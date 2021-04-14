EU Lays Out $1 Trillion Debt Plan to Challenge Treasuries

John Ainger and Alberto Nardelli
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union set out its blueprint to raise nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to fund its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bloc is aiming to issue the first debt under its NextGenerationEU stimulus in June and will use a “state of the art” platform to begin selling bonds and bills via a network of primary bank dealers by September, according to the bloc’s executive branch and earlier reported by Bloomberg. Almost a third of the 806 billion euros ($964 billion) will be in green bonds, using a framework of rules to be published in early summer.

“The Commission will need to execute financing operations up to EUR 150-200 billion per year over the period to end 2026,” the EU executive said Wednesday. “By June 2021, the Commission will be ready to begin mobilising the funds.”

It highlights the ambition of the EU’s first meaningful entry into bond markets, which will see the total of outstanding bonds closing in on that of Spain’s this decade. It also lays the foundation to challenge U.S. Treasuries in coming years as a haven asset, providing a boost to integration in the region and for its common currency.

A One-Day Rival to Treasuries Is Born in Europe’s Pandemic Bonds

Bonds will be issued and regularly sold across a range of maturities from between three and 30 years, while there will also be short-dated bills, according to the Commission. It highlighted the latter as a quick way to raise money, at least in the initial phase of the program. The program is 56 billion euros more than initial plans outlined last year that were predicated on 2018 prices.

Investors are likely to be keen. The bloc began selling social bonds tied to the funding of a jobs program last year, and those sales have broken global demand records. The EU will begin to issue debt via auction for the first time, as well as syndications via banks. The new platform will be provided by a national central bank that is already used by one of the “large sovereign issuers,” according to the document.

The NGEU package includes grants and loans to member states. The loans will have 30-year maturities, with a grace period of 10 years as nations emerge from the crisis.

A Rival to Treasuries? EU Bond Binge Raises Prospect: QuickTake

(Updates with official announcement.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia Builder Rally Hots Up as Pump-Priming Signs Appear

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Malaysian builders is gathering pace in the wake of more contract wins and a revival in mega infrastructure projects in the country.Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd., one of Malaysia’s biggest contractors, said Friday it won its first job of 2021, sending its shares to a 31-month high this week. TCS Group Holdings Bhd. said that same day it secured its maiden infrastructure job linked to an expressway project. A gauge of 52 builders is up 17% from a Feb. 3 low, trouncing the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index.Record-low interest rates and signs of government pump-priming has brought relief to the industry hit by the global pandemic and political turmoil from a change in government last year. The administration surprised analysts earlier this month when it said work on phase three of the Mass Rapid Transit project will start in the second half of 2021, sooner than expected. Details of another rail project costing 50 billion ringgit ($12 billion) have also been firmed up.Read: Malaysia Seeks Up to 30% Private Funding For MRT3 Project: Kini“Robust spending on infra will benefit related sectors such as transportation, power and building materials, as well as related services such as engineering and financial,” said Danny Wong, chief executive officer of Areca Capital Sdn. The firm had about 1.73 billion ringgit in assets as of April last year, according to its website.Malaysia set aside a record 69 billion ringgit for development expenditure in its 2021 budget.‘Progressing Fast’Beneficiaries from the MRT3 project that’s now estimated to cost 32.9 billion ringgit and span a longer 50 kilometers include Gamuda Bhd., IJM Corp., Kimlun Corp. and Malaysian Resources Corp., Lum Joe Shen, an analyst at Kenanga Research, wrote in a note Wednesday.“We are net positive on the new details as behind-the-scene progress is picking up fast,” Lum said.IJM shares rose 2.7% on Wednesday, while Malaysian Resources gained 3.2% and Kimlun added 1.1%. The Bursa Malaysia Construction Index advanced for a fourth day to close near its highest level since February 2020. Construction companies’ shares had been laggards because of overhangs including the political uncertainty and looming general elections, according to a April 2 report by Kenanga Research. The sector should be able to sustain its upward trajectory, albeit in a “choppy fashion,” it said.“The market is gradually recovering and there’s pent-up demand for properties backed by the low-interest rate environment,” Kerjaya’s Executive Chairman Tee Eng Ho said in a statement, after winning a 153.5 million ringgit contract linked to one of the largest mixed developments in Kuala Lumpur.(Updates with market performance in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VRM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Vroom, Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: June 9, 2020 and March 3, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in VRM:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vroom-inc-loss-submission-form?id=14672&from=5The filed complaint alleges that Vroom, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed ...

