attack was a terror act. The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq state TV said.

  • U.S. agrees to send Ukraine more HIMARS launchers, weaponry that is taking a toll on Russian forces

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that Washington would send another four HIMARS weapon systems to Ukraine.

  • EU states told to immediately start rationing gas as Brussels accuses Russia of ‘blackmail’

    ‘Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon,’ says Ursula von der Leyen

  • Reznikov announces results of Ramstein-4: new commitments on land, sea and air

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY, 21:58 During the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as Ramstein, Ukraine's partners agreed on new commitments regarding the supply of weapons and ammunition, and the training of Ukrainian fighters.

  • The Next Big Crisis That Could Give Putin the Edge He Needs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo by Konstantin Zavrazhin / GettyThe Biden administration and Western officials have focused their efforts to help Ukraine by sending gear, equipment, and weaponry that might help the Ukrainians beat back the Russian invaders.But in a war of attrition—where the Russians are willing to outwait the Ukrainians and grind them down until Moscow gets the upper hand—Ukrainian casualties are mounting. And questions are starting to trickle through the halls of

  • China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipelin

  • China seeks to stop UN rights chief from releasing Xinjiang report - document

    GENEVA (Reuters) -China is asking the United Nations human rights chief to bury a highly-anticipated report on human rights violations in Xinjiang, according to a Chinese letter seen by Reuters and confirmed by diplomats from three countries who received it. United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has faced severe criticism from civil society for being too soft on China during a May visit and has since said she will refrain from seeking a second term for personal reasons. But before she leaves at the end of August, she has pledged to publish a report into the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

  • A rare South Korea-US missile test is meant to show they can strike back after a flurry of North Korean missile tests

    A joint missile test in June was meant to show the US and South Korea could respond with "precision strikes on the origins of provocations."

  • Putin could resort to nuclear threats to stall Ukrainian counteroffensive, ISW report says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might resume his tactics of nuclear blackmail in order to stall a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive, the U.S-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its July 19 report.

  • Cape Town hospital uses robot at forefront of surgery in Africa

    A surgical team led by Dr Tim Forgan uses the da Vinci Xi robot to assist in removing a cancerous rectal tumour from a female patient at Tygerberg public hospital in Cape Town, South Africa. The robot, which has four 'arms' and is controlled in real time by Forgan via an immersive 3D consul, is the most advanced surgical robot in Africa. It is one of only two such robots in use on the continent, both of them found in South African public hospitals in Cape Town.

  • Elon Musk Says Germany Has One Option Against Russia

    The CEO of Tesla is one of the most influential personalities in the world with nearly 102 million followers on Twitter.

  • HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

    The message to U.S. lawmakers from Ukraine's first lady, delivered amid stark and graphic images of civilian bloodshed, couldn't have been clearer: After nearly five full months since Russia launched its invasion, Olena Zelenska said that her country needs more Western weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent her to Washington to appeal directly to U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The appeal Wednesday came as Russia suggested it plans to grab broader areas beyond the industrial region of eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasizing that Moscow also claims the Kherson region and part of Zaporizhzhia and will “continuously and persistently” expand its gains elsewhere.

  • Insubordination and drunkenness are rampant in Russian units General Staff report

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY, 07:10 The command of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is carrying out preventive measures due to the very low level of military discipline in the units, and drunkenness and insubordination against the orders of commanders are rampant.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.

  • Treasury Official Sees Price Cap on Russian Oil by December

    (Bloomberg) -- A price cap on Russian oil should go into effect alongside the December implementation of the European Union’s restrictions on insurance for the commodity, a Biden administration official said Wednesday night.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin

  • Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

    The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. The Vatican’s Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, located near the food court and right before the main exit, houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.

  • U.S. gas prices just hit a 2-month low—the national average is now under $4.50 a gallon

    GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis expects prices will tumble to $3.99 per gallon by August.