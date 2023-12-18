EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk's X

Daniel ARONSSOHN
·4 min read
The proceedings against X are the first under a new EU online content moderation law (JOEL SAGET)
The proceedings against X are the first under a new EU online content moderation law (JOEL SAGET)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The EU announced "formal infringement proceedings" against Elon Musk's X platform on Monday, under a law cracking down on illegal online content, after identifying disinformation related to Hamas's October 7 attack in Israel.

The action against the company formerly known as Twitter is the first against a major online platform since Brussels implemented the Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping piece of European Union legislation that strengthens online companies' responsibility for content moderation.

"Today's opening of formal proceedings against X makes it clear that, with the DSA, the time of big online platforms behaving like they are 'too big to care' has come to an end," said the bloc's digital enforcer, EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

"We will now start an in-depth investigation of X's compliance with the DSA obligations concerning countering the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation in the EU, transparency of the platforms and design of the user interface."

The European Commission said a preliminary information-gathering investigation it launched against X in October, which included looking at "the dissemination of illegal content in the context of Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel", led to Monday's probe.

On the basis of that information, "the Commission has decided to open formal infringement proceedings against X under the Digital Services Act", it said.

The formal probe will examine four areas: the dissemination of illegal content; the effectiveness of X's efforts to combat disinformation; suspected restrictions on giving researchers access to its data; and suspected deceptive practices -- known as "dark patterns" -- related to its Blue Tick subscription product.

In the event of proven infringements, the DSA carries penalties that can include fines going up to six percent of an online company's global revenues.

- Disinformation -

For serious and repeated violations, the EU can ban a platform operating in the 27-nation bloc.

The commission said that, under the formal probe against X, it would now "continue to gather evidence, for example by sending additional requests for information, conducting interviews or inspections".

It noted that the proceedings gave it powers to order X to undertake interim or remedial steps, pending the conclusion of the probe.

There is no deadline for the proceedings to wrap up.

Weeks after starting its initial information-gathering exercise against X, the commission also launched preliminary investigations along the same lines against TikTok, YouTube and Facebook owner Meta.

Those investigations also looked at how the platforms handled disinformation and illegal content related to the Hamas attack.

The Hamas attack on October 7 killed around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, and took an estimated 240 people hostage, according to updated Israeli figures.

Israel retaliated with an intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas.

More than 18,800 Palestinians -- around 70 percent of them women, young children and adolescents -- have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments since October 7, according to the Hamas government's health ministry, and much of the besieged territory has been reduced to rubble.

- Extremists and conspiracy theorists -

Brussels back in September raised concerns over X's disinfo-fighting capacities after noting its bad score in that regard in a pilot study of several platforms.

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, Musk has gutted its content moderation staff, and reinstated accounts of banned extremists and conspiracy theorists.

He has got rid of the platform's system for verifying high-profile users, replacing it with a subscription blue tick offer open to any willing to pay.

Musk rebranded the company X, with ambitions of turning it into a multi-service platform to include identity verification and payment transactions in the mould of China's WeChat.

Last month, he grossly insulted advertisers who have abandoned his platform and declared a tweet espousing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory to be the "absolute truth".

According to information provided to AFP by market data analysis company SensorTower, as many as half the top 100 US advertisers the company had in October 2022 have already stopped spending altogether on X.

Musk's company is now worth less than half of what he paid for it -- around $19 billion, according to internal documents sent to staff and reported by tech publication The Verge.

aro-rmb/dc/gil

Recommended Stories

  • EU takes action against X over illegal content and disinformation

    The announcement follows months of back and forth between X and the commission.

  • Elon Musk's X faces first DSA probe in EU over illegal content risks, moderation, transparency and deceptive UX design

    Elon Musk's X marks the spot of the first confirmed investigation opened by the European Union under its rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Announcing the opening of a "formal proceeding" today, the European Commission said the investigation will look at whether the social networking platform may have breached rules linked to risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers. The opening of a formal DSA investigation on X comes hard on the heels of a complaint against X's adtech by privacy rights group, noyb -- although today's formal proceeding is unlikely to be directly linked as the Commission has been probing the platform for months via a flurry of requests for information.

  • Elon Musk says X is bringing video to Spaces soon

    Elon Musk has announced that X, formerly Twitter, will be bringing video to Spaces, the social network's live audio conversation feature. Musk said X plans to launch the feature by the end of the year, but "certainly by early next year." "From a feature standpoint, we are working on adding video to Spaces," Musk said.