  • Saudis Meet Oil Requests From Most in Asia Before Ramping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will supply all the crude oil that was requested by India’s state-owned refiners and at least five other Asian customers next month as the linchpin producer starts to ramp up output.The kingdom will deliver in full what most of the refiners asked for in May-loading cargoes, while one of the customers got its volume to the U.S. curtailed, according to officials notified by Saudi Aramco. Two other customers received some cuts to overall volumes. Aramco declined to comment.Led by Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will restore from May some of the supply that was cut back as the pandemic ravaged demand. Following that decision, the Saudis hiked pricing for the key Asian market in expectation that consumption will rebound further. The overall plan, which includes Riyadh’s return of a unilateral supply cut, was defended last week by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.India’s current round of allocations attracted particular scrutiny after its four state-owned refiners including Indian Oil Corp. had submitted lower nominations, or requests for supply. Overall, the country will take about a single Aframax-size vessel -- typically about 600,000 barrels -- less than granted in the prior month’s allocations, people familiar with the matter said.With tension between India and Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s oil policy, its state-owned processors had asked to reduce next month’s volumes by about one-third of their monthly average. However, India’s refiners are in peak maintenance season and the nation is battling a resurgence in Covid-19, potentially indicating the amount needed for the month is below average.Meanwhile, the volume of Arab Light crude was reduced for two other buyers in the region, and a third customer got its supply for Asia fulfilled but was notified of some cuts to its U.S. operations.At least two European refiners received the volumes they requested, though one of them asked for a much lower amount than normal, according to traders involved in the market. Despite a slight cut in the official selling price of Arab Light for May delivery to northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, Saudi grades are less attractive to European buyers than alternatives such as Urals crude, which is now at the lowest price in a year, they said.(Adds allocations to some European refiners.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Trade Surges as Global Economy Recovers from Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s trade jumped in March, a sign that the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is well on track as vaccine rollouts around the world pick up pace.Exports climbed 30.6% in dollar terms in March from a year earlier, customs data showed Tuesday, albeit lower than the 38% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Imports jumped 38.1%, beating expectations and leaving a trade surplus of $13.8 billion for the month.China has benefited from soaring global demand for medical goods and work-from-home equipment during the pandemic. The latest data shows export momentum remained strong after record gains in February, a sign that the global rebound is helping spur demand in the world’s second-largest economy.The World Trade Organization last month raised its forecast for global trade growth to 8% this year, which would be the fastest pace since 2010.“Export outperformance remains a theme in China’s recovery,” Peiqian Liu, an economist at Natwest Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that it was due to “a combination of global recovering demand as well as China’s role in filling up the global supply chain gaps.”The trade figures are also partly distorted because of last year’s low base, when the pandemic shut down much of the economy. Premier Li Keqiang told experts and enterprises on the weekend to look beyond the ‘base effect’ and use other data and methods to assess the economic situation.The surge in imports reflects strong domestic activity and rising commodity prices, further signs of China’s solid recovery from last year’s pandemic. Data due Friday will probably show the economy expanded a record 18.5% in the first quarter from a year ago.Analysts are watching closely to see if China can sustain its export growth as demand for pandemic-related goods ease and production elsewhere picks up. Economists at Societe Generale SA also point out that in the second half of the year, consumers may switch to spending on services instead of goods, a shift that could weigh on China’s exports.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“China’s strong export growth in March shows demand from overseas continues to support the economy. Details, though, reveal emerging weakness in what’s been a mainstay during the Covid crisis -- exports of stay-at-home related products.”David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.Other DetailsExports to the U.S. surged 53.3% in March from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of $21.37 billion.For a breakdown of imports by country, click here.(Updates with comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hatch, a neobank for SMBs, launches with $20M in funding from investors like Kleiner Perkins, Foundation Capital and Plaid's founders

    After his last startup, Framed Data, was acquired by Square, Thomson Nguyen began exploring new ideas. While an entrepreneur-in-residence at Kleiner Perkins, Nguyen interviewed hundreds of small business owners and realized that many pay hundreds of dollars in fees to maintain a business checking account. “Most small businesses are low margin, high cash flow, so they don’t have $4,000 just laying around,” Nguyen told TechCrunch.

