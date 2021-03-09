EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crisp
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, will brief the Friends of Ireland caucus of US Congressmen on Capitol Hill - AP
Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, will brief the Friends of Ireland caucus of US Congressmen on Capitol Hill - AP

Brussels and Dublin will raise doubts about Britain’s commitment to the Brexit deal in Washington on Wednesday in a bid to heap pressure on the UK to back down in the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, and Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign affairs minister, will brief the Friends of Ireland caucus of US Congressmen on Capitol Hill.

Brussels was infuriated by the UK’s unilateral decision to extend grace periods on food checks on goods exported from GB to Northern Ireland, which it says violates the terms of the Brexit treaty.

Mr Sefcovic and Mr Coveney will address an influential bipartisan group of Congress members, which played a key role in securing US support for the peace process, The Irish Times reported.

The meeting will be seen as a bid to maximise leverage over the UK, which hankers after a trade deal with the US to cement its post Brexit Global Britain agenda.

Joe Biden, the US president, said in September last year that any UK-US trade deal hinged on continued respect for the Good Friday Agreement.

Biden has warned that there will be no trade deal with the US if the UK jeopardises the Good Friday Agreement - REUTERS
Biden has warned that there will be no trade deal with the US if the UK jeopardises the Good Friday Agreement - REUTERS

Mr Biden, who is proud of his Irish roots, made the comments after the UK threatened to override the Withdrawal Agreement, which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Read more: Why UK politicians don’t understand Northern Ireland (and never have)

The briefing will take place a week before the annual St Patrick’s Day celebration.

Micheál Martin, the taoiseach, is expected to raise the latest Brexit developments during a call with Mr Biden, who is said to be unequivocal in his support for the Good Friday Agreement, next Wednesday.

Mr Sefcovic briefed EU ambassadors on the possible response to the UK unilateral action on Tuesday night in Brussels.

The commission is expected to launch legal action in the European Court of Justice, which retains jurisdiction over the Northern Ireland Protocol, “very soon”. It could also trigger enforcement measures in the Withdrawal Agreement, although no final decision was taken on Tuesday night.

EU ambassadors were said to have been angered by Lord Frost’s accusation the EU was still “sulking” over Brexit. They discussed continuing to deny access to the Single Market for the City of London to maximise leverage over Britain.

Recommended Stories

  • Developers of Russian Sputnik V vaccine doubt EU regulator's neutrality, want apology

    The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday questioned the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) neutrality, after an official with the regulator urged EU states to refrain from approving the shot for now. EMA management board chief Christa Wirthumer-Hoche told an Austrian talk show on Sunday that she would advise European Union countries against granting Sputnik V national emergency authorisation while EMA was still reviewing its safety and effectiveness.

  • U.S. House approves expanded protections for labor union organizing

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday narrowly approved legislation to expand protections for labor union organizing and collective bargaining, at a time when workers at an Amazon.com facility in Alabama are deciding whether to join a union. The bill now goes to the Senate where it is expected to have a more difficult path because Democrats and Republicans are split 50-50 in the chamber and most legislation needs at least 60 supporters to advance. Employees at the Amazon.com Inc fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting whether to become the company's first workers to join a labor union.

  • Thailand jails more protest leaders until trial for royal insults

    Three Thai protest leaders were jailed on Monday pending their trial for insulting the country's powerful monarchy, their lawyer said, after the state prosecutor indicted 18 activists for sedition over anti-government rallies last year. The jailed protesters had broken traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a strict lese majeste law that makes insulting or defaming the king, queen, heir and regent punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The criminal court denied bail for Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, 22, Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, and Jatupat "Pai Daodin" Boonpattararaksa, 29, who faced charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences including sedition over a Sept. 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace.

  • Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect

    Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed. Francis described his decision-making process en route home from Iraq amid concerns that his four-day visit, which featured oftentimes maskless crowds in packed churches, singing — could result in the spread of infections in a country with a fragile health care system and a sustained surge in new cases. Francis said the idea of a trip “cooks over time in my conscience,” and that the pandemic was the issue that weighed most heavily on him.

  • Uganda's missing: Hundreds of families fear for those taken away

    The harrowing tales from Uganda from the families of those who have been detained after a series of raids.

  • White House praises Meghan Markle’s ‘courage’ in speaking about her mental health struggles

    Jen Psaki reaffirms ‘strong and abiding relationship’ between US and ‘British people’