  • Privacy complaint takes aim at Musk's X over EU ads targeted on sensitive data

    Elon Musk's X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a new privacy complaint in Europe related to its ad targeting tools. The complaint, which is being lodged with the Dutch data protection authority by privacy rights not-for-profit noyb, accuses X of failing to enforce its own its advertising guidelines. While X's T&Cs prohibit people's political affiliations and/or religious beliefs being used to target them with ads, an advertiser on its platform -- actually the European Commission itself, no less (awks!) -- was able to use exactly this kind of sensitive personal data to target users with ads.

  • Elon Musk brings Alex Jones and Infowars back on X after user poll

    Elon Musk has restored the X accounts of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media site Infowars. The X accounts of Jones and Infowars were "permanently banned" from Twitter by the previous management in 2018 for posting abusive content and violating the platform's rules. Musk ran a user poll on X on December 9 asking whether it was appropriate to bring Alex Jones back to the platform.

  • Meta faces more questions in Europe about child safety risks on Instagram

    Meta has received another formal request for information (RFI) from European Union regulators seeking more details of its response to child safety concerns on Instagram -- including what it's doing to tackle risks related to the sharing of self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM) on the social network. The request is being made under the bloc's recently rebooted online rulebook the Digital Services Act (DSA), which started applying for larger in-scope platforms (including Instagram) in late August. The DSA puts obligations on Big Tech to tackle illegal content -- including by having measures and protections in place to prevent misuse of their services.

  • Quitting Elon Musk is 'free speech' too

    Elon Musk's explosive call-out of Disney CEO Bob Iger highlights a fundamental conflict in how the world's richest individual views speech and advertising on his platform X.

  • Elon Musk responds to companies that pulled ads from X: 'Go fuck yourself’

    Elon Musk has a new message for advertisers pulling back from the platform: “Go fuck yourself.”

  • Elon Musk’s X sues Media Matters over research on pro-Nazi content

    The lawsuit accuses the media watchdog of distorting how users experience ads on the platform.

  • Ubisoft has suspended advertising on Elon Musk's X

    Ubisoft is the latest company to join what seems to be a growing list of advertisers pulling their campaigns from Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.

  • Apple, Disney, Comcast among X advertisers pausing spending after Musk endorsed antisemitic post

    After X owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform, numerous high-profile advertisers have paused their spending on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians. In a particularly egregious incident last week, Musk replied, "You have said the actual truth" to a post that echoed the same violent antisemitic conspiracy theory that was espoused by the killer from the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue attack.

  • Genesis launches One of One and Performance programs in Dubai

    Genesis launches One of One and Performance programs in Dubai. Special editions and total customization limited to the Middle East for now.

  • The Morning After: Apple tests App Store discounts

    The biggest news stories this morning: Baldur’s Gate 3 will never come to Xbox Game Pass, Meta Quest headsets join the exciting world of Microsoft Office, A One Piece anime remake is in the works from Netflix.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Jets make history

    In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: The Jets make the wrong kind of history, the end of Steph Curry's historic streak, top plays of the weekend, and more.

  • Monday Night Football: How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.

  • How labor unions found their footing in 2023

    A wave of high-profile strikes this year secured significant bargaining victories for workers, signaling a resurgence for the US labor movement.

  • May Mobility's driverless microtransit might beat robotaxis to profitability

    Autonomous vehicle company May Mobility has launched its first driverless on-demand microtransit service on public roads in Sun City, Arizona in partnership with transit tech company Via. The milestone is in line with May Mobility's goal of launching rider-only operations by 2023. It also signals that the gentle onramp approach to commercializing autonomy could be working for the startup. Sun City is a planned community for "active, retired adults."

  • Meltwater, the media monitoring startup, gets a $65M investment from Verdane

    Meltwater, which first made its name around media monitoring and then got active in business intelligence using AI and big data analytics techniques, is picking up a new investor. Verdane, a Norwegian private equity firm that earlier this year closed a $1 billion+ fund to make investments in scaling tech companies, is taking an 11% stake in Meltwater, at a company valuation of €542 million ($592 million), valuing the stake at around $65 million. The investment is coming by way of Verdane taking a substantial stake Fountain Venture, the investment vehicle controlled by the founder and current chairman of Meltwater, Jørn Lyseggen.

  • Amazon's deal to make Warhammer 40,000 movies and TV shows is done

    Amazon and Games Workshop have signed a full agreement to make TV shows and movies based on Warhammer 40,000. It may be a few years before you see those on the big or small screen, but Henry Cavill is on board as an executive producer.

  • Week 15 recap: Lamar Jackson vs. Purdy MVP debate + Cowboys road woes continue

    While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.