  • Canada Runs Through Investment Bank Pitches for Green Bond Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is in the process of choosing advisers for its debut green-bond sale as it seeks to finance initiatives intended to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, following other Group of Seven nations including Germany and France.The Department of Finance is selecting one or two structuring advisers after having solicited pitches late last month, according to two people familiar with the matter. The selected firms will help the federal government develop a green-bond framework and determine characteristics of the transaction including size and duration, the people said.A representative for Bank of Canada, which manages the government’s domestic bond program, referred questions to the Department of Finance. Press officers for the Department of Finance didn’t provide comment.Canada’s debut in the green-bond market is part of a wide range of measures Ottawa is putting in place to deliver on its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. That includes a national carbon tax as well as an increasing focus by its housing and infrastructure agencies on sustainable businesses.The advisers will also help Canada choose firms for third-party opinions, said the people. The government will also ask the structuring advisers to provide recommendations about adherence to voluntary labels such as green-bond principles.The U.K. said last month it plans its first green issue during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, after European Union countries including Germany, Italy and France saw very strong demand for their debt sales.Green-bond issuance this year is on track to reach a fresh record. About $137 billion has been sold globally year-to-date, compared to around $46 billion over the same spans in 2020 and 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Ontario, the word’s largest sub-sovereign debt issuer, is the nation’s largest seller of green debt with C$7.5 billion ($6 billion) outstanding.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SpaceX launch: Starship SN15 fitted with Starlink internet dish

    Both Starlink and Starship could prove crucial to colonising Mars, with the former funding the development of the latter

  • HSBC to give 'Princess of Huawei' key documents to help fight extradition

    HSBC has struck a deal with Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou over producing bank records that are expected to be significant in helping her fight extradition to the US. Ms Meng, known as the 'Princess of Huawei', is currently under house arrest in Canada, facing extradition to the US over allegations that she committed bank fraud by misleading HSBC over links between Chinese telecom giant Huawei and Skycom. US authorities allege that the links between Huawei and Skycom enabled Huawei to violate sanctions and sell telecoms equipment to Iran. Huawei has argued that Skycom was a business partner, and that it has been clear over this relationship, whereas prosecutors claim Skycom was effectively a subsidiary of the Chinese telecom giant. In a court hearing Monday, Hong Kong High Court judge Linda Chan approved the document-sharing agreement between Huawei and HSBC. It comes weeks after lawyers for Huawei said records held by HSBC would prove that bank executives knew "the true state of affairs” of deals between Skycom and Huawei. Ms Meng has been under strict curfew in a house in Vancouver since December 2018, when she was arrested whilst transferring between planes. Last year, she lost her first battle in the case, having been attempting to argue it would be unlawful for Canada to surrender her to the US. The Supreme Court of British Columbia ruled against her.

  • Dollar near one-month low as strong debt sale weighs on U.S. yields

    The dollar held near a one-month low on Wednesday as strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fuelled a widespread drop in Treasury yields, reducing the interest rate advantage the greenback held over other major currencies. After peaking at a 4-1/2 month high of 93.43 at the end of March, the greenback has since declined nearly 2% as Treasury yields eased. December 2022 futures contracts are signalling a slower rise in implied interest rates, reflecting the Fed's resolve to keep policy on hold.

  • UPDATE 3-EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay news

    The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. The U.S. company said it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of the vaccine following cases of rare blood clots in six women under 50 after they were given it. Despite the U.S. decision, Belgium said it would not stop its rollout at this stage, while the Dutch drug regulator said benefits of the J&J vaccine outweighed possible risks, and Spain said it was not aware of any delay.

