EU, Iran Envoys Discuss Removal of Sanctions: Iran Snapshot

Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator met with one of the European Union’s most senior diplomats, amid a renewed push by Western nations to ease tensions with the Islamic Republic.

Ali Bagheri Kani said he discussed topics including the lifting of sanctions with Enrique Mora, the EU’s main envoy for negotiations with Iran, in Qatar.

The talks on Tuesday and Wednesday were “intense,” Mora said on Twitter. They spoke about “difficult bilateral, regional and international issues, including the way forward on the JCPOA,” he said, referring to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that the US pulled out of three years later.

The meeting came amid Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s tour of the Gulf, which includes visits to Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

While negotiations to revive the nuclear deal stalled almost a year ago, discussions have recently restarted in a bid to reach an informal understanding that could help limit Iran’s atomic activities.

Oil rose on Wednesday, with Brent climbing 1.2% to $76.80 a barrel by 3:40 p.m. in London.

