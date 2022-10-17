EU imposes sanctions on Iran's morality police, minister

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and the Islamic Republic’s information minister over their alleged roles in the security crackdown against massive anti-government protests.

Two leading Morality Police officials, Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei, were among 11 people whose assets were frozen by the 27-nation bloc. They’re also banned from traveling in Europe.

The Iranian Law Enforcement Forces and a number of local police chiefs were also targeted “for their role in the brutal repression of the protests,” a statement said after EU foreign ministers endorsed the move at a meeting in Luxembourg.

Information Minister Issa Zarepour was listed for his alleged responsibility in the internet shutdown after the protests started.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU “cannot and will not close our eyes” to the crackdown in Iran. “It is also clear that, if this regime continues to pummel its population in this way, there will be further targeted sanctions packages against those responsible,” she said.

In the statement, the EU condemned “the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors. This is unjustifiable and unacceptable. People in Iran, as anywhere else, have the right to peacefully protest and this right must be ensured in all circumstances.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lutfunisa Kwandwalla: Dead 'cult member' to have Kenya autopsy

    British citizen Lutfunisa Kwandwalla was found dead at the home of a spiritual leader in Kenya.

  • UN says renewed tribal clashes kill 13 in southern Sudan

    Renewed tribal clashes in a southern province in Sudan have killed at least 13 people and injured more than two dozen others since late last week in the latest violence to hit the chaotic nation in recent months, the U.N. said Monday. The violence in the Blue Nile province came as the country’s ruling generals and the main factions of the sprawling pro-democracy movement have made progress in internationally-backed talks to find a way out of last year’s military coup that plunged Sudan into worsening turmoil. Clashes between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups began Thursday over a land dispute in the Wad al-Mahi District, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

  • Iranian officials say 4 killed in prison fire

    A fire broke out Saturday in Iranian prison which houses political prisoners and anti-government activists. This as protests continue over the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran’s “morality police.” Roxana Saberi has more.

  • EU Discusses Possible Iran Sanctions Over Arms Exports to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union nations began discussing how to react to Russia’s possible use of Iranian drones in its war in Ukraine as the bloc sanctioned Iran’s morality police and other entities over human-rights violations related to the death of a young woman in police custody.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandAbout 98% of S&P 500 Stocks Rise as US Yields Sink: Markets WrapThe Time to

  • Oklahoma professor: Iran's struggle for democracy has a long history

    What is known is that this newest effort to build a democratic Iran is the product of more than a century of struggle.

  • Migrants found bruised and near naked

    Ninety-two migrants were found almost naked and bruised after allegedly being forced across the Evros river from Turkey into Greece, Athens said on Sunday.

  • An under-the-radar prospect who impressed Marlins. Plus winter ball, fall League updates

    Marco Vargas isn’t a name that comes up often — or, really, ever — when top Miami Marlins prospects are discussed.

  • EU to slap human rights sanctions on Iran, warns of more over Ukraine

    The European Union prepared to slap sanctions on Iran on Monday over a human rights crackdown and several ministers warned of separate, new sanctions if Tehran's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine was proven. The EU ministers are set to impose travel bans and freeze the assets of some 15 Iranians involved in the government crackdown that began last month against demonstrators outraged by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. "Amongst those listed is the so-called morality police - morality police being a misnomer, actually, if you see what crimes are committed there."

  • China delays key economic data as Xi tightens grip on power

    China has unexpectedly delayed economic data scheduled to be published just as President Xi Jinping bids for another five years in power.

  • Tilda Swinton, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and More Celebrate Cinema at Academy Museum Awards

    Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kaia Gerber and more attended the starry event.

  • German foreign minister calls air defense systems a priority for Ukraine, not tanks

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called strengthening Ukraine's air defense a top issue, with the supply of tanks a secondary question, she said in an interview with German television channel Phoenix.

  • Trump endorses Republican Rep. Zeldin in New York governor 'toss up' race against Democrat Hochul

    Former President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total" endorsement to Rep. Lee Zeldin in the high stakes gubernatorial race against Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

  • In 2022 midterms, Trump and possible GOP rivals test the waters for 2024 presidential race

    Ex-President Donald Trump and Republican rivals like Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence are using the midterm elections to weigh 2024 White House runs.

  • Thousands of Russians flee to Georgia to dodge Putin's troop mobilization

    Thousands of Russian men have fled to neighboring Georgia in an effort to avoid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military mobilization effort for his invasion of Ukraine. The situation is causing controversy in Georgia. Chris Livesay has more.

  • Litman: Are Jan. 6 investigators hot on the trail of 'all the president's people'?

    Even if Donald Trump is never indicted for his Jan. 6 actions, loyalists such as Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Mark Meadows should be held to account.

  • Fire tears through Evin Prison in Tehran as deadly countrywide protests continue

    There has been a major fire at Iran's notorious Evin Prison, housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. Ramy Inocencio speaks to a member of Human Rights Watch about the conditions inside the prison and inside Iran.

  • Palestinian dies from Israeli gunshot during West Bank clash

    A man died early Sunday from a gunshot wound he suffered during confrontations with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. It was the latest death connected to clashes during Israeli raids in the Palestinian territory, which the military says target wanted Palestinians involved in planning or taking part in recent attacks on Israelis. The ministry identified the dead man as 30-year-old Mujahed Daoud.

  • Many Americans Ignore Covid Boosters as Winter, Variants Loom

    White House officials expect uptake of the bivalent boosters to pick up, but health experts worry that many people won’t have the protection needed to fend off new variants.

  • U.S. urges 6-month sentence for ex-Trump adviser Bannon over contempt conviction

    The U.S. Justice Department on Monday asked a federal judge to sentence former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon to six months behind bars, saying he pursued a "bad faith strategy defiance and contempt" against the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Bannon, an influential far-right political figure, was convicted in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena. He is due to be sentenced before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Friday morning.

  • Somalia thinks censoring Al Shabaab media coverage will tame terrorism

    The Somali government wants to curtail the coverage of terrorism in its country believing that will help in the war on terror.