  • Yellen Dropping China Manipulator Label Won’t Help Weak Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan is unlikely to escape its current bout of weakness, even with help from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.While Yellen’s decision not to name China as a currency manipulator removes a flash point, analysts say that tension between the two countries have moved to strategic issues such as technology leadership. The yuan is also weighed down by other factors including slowing capital flows and a narrowing yield spread with the dollar.“It takes away one source of pressure, but other areas of tensions with the U.S. remain,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB. “The headline will likely provide only temporary support, given that other factors are in the driver’s seat for now.”The onshore yuan was steady at 6.5477 to the dollar as of 5:30 p.m. Shanghai time. China hasn’t used its exchange rate as a tool to address external influences such as trade disputes, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a briefing on Tuesday. The semiannual U.S. foreign-exchange report is expected this month. Here are more views on the development:Tariffs Remain“The event doesn’t suggest any improvement in China-U.S. bilateral relationship and/or a lowering of bilateral tariffs,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong. “It simply reflects a changed strategy of the new U.S. administration –- that is, by working with U.S. allies to contain China in joint efforts instead of dealing with China matters bilaterally.”The U.S. still has tariffs placed on China that have already kicked in and are unlikely to be lifted in the near term, said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Things are still overshadowed by the upcoming U.S. bill on strategic competition, which will be considered on April 21,” he said.Less Confrontation“The tag was announced the previous time due to political tensions even though China didn’t meet the criteria of a currency manipulator,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “It doesn’t make sense for the U.S. to keep challenging China on the issue of foreign exchange unilaterally, rather the U.S. is showing it prefers to address individual topics separately rather than a full-scale confrontation. The currency problem is no longer a core issue of U.S.-China relations.”“It shows that interaction between China and the U.S. is becoming more rational and more compliant with market rules, which is good for yuan in the short-term,” said Ji Tianhe, head of FXLM strategy at BNP Paribas SA in Beijing. “But it doesn’t affect the overall trend in the second and third quarters. This can be read as the currency exchange-rate issue is no longer the core issue of the Sino-U.S. conflict.”“It can reduce volatility in the currency and make it better for financial markets,” said David Loevinger, an analyst at TCW Group Inc. in Los Angeles, and a former China specialist at the U.S. Treasury. “This administration is much more focused in a constant set of rules. The U.S. Treasury has set the criteria and China doesn’t meet the criteria.”No Positive EffectTensions only add pressure on the yuan if they flare up but won’t positively influence the currency if they simmer, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank. “The yuan is likely to range-trade while following a broad dollar movement as U.S.-China tensions stay under control for now,” he said.“Meanwhile, a forming golden cross may indicate some upside potential for” USD/CNH, he said, referring to the 50-day moving average indicator rising over the 100-day moving average.Pressure From Yields“The yuan is under pressure due to the higher Treasury yields -- we have calculated that renminbi spot is the most correlated currency in the world with the level of the 10-year UST yield, and we continue to expect the yield to trend higher,” Credit Agricole’s Kowalczyk said.“The yuan is also suffering from a decline in foreign interest in Chinese bonds, and CGBs in particular. We expect foreign inflows to be much lower this and next year than what we had anticipated,” due to FTSE Russell’s decision to extend the inclusion of Chinese bonds to a three-year period from 12 months, he said.(Adds comment from Chinese official in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Economic Sentiment Across Germany and the Eurozone Peg Back the EUR

    Economic sentiment in Germany and the Eurozone wanes in April, weighing on the EUR. U.S inflation figures will be another test later today…

  • UK talks with EU, Ireland on Northern Ireland set for Thursday

    Britain will host Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in London and its EU negotiator David Frost will travel to Brussels on Thursday for talks designed to ease differences over trade with Northern Ireland, the scene of more than a week of riots. Coveney was due to hold talks with his British counterpart Dominic Raab and Brandon Lewis, Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, an Irish government source said.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Is Stumping Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Working on Combined TV Box, Speaker to Revive Home Efforts

