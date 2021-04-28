EU lawyers demand immediate access to UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels with an EU flag - REUTERS
Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels with an EU flag - REUTERS

European Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver Covid-19 vaccines from its factories in Britain, in a move that risks reigniting a spat with London over scarce vaccine supplies.

The call came in the opening hearing of the European Commission's legal case in Brussels against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker over supply delays.

AstraZeneca has missed delivery targets to both Britain and the EU, delaying the bloc's immunisation campaign in particular, and stoking tensions between London and Brussels.

The bloc accuses the company of failing to meet its contractual obligations, whereas AstraZeneca says it is complying with the agreement, which it considers not fully binding.

"We demand deliveries by the end of June and we also demand with immediate effect the use of all plants listed in the contract," EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the judge in a hearing room packed with journalists.

"The contract listed a series of plants that had to be used by AstraZeneca and that still today, in breach of the contract, AstraZeneca is not using," the lawyer said.

AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah retorted: "There is no obligation to use the factories."

The contract lists four vaccine-making plants, with two of them Britain. Whereas AstraZeneca has delivered doses to the EU from sites in Belgium and the Netherlands, it has not shipped to EU countries any dose produced in UK plants run by Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics.

The contract also says that a Catalent factory in the United States which manufactures AstraZeneca jabs "may serve as a back-up supply site".

EU officials have said that AstraZeneca justifies the lack of supplies from Britain by citing clauses in its UK contracts that prevent exports of the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.

The UK government has denied export curbs and is seeking extra doses from a factory in the Netherlands run by AstraZeneca's sub-contractor Halix. The EU is now blocking exports from that plant.

The US government has told Brussels it will not export doses to Europe until its vaccine rollout is completed.

With the pandemic still raging across the continent, the AstraZeneca vaccine was seen as a central part of Europe's immunisation campaign and a way to send coronavirus shots to poorer countries because of its simple storage requirements.

But cuts and delays in deliveries have disrupted the inoculation campaign in the EU, which trails behind Britain, the United States and Israel on vaccinations.

By the end of March, AstraZeneca had delivered only a quarter of what it had committed to the EU. The company has said it plans to ship a total of 100 million doses to the bloc by the end of June, instead of 300 million foreseen in the contract.

Under Britain's 100-million-dose contract, AstraZeneca was supposed to have delivered 30 million by September 2020, but it had only supplied about five million by the end of last year. One million doses came from EU factories, officials have said.

AstraZeneca has blamed production problems for the delays.

In court, the first session ended in just over an hour and the parties agreed to hold two hearings on May 26. The EU lawyers asked for a decision before the end of June to make sure missing doses could be delivered in a timely fashion.

An EU official told Reuters earlier this week the EU could settle for 130 million doses by the end of June.

If no other hearing is necessary, a decision could be made in the weeks following the May 26 hearings.

"AstraZeneca deeply regrets the decision of the European Commission to start this legal action," company lawyer Hakim Boularbah told journalists after the hearing. "We hope to resolve this dispute as soon as possible."

Recommended Stories

  • Ursula von der Leyen warns EU could hit UK with tariffs over Northern Ireland row

    Ursula von der Leyen warned that Brussels would not hesitate to hit Britain with tariffs if it failed to meet its commitments in Northern Ireland as MEPs prepared to ratify the Brexit trade deal on Tuesday. The European Commission president said dispute and enforcement mechanisms in the deal were “essential” to ensure the UK complied with the trade deal and the Withdrawal Agreement, which includes the Northern Ireland Protocol. France said the EU would retaliate and hit sectors such as financial services with tariffs if the UK did not properly implement the Brexit fishing agreement. Mrs von der Leyen said, "This agreement comes with real teeth with a binding dispute settlement mechanism and the possibility for unilateral remedial measures were necessary. And let me be very clear. We do not want to have to use these tools, but we will not hesitate to use them if necessary.” Britain angered Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods in the Protocol and the European Commission has begun legal action against the UK. The grace periods exempt exports from Britain to Northern Ireland from customs checks on meat products and parcels. The UK has also carved out exemptions from EU rules on soil and pet passports.

  • Donald Trump believes he would be on Mount Rushmore if he were a Democrat

    The former president says in a new podcast he will hold a rally soon and decide on a 2024 run in November next year

  • U.S. solar industry unveils guidelines to free supply chain of forced labor

    The top U.S. solar industry trade group on Thursday issued a set of voluntary guidelines to solar panel manufacturers that it said could help rid products installed in the United States of components built abroad with forced labor. Some U.S. lawmakers have voiced gorwing concern that the industry is dependent upon products, specifically the raw material polysilicon, linked to work camps in China’s Xinjiang region. The U.S. State Department has made a determination that Chinese officials are perpetrating genocide there, and imports of cotton and tomato products from the region were banned this year.

