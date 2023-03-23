EU leaders condemn military support to Russia from Belarus and Iran

The European Council condemned on Thursday Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the military assistance provided to Russia by other states.

Source: conclusions of the EU summit on Ukraine, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "The European Council condemns the military support provided by Iran and Belarus to Russia's ongoing aggressive war. It calls on all countries not to provide material or other support to Russia's aggressive war."

Details: In addition, the EU leaders stressed their strong condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, which is a clear violation of the UN Charter, and underlined the EU's unwavering support for "Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right to self-defence against Russian aggression".

The European Council has separately reminded of the resolution of the UN General Assembly, approved in February, about achieving peace in Ukraine and confirmed the 10-step "peace formula", proposed by Kyiv.

"Russia must stop its aggression and immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces and puppets from all of Ukraine's territory within its internationally recognised borders," the conclusions sum up.

In addition, the EU leaders called on Russia to abide by international law. They also "took note of the arrest warrants recently issued by the International Criminal Court against the Russian President and his Commissioner for Children's Rights for the war crime of the illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from the occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia".

Background: As reported, the heads of state and governments of the European Union gathered in Brussels on Thursday for a spring summit. In a video address to EU leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed holding a summit on the peace plan in one of the European capitals.

