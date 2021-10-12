Record Demand for EU Green Debut Shows Supply Can Hardly Keep Up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jill Ward
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union drew record demand for its debut green bond, in the sector’s biggest-ever deal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bloc sold 12 billion euros ($13.9 billion) of securities maturing in 2037, after seeing more than 135 billion euros in orders Tuesday. Both the demand and size eclipsed the U.K.’s debut last month. The deal is just the first in a 250-billion-euro program of EU green-bond sales for coming years, though investors may have to wait until 2022 for more.

“What makes this deal special is the message it sends about the strength of green bond demand, after a flurry of deals targeting the same investor base,” said analysts at ING Groep NV, including Antoine Bouvet. It “confirms that green bond supply is still catching up to demand.”

The jostle for orders was an “absolute riot,” according to Kerr Finlayson, the head of the frequent borrowers group syndicate at NatWest Markets Plc in London. The EU also holds the overall debt-market record, of 145 billion euros in orders for a social bond debut last year, reflecting the surge in interest in ethical investing.

The deal was big business for joint lead managers Bank of America Securities, Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and TD Securities, coming as banks compete for fees from ethical debt sales this year of about $1.2 trillion. The world’s top three green arrangers -- JPMorgan Chase & Co., BNP Paribas SA and Citigroup Inc. -- weren’t on the sale.

Sustainable Debt Issuance Surpasses $1 Trillion in 2021: BNEF

Demand for this kind of debt is typically so high it commands a green premium, or “greenium,” versus conventional bonds. The pricing was set at eight basis points below midswaps, cut from initial guidance of five basis points below swaps.

That meant it achieved a greenium of 2.5 basis points, according to the EU’s Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn. The timing of further green bond issuance will depend on the different needs and payment requests of member states.

“I wouldn’t exclude something this year, but probably it’s not realistic,” Hahn said in a press briefing after the sale.

The proceeds will be chaneled to member states for spending in areas such as energy efficiency, clean energy and climate change adaptation. That process will be scrutinized by investors, who are increasingly on the lookout for greenwashing -- where the benefits are overstated -- and by banks under pressure from regulators over the labeling of environmental, social and governance assets.

The relative scarcity of sustainable debt often means it also beats conventional peers in the market. Floortje Merten, a strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV in Amsterdam, expects the EU’s greenium to extend further.

“The bond can perform -- we think the greenium can grow to potentially around five basis points,” said Merten.

However, the rush to start the funding means the debut comes before lawmakers and member states have actually approved the EU Commission’s green bond standards, potentially undermining its goal to make that a “gold standard” for other borrowers around the world.

The Commission said the debt will adhere to its framework where feasible, and also to widely-used principles from the International Capital Market Association. It has been reviewed by a second party opinion provider, Vigeo Eiris, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions.

“The EU had to find a compromise between the urge of issuing its first green bond and waiting for the final version of its taxonomy, which is currently suffering from heavy lobbying,” said Maia Godemer, a sustainable finance associate at BloombergNEF. “If the EU wants to show the robustness of its green action plan, the next issuance should be fully financing projects aligned with the taxonomy.”

(Updates with comments from Hahn.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A16z Crypto Names 2 Security Veterans to Ensure Robust Measures, Provide Guidance

    A16z Crypto has added two technology security experts to its operations team, Anthony Albanese, the COO of the cryptocurrency-focused unit of the venture giant, wrote in a blog post on the company’s website Monday. Nassim Eddequiouaq will serve as a16z Crypto’s chief information security officer (CISO), while Riyaz Faizullabhoy will be its chief technology officer (CTO).

  • Stocks Drop Before Earnings Amid Inflation Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock fell in a choppy trading session as investors awaited the start of the earnings season, while weighing the risk of inflation against prospects for an economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainT

  • U.S. Farmers Reap Bigger Crop Profits and Boost Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffAfter strug

  • Taper Conditions Have ‘All But Been Met,’ Fed's Clarida Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. isn’t headed for the kind of “stagflation” that developed in the 1970s, when unemployment and inflation rose in tandem, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mounta

  • Gold prices head for sharpest gain in 2 weeks, aim to snap 3-session skid

    Gold futures head higher on Tuesday, with the precious metal looking to end a three-session losing streak after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum.

  • Tata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG

    Tata Motors will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about $1 billion to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit. TPG and ADQ would hold between 11% and 15% in the new EV entity, valuing it at about $9.1 billion, Tata said.

  • Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

    (Reuters) -Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Finance virtual annual meeting, as he repeated that the Fed at its last meeting agreed tapering "may soon be warranted" and would likely conclude in the middle of next year. Clarida's upbeat assessment likely echoes the sentiments of his boss, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who had previously said that he only needed to see a "decent" September U.S. jobs report to be ready to begin to taper bond buys in November.

  • EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official

    The European Union "will start collapsing" unless it challenges a ruling by Poland's top court that national legislation trumps European laws, a senior official with the bloc said on Monday. More than 100,000 people protested in Poland on Sunday in support of the EU, sounding the alarm about what they fear is a prospect of their country following Britain and leaving the bloc in a "Polexit".

  • U.N.'s Carney calls for multilateral development banks to up climate ambition

    The world's multilateral development banks need to "up their ambition" in terms of the financing provided for climate-related projects, United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney said on Tuesday. Speaking in a podcast with Reuters BreakingViews editor Rob Cox, Carney said groups such as the World Bank and other development finance institutions should focus on backing investments that can be scaled up to $100 billion a year. "In climate finance, if something's not going to scale to 100 billion a year in the medium term, it's not interesting, it's niche; that's how big the numbers are," Carney said.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billionaire David Tepper is […]

  • Bitcoin Is Approaching a Record High. Jamie Dimon Still Thinks It’s Worthless.

    The head of the U.S.' largest bank says he disagrees with other executives and the board on crypto-assets.

  • Seattle Kraken CEO explains why investors paid a premium to bring hockey back to the Emerald City

    For the business minds behind the return of hockey to Seattle, it's the next step in a nearly $2 billion investment in the team’s success.

  • Airbnb has no ‘direct competition’: analyst

    Cowen Managing Director Kevin Kopelman&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the unprecedented growth from Airbnb that has led to an upgrade by Cowen, the evidence that supports this upgrade, and the state of competition in the hospitality industry.

  • EU-Ukraine summit to sign deal facilitating low-cost air travel

    The Common Civil Aviation Area Agreement will improve air connections and create new commercial opportunities for airlines in the EU and Ukraine, EU officials said on Monday without elaborating. In Kyiv, the EU and Ukraine will seek to further strengthen economic and political ties, after striking an agreement in 2017 that gave Ukraine preferential access to the EU and has seen trade increase significantly.

  • UPDATE 1-EU hires banks for debut green bond sale -lead managers

    The European Union hired banks on Monday to sell its first ever green bond, memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters showed, taking its first step towards becoming a major force in the environmentally friendly debt market. The 15-year green bond, due February 2037, will raise 12 billion euros ($13.87 billion), the memos said, making it the largest green bond launch in the government bond market to date. This will exceed the record 10 billion pounds ($13.63 billion) Britain raised from a green bond sale in September.

  • Inflation jitters take toll on European stocks ahead of earnings

    (Reuters) -European shares slipped on Tuesday as investors feared that soaring commodity prices would hamper a recovery in corporate profit. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1%, hovering about 4% below its August peak. Mining stocks gave up some of Monday's strong gains as a rally in commodity prices eased, while automakers and travel sectors shed about 0.5%.

  • EasyJet warns of £1bn loss due to COVID pandemic

    As the business ramped up its flying in recent months, losses halved over the summer when compared to the same period last year.

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Zapp Bets on Convenience Not Coupons in London Grocery War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffTo stand out amid the gaggle of startups offering Londoners their groceries in 15 m

  • For Crypto Traders, A Signal to Watch and a New Way to Trade

    Bitcoin and ether volatility has raised awareness of basis, the difference between spot and futures market prices. Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC) transactions provide a bridge between the two.