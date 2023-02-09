EU lawmakers' body agrees on safeguards against illegal data transfers

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A key committee at the European Parliament on Thursday agreed to stringent safeguards to prevent non-EU governments from gaining illegal access to EU data, drawing criticism from a tech lobbying group.

The Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee will next month seek the support of EU lawmakers for amendments which will allow it to start negotiations with EU countries on the final details of the European Commission's draft Data Act.

The draft law lays out rights and obligations on the use of EU consumer and corporate data generated in smart gadgets, machinery and consumer products, part of a raft of rules aimed at curbing the power of U.S. tech giants.

EU concerns about data transfers have grown since former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden in 2013 revealed mass U.S. surveillance.

"The Data Act will be an absolute game-changer providing access to an almost infinite amount of high-quality industrial data," lawmaker Pilar del Castillo Vera, who is steering the legislation at the assembly, said.

The committee introduced safeguards against unlawful international data transfer by cloud service providers and set stricter conditions on business-to-government data requests.

Tech trade association ITI said lawmakers may be going too far with provisions restricting transfers of non-personal data that exceed those set out under EU privacy rules for personal data.

"This is clearly not justified by the level of risk posed by non-personal data," ITI's Director General for Europe Guido Lobrano.

"Data flows are the backbone of the digital economy and allow companies to reach consumers and access new markets. The Data Act should not create new restrictions to data flows that would harm Europe's economy," he said.

Pan-European consumers' group BEUC gave a thumbs up.

"The really positive development is a robust ban on the use of dark patterns by both data holders and third parties. This will, for example, prevent the tricking of consumers into giving their consent to undesired data processing," its senior digital policy officer Maryant Fernandez Perez said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Common Mistakes You Should Never Make When Breaking Out

    Plus what you should do instead.

  • Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea

    Nathan Carman pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother.

  • With egg prices sky-high, try these egg alternatives

    Egg prices have skyrocketed across the U.S., but there are substitutes that can help you save.

  • Britain sanctions seven Russians over cyber crime

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Thursday it had sanctioned seven Russians over cyber crime in co-ordinated action with the United States, as the pair seek to crack down on those they blame for ransomware attacks which have paralysed businesses, schools and hospitals. Britain's Foreign Office said there had been 149 victims of ransomware known as Conti and Ryuk in Britain and that the cyber criminals had used the attacks to gain an estimated 27 million pounds ($32.85 million) from those targeted. Foreign Minister James Cleverly said the new sanctions helped put Britain's national security first and would protect people from serious organised crime.

  • Brazil pushes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory

    Armed government officials with Brazil's justice, Indigenous and environment ministries pressed illegal gold miners out of Yanomami Indigenous territory Wednesday, citing widespread river contamination, famine and disease they have brought to one of the most isolated groups in the world. People involved in illegal gold dredging streamed away from the territory on foot. An estimated 30,000 Yanomami people live in Brazil’s largest Indigenous territory, which covers an area roughly the size of Portugal and stretches across Roraima and Amazonas states in the northwest corner of Brazil’s Amazon.

  • France says it wants stronger ties with Algeria despite envoy recall

    France will continue efforts to strengthen ties with Algeria despite Algiers accusing Paris on Wednesday of orchestrating the escape of an activist it wants to arrest, a French foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday. Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris on Wednesday after Amira Bouraoui, a rights activist detained during the 2019 mass protests in Algeria and freed from prison in 2020, had allegedly crossed into Tunisia illegally after evading Algerian judicial surveillance, according to Algerian and French media.

  • South Africa's Ramaphosa to address nation amid power cuts

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to convince the country that his government is addressing the nation's dire electricity crisis and bleak economic outlook in his annual State of the Nation Address on Thursday. Ramaphosa will open a new session of Parliament in Cape Town as South Africa, the continent's most developed economy, is reeling from prolonged power cuts and high unemployment levels. The power blackouts have added to South Africa's economic woes, which include an unemployment rate of more than 30% including the loss of an estimated 2 million jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Stellantis to open more lactation rooms at Michigan plant

    The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that Stellantis will create more lactation rooms at its Sterling Heights, Michigan auto plant and fix its break policy after the department found that the automaker violated the rights of nursing mothers who work there. Investigators with the department's Wage and Hour division found that the Stellantis plant didn't have adequate lactation rooms, with nursing mothers waiting up to 20 minutes for an available room or having to find another location to express milk, such as the community shower area. A mimimum of 19 nursing mothers shared access to four, one-person lactation rooms at the time the investigation was conducted.

  • Black-Owned Neighborhood Grocery Store Slated to Open This Summer on Detroit’s East Side

    The Black-owned Neighborhood Grocery is slated to open in the summer in Detroit.

  • Brazil expelling illegal miners from indigenous lands

    A major operation is under way to drive out illegal miners from indigenous Yanomami territory.

  • I love my French bulldogs – but I think it’s time for them to be banned in Britain

    “No, no, no, I wouldn’t recommend one,” says Laura Perkes. They snort loudly and choke on their own tongues, they’re expensive and most tragically of all, they make Perkes sad. She isn’t referring to an unfortunate family member or any sort of menagerie of exotic pets but her four French bulldogs.

  • Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney

    A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.

  • ‘We miss her’: Teens’ parents sue Homestead police after 2021 deadly canal car crash

    The parents say Homestead police officers chased a car occupied by four teenagers, causing them to crash into a canal.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin Has ‘Already lost Ukraine’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden asserted in an interview that Vladimir Putin has “already lost Ukraine.”Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpDisney to Cut 7,000 Jobs as Bob Iger Seeks $5.5 Billion in SavingsGroup of Seven member states are disc

  • Newly mobilised soldiers and Wagner mercenaries ceaselessly flow to occupied Melitopol Mayor

    The number of Russian forces grows in the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, due to the arrival of newly mobilised Russians and units of the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company.

  • Killer whales moms spend more time with their sons than daughters, and it may be threatening their survival

    Southern Resident killer whales moms will keep sharing their food with their sons throughout their lives, even if it costs them.

  • 'Like we woke up to hell': Over 11,000 dead in quake-battered Turkey, Syria; baby rescued after being born under rubble: Updates

    The death toll continued to rise in Turkey and Syria as a frantic search for earthquake survivors pressed on. Amid the horror came small victories.

  • 1 dead after Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer

    Authorities said one person is dead after an Amtrak train struck a tractor-trailer in Missouri.

  • Ukraine, Europe defending themselves against most anti-European force in modern world, says Zelenskyy

    Ukrainians and the whole of Europe are defending themselves from the most anti-European force in the modern world: Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Feb. 9, during a speech to the European Parliament.

  • George Santos: Ethics Committee complaints, constituents take DC

    Constituents showed up in DC Tuesday to demand George Santos step down.