  • "Shadow pandemic": WHO warns 1 in 3 women globally experiences violence

    One in three women — about 736 million around the world — face physical or sexual violence, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) published Tuesday.Why it matters: Violence against women remains a global epidemic. The pandemic has further increased exposure to violence, the WHO warned, due to lockdowns and disruptions to vital support services. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Younger women are at highest risk for recent violence, according to the report, which is based on data gathered from 161 countries between 2000 and 2018.One in four young women — aged 15-24 — who have been in a relationship will have already experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they are in their mid-twenties.Violence also disproportionately affects women in low- and lower-middle-income countries. About 37% of women living in the poorest countries have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence. In some of these countries, the prevalence is as high as one in two. Oceania, Southern Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa have the highest prevalence rates of intimate partner violence among women aged 15-49. What they're saying: "It's deeply disturbing that this pervasive violence by men against women not only persists unchanged, but is at its worst for young women aged 15-24 who may also be young mothers," United Nations Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in a statement."And that was the situation before the pandemic stay-at home orders. We know that the multiple impacts of COVID-19 have triggered a 'shadow pandemic' of increased reported violence of all kinds against women and girls."Every government should be taking strong, proactive steps to address this, and involving women in doing so," she added."To address violence against women, there’s an urgent need to reduce stigma around this issue, train health professionals to interview survivors with compassion, and dismantle the foundations of gender inequality," said the WHO's Claudia Garcia-Moreno, a physician who leads the team working on violence against women.Worth noting: President Biden applauded the House for introducing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act this week, and called for swift passage. "Delay is not an option, especially when the pandemic and economic crisis have only further increased the risks of abuse and the barriers to safety for women in the United States," he said in a statement.The act would increase funding for programs that combat domestic violence.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Firefighter Rappels Down Cliffside To Rescue Fallen Puppy

    The San Francisco Fire Department used the rescue as an opportunity to remind people to be safe as you walk your dog.

  • Ripple CEO calls for clearer crypto regulations following SEC lawsuit

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tells "Axios on HBO" that if his company loses a lawsuit brought by the SEC, it would put the U.S. cryptocurrency industry at a competitive disadvantage.Why it matters: Garlinghouse's comments may seem self-serving, but his call for clearer crypto rules is consistent with longstanding entreaties from other industry players.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.History: The SEC in December sued Ripple, and Garlinghouse personally, for allegedly selling over $1.3 billion in unregistered securities.Ripple filed its formal response last Thursday. It argues that its cryptocurrency, called XRP, didn't require registration because it's an asset rather than a security.Ripple secured a separate legal victory last Friday, as a Delaware court ruled that U.K.-based Tetragon Financial Group cannot recoup its $175 million investment in Ripple because of the SEC lawsuit.What he's saying: "Many countries around the world, the U.K., Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, they all have clarity and certainty that XRP is not a security. In fact, the United States is the only country on the planet that has suggested that XRP is a security. That's why I say this isn't just bad for Ripple, it's bad for crypto broadly here in the United States. And it's driving that activity, it's driving that entrepreneurial activity outside the United States."In an unaired part of the interview, Garlinghouse says that were he to launch a new crypto company today, he would base it outside of the U.S. He also expressed confidence that Ripple will prevail against the SEC, but says a loss may lead it to relocate "to a country where there is regulatory clarity and regulatory certainty."The bottom line: The crypto industry is now large enough and old enough that it deserves a U.S. regulatory framework, whether benefitting Ripple or not. Or, as Garlinghouse put it in another unaired segment, when asked why ordinary Americans should care: "The nature of the U.S.' participation in the internet as we know it today has been a source of massive profits. It's been a source of geopolitical strength. And so our I think our lack of leadership around a next-generation technology like blockchain is not good for the United States."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Look Vulnerable

    Gold markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but give back the gains as we plunged below the $1700 level.

  • Porto edge out Juventus while Erling Haaland fires Borussia Dortmund through

    Sergio Oliveira was Porto’s hero on a dramatic night of Champions League action.

  • Stacey Abrams Talks Fair Fight and Her Definition of Success

    “My success can only ever be real if I’m doing it for the success of others.”

  • Fire Crew Heroically Rescues Two Dogs From Burning Building

    The rescued pups were given oxygen via Fido Bags and are said to be doing well.

  • German exports post surprise rise as China trade sizzles

    German exports unexpectedly rose in January, buoyed by robust trade with China in a positive start to the year for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy. Seasonally adjusted exports increased 1.4% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 0.4% in December, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. The trade surplus grew to 22.2 billion euros.

  • SC attorney general joins fight against Biden’s recent climate change order

    South Carolina’s Alan Wilson is among a dozen attorneys general suing the Biden Administration over a decision intended to curb climate change.

  • US plans 'a mix of actions' against Russia over SolarWinds cyberattack

    The government will reportedly start carrying those out within the next three weeks.

  • Legal experts accuse China of committing genocide against Uighurs

    Global experts have accused the Chinese government of violating every provision in the United Nations genocide convention. A landmark report released on Tuesday for web by the Washington-DC based Newlines Institute for Strategy condemned Beijing for its treatment of the estimated 12 million Uighurs in Xinjiang province. Running at 25,000 pages the report, prepared by a panel of more than 50 experts in international law, was the first independent investigation of the allegations of genocide. Evidence was drawn from Uighur exiles and documents from the Chinese government itself. The 1948 UN convention stipulates five acts that constitute genocide: killing members of the group, inflicting serious bodily and mental harm, trying to prevent births, transferring children to another group and creating living conditions designed to bring about the group's destruction. Beijing was in breach of all five provisions, the report concluded, adding that there was "clear and convincing evidence" that responsibility lay with the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