  • Why Novavax is the "dark-horse" COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax's shot could become the next coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. arsenal, potentially jumping ahead of AstraZeneca in the line for U.S. authorization, Politico reports.Why it matters: The vaccine proved to be just as effective as Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines in a U.K. clinical trial, and could become a crucial tool in the global vaccination effort. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Novavax has never brought a product to market before, and began last-state clinical trials months after some of the other candidates.But AstraZeneca's rollout has been plagued by a series of public relations mishaps, and it — along with Johnson & Johnson's shot — has been linked to rare but serious blood clots. J&J is also facing production concerns in the U.S.By the numbers: Novavax has committed to provide 100 million doses of its shot to the U.S. later this year, and has promised to provide 1.1 billion doses to low- and middle-income countries.The U.S. probably doesn't need any more vaccines. But the rest of the world does. What we're watching: Whether the company can ramp up manufacturing enough to meet its ambitious goals."If that [would] face a challenge, it would be a big setback for COVAX in terms of delivering doses in 2021," Mesfin Teklu Tessema, senior director at the International Rescue Committee and a member of a civil society working group for COVAX, told Politico.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Despite optimistic statements, Iran nuclear talks proving difficult

    While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and negotiators from the EU and Russia have all heralded significant progress in the Vienna nuclear talks, there are still big gaps between the U.S. and Iranian positions, three U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the talks tell me.The state of play: The public statements coming from Vienna as talks resumed on Tuesday gave the impression that the sides were on track for a deal and the challenge now was to expedite the process. But inside the negotiating rooms, the sources say, the atmosphere has been less positive and far more challenging.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Rouhani has made several optimistic statements this week, including that 70% of the work is now completed.An American source briefed on the talks called that assessment "way optimistic," adding: "Nothing is imminent. There is still a long way to go."Some of the difficulty stems from the indirect format of the talks, and some is due to Iran's refusal to drop its demands that the U.S. lift all sanctions imposed since 2015 — and do so before Iran takes any steps of its own.What's next: Malley, the U.S. envoy, arrived today in Vienna to continue the indirect talks with the Iranians, through EU mediators.The Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the two working groups — one discussing U.S. steps on sanctions relief and the other Iranian steps on nuclear compliance — will start drafting agreements.A third group dealing with the sequencing of the U.S. and Iranian steps will also start its work this week.The State Department declined to comment for this story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Say goodbye to covering leftovers with plastic — here’s why you should be using beeswax wraps instead: 'My favorite kitchen product!'

    Plus, these wraps have more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

  • Official: Mexico to begin bottling Sputnik V vaccine

    Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday, two days after Brazil refused to approve the shot. Mexico has already received more than 1 million doses of Sputnik V in recent months. Ebrard said the state-owned company Birmex is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to prepare the bottling operations.

  • Even with Davis, Lakers can't complete comeback in loss to Wizards

    The Lakers fall to the Wizards 116-107 on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

  • English official says she is hopeful COVID vaccine protection will not wane quickly

    LONDON (Reuters) -COVID-19 booster shots might be needed to protect against new variants but might not be necessary to sustain immunity as high protection offered by current vaccines looks unlikely to wane quickly, an English health official said. British officials have been planning for the possibility of a booster campaign later in the year after targeting initial protection for the whole adult population by the summer, with almost 34 million people having already received a first shot. As the duration of immunity is studied, Pfizer and the United States have both highlighted that annual shots might be needed, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened COVID boosters to flu shots.

  • Videos show police fatally shooting 22-year-old

    Alvarez, 22, was running from police, had his back turned, and appeared to have a gun in his hand when he was fatally shot by police in Chicago.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.

  • Sheriff left detainees strapped in chairs for hours at Georgia jail, prosecutors say

    One detainee said the U.S. is a democracy. “Not in my county,” the sheriff reportedly responded.

  • Inflation Is Coming. 5 Stocks to Buy Now.

    The trick is figuring out which companies can navigate the changing landscape. UBS sifted through the numbers to find the outperformers.

  • France, Germany plan billions in pandemic recovery spending

    France and Germany together laid out plans for billions in spending from the European Union's pandemic recovery fund aimed at fighting climate change and boosting the use of digital technology across the economy. The finance ministers of the EU's two biggest economies on Tuesday underlined their joint determination to use the spending to transform Europe's economy and get the continent growing again as it lags behind the U.S. and China in rebounding from the pandemic recession.

  • College golf notebook: Stanford's Rachel Heck a force as a freshman

    This week's college golf notebook highlights Stanford freshman and aspiring airman Rachel Heck, plus wins by Clemson and South Florida.

  • A German bomb squad combed a forest looking for a 'WWII bomb' that turned out to be a rubber sex toy

    The bomb squad ventured into a Bavarian forest to look for a Wold War II-era explosive, but it was actually a sex toy shaped like a hand grenade.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro live-stream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back and forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Peyton Manning's legendary 1998 NFL Draft

    The 1998 Draft produced some of the biggest booms, and busts, in draft history.