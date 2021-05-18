EU lawmakers give final approval to bloc's green transition fund

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A power-generating windmill turbine is pictured during sunset at a renewable energy park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France
Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved the European Union's multi-billion euro fund to support countries as they wind down fossil fuel industries, as the bloc overhauls its economy to fight climate change.

The 17.5 billion euro ($21.37 billion) Just Transition Fund (JTF) combines cash from the EU's budget and its COVID-19 recovery fund.

It will support communities most affected by plans to shut down coal, peat and oil shale sectors, or other emissions-intensive industries, and replace them with low-carbon industries and jobs -- a transformation seen as key to meeting the EU's target to eliminate its net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

EU lawmakers approved the fund with 615 votes in favour, 35 against and 46 abstentions. The JTF needs final approval from the EU's 27 countries, expected in June, but that is a formal procedure and will not change any details.

"JTF is a key tool to ensure the transition towards climate neutral economy happens in a fair way, leaving no one behind," Greek lawmaker Manolis Kefalogiannis, parliament's lead legislator on the fund, told the assembly on Monday.

German Green lawmaker Niklas Nienass praised the terms of the fund, which cannot be spent on nuclear energy or fossil fuels including natural gas.

However, he said it could not offer sufficient support to regions in need, because EU member states had refused requests from the European Commission and parliament to increase it.

"It's just too small," Niklas said.

Poland, which employs over half of the roughly 230,000 people working in Europe's coal industry, is in line for the biggest share, followed by Germany and Romania, both home to coal-mining regions.

To access the money, regions must submit plans detailing how they intend to manage mine closures and retrain workers. The European Commission has warned Poland that its plan to extend the life of a coal mine in Turow until 2044 could cost the region its share of the fund.

($1 = 0.8188 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic's financial burden fell hardest on less-educated Americans, Fed survey shows

    (Reuters) -The coronavirus pandemic had a more devastating impact on Americans with lower levels of education and those least equipped financially to handle such a blow, according to a report released on Monday by the Federal Reserve. The financial chasm between adults with a bachelor's degree and those with less than a high school degree widened during the pandemic, which caused job losses that disproportionately affected low-wage workers, according to the U.S. central bank's annual Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking. Some 89% of adults with at least a bachelor's degree said they were doing at least "okay" financially, compared to 45% of those with less than a high school degree, according to the survey, which was conducted in November 2020.

  • 'This Is About Bodily Autonomy': Why the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia Is More Important Than Ever

    In recent years, it seems as if every other day marks a new holiday or day of recognition or remembrance, but May 17 is one we should all be aware of if we claim to care about human rights. Now in its 17th year, it’s the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

  • Feel like fixing the climate crisis is your personal responsibility? ExxonMobil has been telling you that for 20 years, a study found.

    Many people see the climate crisis as a consumer problem. Two Harvard researchers think ExxonMobil helped to make that framing popular.

  • New study exposes multi-billion dollar factor in Superstorm Sandy's destruction

    Image of Hurricane Sandy at 1:45 p.m. EDT on Oct. 28, 2012. (GOES-13/NASA Earth Observatory) A new study has found that roughly 13%, or $8 billion, of the $62.7 billion in damages across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 can be attributed to rising sea levels from human-caused climate change. The authors of the study, Economic damages from Hurricane Sandy attributable to sea-level rise caused by anthropogenic climate change, published Tuesday by Nature Communications and led by researchers from Princeton, New Jersey-based Climate Central, Stevens Institute of Technology and Rutgers University, used historical and alternative sea-level reconstructions alongside flood simulations to determine how much climate change contributed to damage during the storm. The researchers' conclusion was that climate change caused roughly 4 inches of additional flooding. The study found that thousands of people and homes were impacted and billions of dollars in damage caused by the roughly 4 inches that were attributed to human-caused sea-level rise in the New York area, or about 55% of all sea-level rise observed in the area since 1900. A large sailboat blocks the waterfront walkway in Hoboken, NJ, on Nov. 5, 2012. The boat was carried in when the storm surge from Superstorm Sandy flooded Hoboken, along with lower Manhattan and many other parts of the NJ coastline. In the days after the catastrophe, someone wrote the message 'Global Warming Is Real' on the side of the shipwrecked vessel. (AccuWeather / Andrew Tavani) "Just a handswidth of sea-level rise from climate change caused more than 10 percent of the damage from Sandy's towering floodwaters," author Dr. Benjamin Strauss, chief scientist and CEO of Climate Central said in a press release. "The implications are enormous ... Human-caused sea-level rise is already making every coastal flood more destructive and costly. Our approach can be applied to other past or future storms or even just the high tide flooding that's becoming so common around the world. The costs of climate change are likely much greater than we appreciate today." CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP As a note, the cost figures that researchers worked with were the original costs set back in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy made landfall, which means that the present day cost of this "handswidth of sea-level rise" is likely much higher. While it's challenging, to say the least, to attribute human activity to a single weather event, researchers in this study used two independent modeling and budget-based approaches, both of which produced similar findings, to estimate the human-caused sea-level rise in the New York area. They then performed flood and damage modeling to draft a range of estimates of how much more damage from Sandy in the area resulted from sea-level rise. FILE - This Oct. 31, 2012 file photo shows destroyed homes left in the wake of Superstorm Sandy in Ortley Beach, N.J. C (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) What they found was that the higher sea levels in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut meant that not only could Sandy's storm surge reach farther inland than it otherwise would have been able to do, but it was deeper throughout the affected area, causing more damage than what would have been expected in a world without sea-level rise. Heightened water levels allowed the infamous storm surge from Hurricane Sandy to reach 36,000 more homes and affect 71,000 more people, according to the study. Sandy was a devastating cyclone that originated in the Caribbean before tracking through the Greater Antilles and parallel to the U.S. East Coast. In late October, it veered west-northwestward, sloshing into New Jersey as a post-tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph on Oct. 29, 2012. However, the winds weren't the heavy-hitter. Due to its tremendous size, Sandy drove what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) called "a catastrophic storm surge" into the coastlines of New Jersey and New York, and the New York City metropolitan area saw its highest water level in nearly 300 years. At least 147 direct deaths were blamed on Sandy, with 41 of the 72 of the direct deaths in the U.S., or 57%, attributed to the storm surge. Another 87 indirect fatalities in the U.S. were associated with the storm as a result of power outages during cold weather and storm cleanup efforts. In terms of financial loss, Sandy racked up a price tag of more than $60 billion in damages for the country. This Nov. 15, 2012 photo shows a house in Sea Bright N.J. that was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy little over two weeks earlier. On June 16, 2014, the U.S. Department of the Interior awarded $102 million to 11 states to protect against future storms. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Wind caused less than 0.01% of the damage across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to FEMA models, and the study reasoned that, because wind was such a minimal factor, nearly all of the costs from Sandy could be treated as coastal flood damages. It also reasoned that riverine flood damages were likely negligible since rainfall totals from Oct. 27-31 for most of the tri-state region were nearly an inch (about 2.5 cm) or lower. Sandy damaged or destroyed an estimated 650,000 houses, according to NOAA, and about 8.5 million customers lost power as a result of the storm at its varying levels of strength. Here's a look at how the study broke down how anthropogenic sea-level rise (ASLR) impacted each of the three states by their median estimates. New York saw some of the highest estimates of flooding with up to 12.65 feet above normal tide levels measured at Kings Point on the western side of Long Island Sound, an estuary that is situated on the northern coast of Long Island and the southern coast of Connecticut. A storm surge of 9.56 feet above normal tide levels was recorded at Bergen Point West Reach, north of Staten Island, and 9.4 feet was reported at the Battery on the southern tip of Manhattan, according to early reports. FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2012, file photo, seawater floods the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel during Superstorm Sandy in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing a plan, Thursday, March 14, 2019, to protect lower Manhattan from rising sea levels by surrounding it with earthen berms and extending its shoreline by as much as 500 feet. Officials have been developing schemes to fortify New York City's waterfront ever since Superstorm Sandy destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in 2012. (AP Photo/ John Minchillo, File) The state also saw the highest number of deaths in the U.S. from Sandy, with 48 fatalities. Of the people impacted by Sandy in New York, roughly 9.5%, or around 45,000 people, were exposed to flooding from Sandy due to ASLR along with 9.2%, or 18,900, of the affected housing units. Roughly 13.3% of the damage is attributed to ASLR, amounting to $4.2 billion. Sandy made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone near Brigantine, New Jersey, just northeast of Atlantic City, on Oct. 29, 2012. FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, a firehouse is surrounded by floodwaters in the wake of superstorm Sandy in Hoboken, N.J. An ambitious plan to protect three New Jersey cities just outside New York from the type of major flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy is moving forward. New Jersey officials have settled on the boundaries of a $230 million project in Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken. It calls for flood walls protecting neighborhoods, an NJ Transit rail yard, a hospital, and police and fire stations. Hoboken was inundated by the 2012 storm; Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, is its sixth anniversary. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) The highest total storm surge that it brought was measured up to 8.57 feet above normal tide levels at the northern end of Sandy Hook in the Gateway National Recreation Area, according to NOAA. However, the station failed and stopped reporting during the storm, so it's possible that the actual storm surge was higher. ASLR, the study noted, accounted for $3.7 billion of the damage, and roughly 24,500 people and 16,700 housing units were impacted due to its reach. FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, Ken Esposito, left, helps his neighbor Rob Hoxie sandbag his beachfront home before high tide in Milford, Conn., a day after Superstorm Sandy made landfall. Mayor Ben Blake, of Milford, which boasts the longest shoreline in Connecticut, said 2,000 properties were affected by the storm, with 250 substantially damaged and more than 50 percent destroyed. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) To the north, Connecticut recorded a storm surge of 9.83 feet above normal tide levels at Bridgeport, and a gauge in New Haven measured a surge of 9.14 feet, according to NOAA. Both caused record water levels at each station. An estimated 1,100 people and 620 homes were impacted due to ASLR, with roughly $180 million in damages attributed to its reach. "The human impact of climate change is clear and costly," said Dr. Daniel Gilford, postdoctoral associate at Rutgers University and Climate Scientist at Climate Central in the press release. "As the effects of climate change grow more frequent and more severe, documenting human impact (as we have done here) is critical to understanding and reducing our adverse contributions to the climate system." Sea levels continue to rise an average of 3 mm per year -- about one-twelfth of an inch -- if not more, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and climate expert Brett Anderson, and he warned that a similar "Sandy-type" storm will likely produce even worse flooding as the trend continues. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Democrats abandon push to delay Biden administration arms sale to Israel

    Lawmakers who wanted to protest the sale believe its timing sent the wrong message when the White House has resisted an aggressive ceasefire push in the Middle East.

  • Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

    A journalist in Bangladesh known for her strong reporting on official corruption was arrested on charges of violating a colonial-era official secrets act which carries a possible death penalty, authorities said Tuesday. Rozina Islam, a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper, allegedly used her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines while she waited in the room of an official involved in the process, according to case documents seen by The Associated Press. Islam is known for reporting on corruption involving the Ministry of Health and others.

  • Russia, U.S. tout cooperation ahead of Arctic Council meeting

    With a warming climate melting more Arctic ice cover and global industries eager to exploit the region for shipping, fishing, drilling and mining, the United States and Russia sounded a rare, cooperative note going into an Arctic meeting this week. The conciliatory tone was encouraging to governments, local residents, investors and environmental groups worried about a lack of regulations and potential environmental damage as industries look northward to the world's largest remaining oil, gas and mineral deposits. "Our vision ... is very much one of cooperation," U.S. State Department Arctic Envoy Jim de Hart told Reuters in an interview ahead of the biennial meeting of the eight Arctic Council nations.

  • Letters to the Editor: Constant lying harms democracy. It's time for a law on truth in political speech

    We've seen the harm inflicted by constant lying in politics. It's time for legislation to address this.

  • Mexico aims to give population at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by October

    Mexico aims to ensure its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by October before the onset of colder weather, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. Mexico has so far distributed nearly 24 million vaccine doses to its population of 126 million, and Lopez Obrador said he was sure it would receive more shots from the United States. Over the next month and a half, the pace of vaccinations in the world's largest Spanish-speaking country should accelerate as tens of millions of new doses arrive, the government says.

  • Barack Obama says Malia, Sasha's time in White House 'shut down their interest in public service'

    Barack Obama said daughters Malia and Sasha's experiences growing up with Secret Service has probably "shut down their interest" in the White House.

  • Hong Kong police say top officer did nothing immoral

    Hong Kong police said Tuesday there is no evidence the director of its National Security Department, who was caught up in a raid on an unlicensed massage business, was engaging in any immoral or illegal behavior. The director, Frederic Choi, was placed on leave while being investigated over the March raid, authorities said last week. Chief Superintendent Ryan Wong told reporters Tuesday that there was no evidence that Choi was doing anything illegal or immoral at the time of the raid.

  • Jodie Turner-Smith Says Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Was a "Terrible Missed Opportunity" for the Monarchy

    "[She wasn't] allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better," the actress said in a new interview.

  • Dogged by Mideast, Blinken aims to revive US-Denmark ties

    Confronting multiple unrelated international crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought Monday to revive strained ties with Denmark, pledging renewed cooperation with the country over climate change, Arctic policy and Russia. As calls in Washington and around the world grew for the Biden administration to take a tougher, more active stance on increasing Israeli-Palestinian violence, Blinken largely held to his initial agenda in meetings with Danish leaders and officials from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands. Blinken's talks in Copenhagen came ahead of his first face-to-face encounter with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a time of significantly heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

  • The UK is heading for a decade of Italy-style decline thanks to the 'long-lasting' hit from Brexit

    Britain's sluggish economy could resemble Italy's in the next decade if is unable to tackle big challenges including Brexit.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Ricky Schroder sort of apologizes to Costco worker he harangued over mask policy

    After posting video of himself hassling a Costco worker, former child star Ricky Schroder writes, 'sorry that I had to use you' to make a point.

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.