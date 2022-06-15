EU launches legal action against UK over post-Brexit changes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is launching legal action against the U.K. in response to unilateral moves to rewrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the post-Brexit deal between both sides, the bloc's executive branch said Wednesday.

The proposed U.K. bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That will override parts of the trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with the EU less than two years ago.

The EU believes that the UK’s unilateral decision is violating international law. The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

The 27-nation bloc will restart the infringement procedure launched against the U.K. government last year after Britain unilaterally extended a grace period that applies to trade on the island of Ireland.

The action had been put on hold in September 2021 as both parties tried to find joint solution. In addition, the EU will kick off further action against the U.K. for a perceived failure to carry out necessary controls under the EU rules, and to provide trade statistics data as required under the protocol.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson tells Cabinet to ‘de-escalate’ Protocol stand-off with Brussels

    Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet ministers to “de-escalate” the war of words with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid a trade war, The Telegraph understands.

  • Ukraine needs strong signal from EU, Macron says ahead of possible visit

    CONSTANTA, Romania (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia on Wednesday and said Europe needed to send a strong signal to Ukraine as he sought to assuage concerns in Kyiv and among some European allies over his previous stance towards Moscow. Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, two diplomatic sources said.

  • Poland changes judiciary law; demands EU release COVID funds

    Poland has replaced a controversial body that disciplined judges with a new accountability panel — the latest twist in a long-running dispute with the European Union over the country's judicial independence — and Poland's leading politician said Tuesday he hoped the EU would have a “proper” reaction to the move. The EU has frozen billions of euros of pandemic funds for Poland over criticism of its rule of law record. Jaroslaw Kaczynski insisted that Poland has met the EU's demands for changes to the regulations on the judiciary.

  • 'Inebriated' Giuliani Guided Trump, Rep. Cheney Claims

    US Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, says evidence will be presented that an "apparently" drunk Rudy Giuliani persuaded Trump to reject the advice of advisers to wait for outstanding votes to be counted in the 2020 presidential election and just declare victory based on the votes counted on Election Day. She speaks during the second day of the January 6 hearings on Capitol Hill.

  • Trump campaign chief says the Trump team was split in 2 after election night — 'Team Normal' and 'Team Giuliani'

    "We called them kind of my team and Rudy's team," Bill Stepien said. "I didn't mind being characterized as being part of Team Normal."

  • White House says discussing 'irresponsible' tariffs imposed by Trump

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The White House is discussing possible changes to some "irresponsible" tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump that raised costs on U.S. families and businesses, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. She said internal discussions were continuing, but gave no details on President Joe Biden's thinking about possible tariff reductions - a move experts say could contribute to the administration's urgent efforts to combat inflation. Trump imposed tariffs of up to 25% on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports, including many consumer goods from bicycles to Bluetooth devices and apparel.

  • Crew of aircraft found to have human remains in wheel well cleared

    The Air Force found the crew acted appropriately faced with the challenge of hundreds of Afghans breaching the runway.

  • Pope Francis: Russia’s War Against Ukraine Was ‘Perhaps Somehow Provoked’

    SOPA Images/LightRocket via GettyPope Francis sparked outrage last month by suggesting NATO might be to blame for Russia’s war in Ukraine—and now he’s dug himself in deeper with newly released remarks saying the war may have been “provoked.”The pontiff made the comments in a conversation with editors of Jesuit media last month that was released in full by the journal Civilta Cattolica on Tuesday.A transcript of the interview shows Pope Francis condemning the “brutality and ferocity” of Russian t

  • Boris Johnson Announces Law to Overturn the Treaty Europe Signed With Boris Johnson

    Peter ByrneIn its latest efforts to annoy the rest of Europe as spectacularly as possible, the British government put forward head-scratching new plans Monday to override a critical deal it reached with the European Union—after tortuous negotiations—just three years ago.The unorthodox move has been variously alleged to threaten the integrity of the European Union (EU); the union of the United Kingdom; and even undermine the peace process on the island of Ireland.Boris Johnson—a prime minister wh

  • What is straw purchasing a gun?

    When a bipartisan group of 20 senators announced a framework deal for gun-related legislation on Sunday, it said one point of the nine-pronged proposal “cracks down” on people who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns. Gun control groups have long called attention to the impact on gun violence of straw purchases, a term with which…

  • Pope says the Russian invasion of Ukraine shouldn't be boiled down to 'bad guys' vs. 'good guys'

    The Pope said he wasn't "pro-Putin" in an interview and called the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a "complex situation."

  • Greek PM Mitsotakis says Turkey's position over Greek islands' sovereignty 'absurd'

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday said Turkey's position that questions Greece's sovereignty over its Aegean islands is "absurd," rendering any talks between the two countries difficult. "Turkey's objections, as they were phrased in the latest letters to the United Nations, are absolutely absurd as they raise questions about Greece's sovereignty over its islands," Mitsotakis said in a preview of an interview to be broadcast by state television ERT later on Tuesday. NATO allies Greece and Turkey have long been at odds over issues ranging from maritime boundaries and claims over their continental shelves in the Mediterranean, to airspace, migrants and ethnically split Cyprus.

  • Kremlin says separatists would listen to UK appeal on condemned fighters

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London had not contacted Moscow about the issue. A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine last week sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death, saying they were guilty of "mercenary activities".

  • Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. Germany's utility network agency said it did not see gas supplies as endangered and that reduced flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea aligned with commercial behavior and Russia's previously announced cutoff of gas to Denmark and the Netherlands, the German news agency dpa reported. The Federal Network Agency said it was monitoring the situation.

  • C’mon, Trumpers, how much longer will you fall for the con? Oh, that long . . . | Opinion

    “Everybody plays the fool”

  • Official who falsely claimed China changed votes with thermostats told DOJ officials Trump offered him attorney general after he talked about overturning election results

    Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue, then-top DOJ officials, had previously rejected Clark's attempts to investigate baseless claims of election fraud.

  • 80 years after an unprecedented attack, Australia is having run-ins with another rival close to home

    Eighty years after Japanese submarines attacked Sydney, another powerful adversary is making its presence known off Australia's coasts.

  • Trump’s pick for Pa. governor says he sees ‘parallels’ to Hitler’s power grab in Capitol riot

    The Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for governor in Pennsylvania compared the Jan. 6 attack to historical events staged by the Nazis, saying that he saw "parallel

  • Republican Rep. Tom Rice who voted for Trump's impeachment says the ex-president is 'purging' the GOP and trying to turn the party into a 'bunch of yes-men loyalists'

    Rep. Tom Rice also told Politico that he has "a lot of respect" for former House Speaker Paul Ryan and thinks he would've voted to impeach Trump too.

  • Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

    The Democratic lawmaker and at least one of his two primary opponents have temporarily pulled all their ads off TV.