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has been a laggard in the smart-home space, but a versatile new device in early development could change that.The company is working on a product that would combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.The device’s other capabilities would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple’s Siri digital assistant. If launched, it would represent Apple’s most ambitious smart-home hardware offering to date.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is also mulling the launch of a high-end speaker with a touch screen to better compete with market leaders Google and Amazon.com Inc., the people said. Such a device would combine an iPad with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chat. Apple has explored connecting the iPad to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room, similar to Amazon’s latest Echo Show gadget.Development of both Apple products is still in the early stages, and the company could decide to launch neither or change key features. The company often works on new concepts and devices without ultimately shipping them. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.The new offerings may help revive Apple’s fortunes in the smart-home category. The company held 2% of the TV streaming device market in 2020, according to Strategy Analytics, while the HomePod has had less than 10% of the smart speaker market for most of its existence.In March, Apple discontinued its high-end HomePod, while the Apple TV box hasn’t been updated for more than three years. Last year, the company launched the HomePod mini, which has fared better due to its lower price.Read more: The HomePod Mini Has a Secret Sensor Waiting to Be Switched OnApple combined its HomePod and Apple TV engineering groups in 2020 and unified the underlying software that runs on both devices. That was an early hint that Apple may eventually integrate the hardware lines.A combined speaker and TV box isn’t a product category that Google and Amazon have seriously addressed yet, though Facebook Inc. sells a Portal video chat device that uses a TV as its display and Amazon sells the Fire TV Cube box with a small speaker. Amazon does however lead the Smart Displays category, the term for smart speakers with screens.Amazon first popularized smart speakers with screens in 2017 with the launch of the original Echo Show. Alphabet Inc.’s Google offers 7- and 10-inch versions of its Nest Hub, which pairs the Google Assistant with a speaker and screen. Amazon is also working on a new speaker with a screen for a user’s wall that can serve as a smart home hub. In March, Bloomberg News reported that Apple was exploring new smart speakers with displays and cameras.Apple’s HomeKit software -- which lets third-party devices be controlled by iPhones, iPads and HomePods via an app or Siri -- supports fewer products than rival systems from Amazon and Google. New Apple devices won’t change that alone, but could give both Apple and potential partners new reasons to invest in the larger Apple smart-home ecosystem.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Infrastructure Plan Piques $232 Billion Mubadala’s Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure makeover is getting a thumbs up from one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds.Mubadala Investment Co. considers the U.S. to be “an unbelievable market,” and the opportunities there might prompt Abu Dhabi’s $232 billion wealth fund to commit money toward infrastructure in the country, Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Monday during a virtual conference.“The United States is a country that has incredible infrastructure requirements and is now taking the opportunity of the stimulus packages, combined with zero interest rates, to really stimulate a significant upgrade,” he said.Biden has called for sweeping investments in electric vehicles, renewable power and the electric grid as part of a broad blueprint to bolster the U.S. economy while combating climate change. The plans, part of a $2.25 trillion infrastructure and stimulus blueprint unveiled by the president, are meant to catalyze investments in a clean energy economy.“Countries are seeing now better ways, more efficient ways to build up infrastructure, particularly in countries where there is a dire need to either an upgrade or new infrastructure,” Mubadala’s CEO said. “That opens the door for creative ways to allow the private sector, to allow investors to invest in that space and generate an acceptable rate of return.”Pension and sovereign wealth funds around the world are rotating into alternative assets to bolster yields in the low interest-rate environment and as a hedge against volatile stock markets.Mubadala was among a few sovereign investors that last year seized on opportunities from a dislocation in markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Al Mubarak saying it made more investments in 2020 than in any other previous year. To help achieve its target of doubling in size to nearly half a trillion dollars in the next decade, Mubadala is focusing on infrastructure among other “future-oriented asset classes” and alongside continued investment in renewables and other clean technologies.“The U.S. will be a very interesting place to invest in infrastructure,” Al Mubarak said. “Investors all over the world will look at this as an opportunity.”Funds from Gulf states have been chasing overseas investments to reduce reliance on their oil-dependent home markets. Kuwait’s $124 billion pension fund is reducing its allocation to stocks in favor of alternatives and sees “lots of opportunities” in infrastructure over the next few years, especially in the U.S., its director general said in November.For Mubadala, Europe is another place “that has tremendous requirements when it comes to infrastructure and upgrades,” according to Al Mubarak.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • Internet freaks out over NYPD ‘black mirror’ robot dog, but should we be worried?

    ‘Get ready for terminators soon,’ was one reaction to a Facebook post of Digidog in action

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight