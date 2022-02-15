EU to launch probe over use of cloud services by public sector

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - European privacy watchdog said on Tuesday it will launch joint investigations with 22 national regulators into the use of cloud-based services by the public sector to check if they comply with its privacy safeguards.

The investigations will cover over 80 public bodies across the European Economic Area, including EU institutions, covering sectors such as health, finance, tax, education and providers of IT services), The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) said.

U.S. cloud computing companies such as Amazon's AWS, Alphabet's Google, Oracle and Microsoft's Azure have been building data centres across Europe in response to growing demand from private- and public-sector organizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a digital transformation of many public sector organisations and they may face difficulties in obtaining products and services that comply with EU data protection rules, the EU body said in a statement.

European Union's landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is designed to protect the privacy rights of EU individuals and applies to all companies processing or controlling the personal information of EU residents.

The European Data Protection Supervisor, last year opened investigations on European Commission and European Parliament's use of cloud computing services provided by Amazon and Microsoft over concerns about the transfer of personal data to the United States.

Both government and private bodies have been increasingly relying on cloud services from large U.S. providers governed by legislation that allows disproportionate surveillance activities by the U.S. authorities.

The EDPB will publish a report on the outcome of this analysis before the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ontario to lift vaccine passport system on March 1

    Ontario is easing current capacity restrictions starting Thursday.

  • The Metaverse Cryptocurrency That Should Be Avoided Like the Plague

    The easiest way to describe the metaverse is as the next iteration of the internet. Not only does this offer gaming aspects, but there's the opportunity to create a completely new digital ecosystem within the metaverse. Because no one is entirely sure what the full scope of the metaverse will entail, estimates as to its market value vary wildly.

  • Coinbase Advises Public About its $15 Bitcoin Giveaway

    Several crypto-related companies like Coinbase, eToro, FTX dominated the Super Bowl match with their advertisements about the digital asset space.

  • Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team

    The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the football team's financial data. The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark web site in a file marked "2020 Invoices." The team, which is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago, said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident" that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems.

  • Cardano Transaction Volume Beats That of Bitcoin and Ether Combined

    Despite the increased trading activity on Cardano blockchain, the price of the asset dropped by over 3% within the last 24 hours.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and XRP Are Soaring This Weekend

    For meme projects such as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), this has materialized into some rather impressive gains. Forced liquidations of these meme tokens have driven most of the incredible volatility with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in recent days. For Shiba Inu in particular, liquidations of the SHIB, 1000SHIB, and SHIB1000 contracts have been more than 80% on the short end of this trade, according to the website Coinglass, which tracks this data.

  • Ethereum price expected to hit $7,609 in 2022: report

    Ethereum’s price is expected to reach US$7,609 this year, although it is expected to end the year at around US$6,500, according to Australian fintech Finder’s panel of 33 crypto specialists. Fast facts In the long term, the panel predicted that Ethereum’s price will reach US$10,810 by the end of 2025, and US$26,338 by the end […]

  • Cardano Founder Expresses Reservations on Bitcoin Future as “World’s Reserve Currency”

    Charles Hoskinson posits that a digital asset that would become a global reserve currency would have smart contract ability like Cardano or Ethereum.

  • Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

    To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more.

  • Tripwire for real war? Cyber's fuzzy rules of engagement

    President Joe Biden couldn’t have been more blunt about the risks of cyberattacks spinning out of control. “If we end up in a war, a real shooting war with a major power, it’s going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence,” he told his intelligence brain trust in July. Now tensions are soaring over Ukraine with Western officials warning about the danger of Russia launching damaging cyberattacks against Ukraine's NATO allies.

  • Microsoft employees will start returning to the office Feb. 28

    Microsoft exec Chris Capossela attributed the move to improving health conditions as the omicron surge recedes.

  • Analyst Report: Twilio Inc

    Twilio provides a cloud-based communications platform that enables businesses to embed messaging, voice, video, and authentication capabilities directly into their software applications. The company's platform allows developers to build and manage applications without the complexity of creating and maintaining underlying infrastructure. The company completed its initial public offering in June 2016.

  • S.Korean regulators to strengthen watch over NFTs and the metaverse

    A South Korean financial watchdog announced it will strengthen monitoring of new trade assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in its annual work plan released on Monday. Fast facts The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said it will prepare countermeasures against factors that cause damage to consumers in the rapidly growing digital assets market. Earlier this month, […]

  • Beijing 2022: Discovery Streaming Audiences Surpass 2018 Winter Games

    The opening week of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has brought Discovery streaming audiences in Europe that have surpassed its performance for the 2018 Winter Games, the company said on Monday. In an update, the company said its Olympics coverage has “driven massive increases in engagement on Discovery+ and Eurosport digital services, as well as […]

  • Atos’ Cyril Dujardin on European defense opportunities in 5G tech

    Cyril Dujardin, senior vice president and global head of digital security at France-based Atos, shared his perspective on how 5G will transform the European defense sector.

  • FEG Introduces SmartDeFi - a Revolution in Digital Assets

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2022) - Recently, FEG innovatively launches SmartDeFi, which Recognized globally by industry-leading projects and investors. Each token created using SmartDeFi™ Deployer contains the exchange, lending protocol, and asset-backed store of value inside the smart contract, creating a safer and more reliable token.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/113653_eee8b335346c7929_001full.jpgAb

  • HMRC seizes NFT for first time in £1.4m fraud case

    The tax authority says it is the first UK law enforcement body to seize a Non-Fungible Token.

  • LBank Exchange Will List Chainflix (CFXT) on February 16, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Chainflix (CFXT) on February 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CFXT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on February 16, 2022.Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Chainflix (CFXT) on February 16, 2022Everyone watches videos, leaves comments and posts on various platforms nowadays, but the platform and content ...

  • Ouachita Parish looks to expand broadband access, approves citizens' advisory committee

    The Ouachita Parish Broadband Citizens' Advisory Committee will spearhead efforts to expand broadband access in the parish.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: With China Growth Slowing, India Could Be Next Battleground

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.