  • British overseas territories 'should be used to counter China space threat'

    British overseas territories should be used to counter the China space threat by monitoring the skies above them, a King’s professor has said. Dr Mark Hilborne, a Defence lecturer at King’s College London (KCL), said as a “small island” the UK needs to take advantage of its territories, such as The Falklands and Diego Garcia, where it can plant sensors on the ground to keep an eye on adversaries’ satellites in space. He told The Telegraph: “It's sort of theoretical footprint on the ground, and that will give you coverage of different areas, which the US has kind of gaps in the southern hemisphere so the UK could then fill in that gap in terms of getting an overall picture of what's in space and who's doing what.” He added that it was “relatively cheap to put things on the ground and look upwards” and would be a cost effective way to complement satellites in orbit. “From a military perspective … if China does things we need to know about it. And the same with Russia,” he said. In a new paper, ‘China's space programme: A rising star, a rising challenge', from the university’s Lau China Institute, Dr Hilborne warns that China is developing space-based capabilities that will gain it economic and diplomatic leverage. It comes amid growing concerns about China’s influence in UK academia. Earlier this month The Telegraph revealed that scientists at Britain's leading universities, including Cambridge, Edinburgh and Manchester, have worked on projects with staff at China's nuclear weapons research institution. Meanwhile, a new report produced by KCL, the Harvard Kennedy School and the Institute for Scientific Information, which has been co-authored by Boris Johnson’s brother Lord (Jo) Johnson, stressed the scale of Beijing's involvement in the UK - with China set to overtake the US as the UK's most significant research partner. The research found that collaboration between the two has increased to one in ten papers being co-authored with China. It has risen from fewer than 100 co-authored papers before 1990 to 16,267 in 2019, about 11 percent of the UK's total output. This compares to around 19 per cent of UK papers with a US co-author and 10.5 per cent with a German co-author. The report said that this growth has led to a progressive rise for China in terms of ranked frequency among the UK’s partners.

  • Slash trade tariffs like Singapore to boost 'Global Britain', Board of Trade recommends

    The UK should consider slashing trade tariffs like Singapore to spur economic growth, the Board of Trade has suggested, as it called for exports to be placed at the heart of the recovery from covid-19. Calling for the Government to pursue trade deals with high-growth economies outside of the EU, Boris Johnson’s new group of trade advisers has recommended the UK follows the example of the Asian financial hub through the widespread removal of barriers to free trade. Publishing its first report after being set up last year, the Board also recommends that the Government establish an “ambitious” new target for boosting exports by the end of the decade. Whitehall sources last night suggested it would go beyond George Osborne’s previous goal of hitting £1 trillion in exports by 2020, despite the significant decline in global trade caused by the pandemic. To help business internationalise, the advisers propose new export incentives which are likely to mirror those available in the US, ranging from tax breaks to Government support for small and medium sized firms. Its recommendations are said to have been heavily influenced by Tony Abbott, the former Australian prime minister, who was among the senior experts appointed to the Board in September. The report is also underpinned by research from the Fraser of Allander Institute, which finds that 6.5 million UK jobs are supported by exports, and that wages in these roles are 7 per cent higher than the national median. The Office for National Statistics also estimates that goods exporting businesses are 21 per cent more productive than those who do not. Other proposals include signing “ground breaking” new trade agreements with India, the Gulf states and the Mercosur group of Latin American countries, along with finalising deals currently being negotiated with the US, Australia and New Zealand by 2022. The report identifies Asia and the Indo-Pacific as the key trade frontier, highlighting that two thirds of the world’s 5.4bn middle class consumers will be based in Asia within a decade. It highlights Scotch whisky, one of Britain’s most valuable food and drink exports, as a product that would especially benefit from greater trade ties with Asia. It comes ahead of Mr Johnson’s trip to India next month, which Government sources say is likely to herald a series of new export announcements, as well as potentially setting out the timetable for commencing trade deal negotiations. With Mr Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss leading calls internationally to lower trade barriers, the Board points to the “liberalising approach” of Singapore, Australia and New Zealand as a blueprint for post-Brexit Britain. Noting that all three “have benefitted from faster economic growth, higher incomes, and more jobs” since opening up their economies, it points out that 96 per cent of all Singapore’s imports are free of duty. Commenting on the recommendations last night, Ms Truss said: “This report shows how Global Britain will deliver jobs and growth across the UK, particularly in areas like the Blue Wall. “Export-led jobs are more productive and higher paying, but currently too few businesses export and our economy is not international enough. “This potential can be liberated through more trade deals, boosting our role as global hub for digital and services trade, and by pursuing policies that drive an exports-led recovery. “The opportunity we have as an independent trading nation is huge. Today’s report outlines how we can do things differently and capitalise on defining trends like the emergence of Asia’s middle classes and rapid growth in the Indo-Pacific.”

  • WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

    The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes, calling the results a “horrifying picture” that requires action by governments and communities alike. The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based on what the agency called the largest-ever study of the prevalence of violence against women, also found such violence starts early. It says a quarter of young women who have been in a relationship were found to have experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they reach their mid-20s.