EU leaders faced with surge of infections, vaccine issues

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German parliament Bundestag ahead of an European Union summit at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·4 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting Thursday to look for ways of ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations across the 27-nation region amid a shortage of doses, spikes in new cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels.

The coronavirus pandemic once again prevented the leaders from meeting in person, reflecting the poor epidemiological situation in the EU. The spread of more contagious variants of the virus has pushed hospitals in some countries to their limit, and combined with the lack of vaccines available in Europe, has led several EU members to impose strict lockdown measures over the Easter period.

Less than 5% of the EU's 450 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking ahead of the video talks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said problems with the delivery of coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for the EU to redouble its efforts to produce doses within the bloc.

“We can see clearly that British facilities are producing for Great Britain. The United States isn’t exporting, and therefore we are dependent upon what can be produced in Europe,” she said.

To ensure a steadier vaccine supply, the bloc's executive arm has proposed strengthening export controls for coronavirus shots. Even if the move is detrimental to non-EU nations, the European Commission's goal is to force vaccine manufacturers, especially AstraZeneca, to deliver the doses agreed to in their contracts.

The commission also wants to make sure a principle of export reciprocity is enforced with countries that are producing vaccines or the raw materials needed for them.

EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis explicitly pointed at Britain earlier this week, saying that since the end of January “some 10 million doses have been exported from the EU to the U.K. and zero doses have been exported from the U.K. to the EU.”

The commission's proposal has been divisive, according to various European diplomats who spoke before the summit. While some countries see it as an instrument of last resort that should not undermine the EU’s reputation as an open trading bloc, others said it is a crucial tool to guarantee doses and vaccine ingredients reach the bloc.

“Some countries refuse to export. So we need to introduce reciprocity criteria if we want to be able to keep our vaccination goal for the summer," said one diplomat, referring tot he EU's aim of having 70% of the adult population vaccinated by that season.

Stricter control of exports could have an impact on Britain, whose speedy vaccination rollout after it formally withdrew from EU has been eyed with envy by many European nations. The latest figures show that 45% of British residents have had at least one vaccine shot, compared to less than 14% for the EU.

The EU's contract disputes with British-Swedish company AstraZeneca deepened the post-Brexit tensions. However, the EU and the U.K. pledged this week to increase cooperation and fight Europe's third wave of infections together.

EU officials have said trade with the United States should not be affected by the mechanism. U.S. President Joe Biden has been invited to attend the virtual EU summit.

The leaders of EU member nations also need to settle an internal dispute after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz criticized the distribution of vaccines, saying that some countries were receiving more than their fair share. Austria —is leading a coalition of six countries asking for a correction mechanism.

Under the joint procurement set up by the European Commission, doses are allocated on a pro rata basis, but member states are free to place orders directly from the manufacturer of their choice. Some countries are taking less their pro rata base.

A large majority of EU members think the system is working well and said Austria made a mistake to focus on AstraZeneca shots instead of diversifying its portfolio. To help the countries struggling the most, member nations are examining ways to make efficient use of the 10 million additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that were made available for the bloc for the second quarter.

“But the correction won't apply to all member states, only to those who really are in need of solidarity," a diplomat said.

Further highlighting division within the EU on vaccinations, Denmark's government announced Thursday it would continue its suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine for three more weeks. Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine over concerns it could cause blood clots have resumed administering it after the European Union’s drug regulator said it was safe.

___

David Rising in Berlin and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Poland orders stricter pandemic measures for Easter period

    Poland's government ordered stricter pandemic measures for the two-week period surrounding Easter, describing the new rules Thursday as an attempt to limit human contacts amid a deadly surge in the coronavirus pandemic. Details of the new restrictions — which include the closure of nursery schools, furniture stores and beauty salons — come as Poland registered a record for daily coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he knew the more severe measures come during a period when families traditionally spend time together for Easter, and it would require a sacrifice from Poles.

  • Billions from COVID relief bill heading to states, health centers for vaccines and more

    Community health centers across the U.S. will receive more than $6 billion from the federal government to help vulnerable populations fight COVID-19.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness in a new analysis of its major U.S. trial - slightly lower than the 79% level announced this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated information. The latest data was based on 190 infections among more than 32,400 participants in the United States, Chile and Peru. AstraZeneca said it planned to seek U.S. emergency use authorisation in the coming weeks and the latest data had been presented to the independent trial oversight committee, the Data Safety Monitoring Board.

  • AstraZeneca issues new Phase 3 data for COVID vaccine, confirming safety and efficacy

    AstraZeneca said Wednesday that a primary analysis of its Phase 3 trial data confirmed its coronavirus vaccine's "safety" with a 76% efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID.Flashback: The company reported on Monday that a U.S. trial found its vaccine 79% effective, but faced backlash after NIAID said Tuesday it may have included information that provided an "incomplete view of the efficacy data" in its U.S. results. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Our thought bubble, via Axios' Caitlin Owens: A 3 percentage point difference in efficacy isn't much, but the public relations damage to the vaccine brought on by the last few days may be hard to undo. By the numbers: Updated results include data from 190 symptomatic cases, 50 more than the cases studied in the dataset released Monday. The new analysis also found:100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.85% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 in participants ages 65 years and up, a jump from a previously reported 80%.What to watch: The Food and Drug Administration must go over the data AstraZeneca submits.The big picture: AstraZeneca already faced controversy after more than a dozen countries suspended use of its vaccine in mid-March due to reports of blood clots in some people who had gotten the shot. A European Union agency later said there is "no indication" the vaccine causes blood clots.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 25

    More than 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

  • Medically Necessary: The Fake Vaccine Supply Chain Threatens The Real Thing

    This is an excerpt from the March 23, 2021 edition of Medically Necessary, a health care supply chain newsletter. Subscribe here. Good afternoon. Medically Necessary is a newsletter by Matt Blois about the health care supply chain — how we get drugs, devices and medical supplies to health care providers and patients. Fake vaccines, protective equipment threaten the supply chain An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent inspects international cargo with personal protective equipment in the Los Angeles area. (Photo: ICE) Threats: Criminals are trying to sell fake COVID-19 vaccines to desperate governments and citizens, threatening trust in the real health care supply chain. Reports of counterfeit vaccines follow months of problems with counterfeit personal protective equipment. Fake shots: Early this month, the international law enforcement agency INTERPOL reported seizing thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccines. With support from INTERPOL, South African authorities recovered about 400 ampules in a warehouse near Johannesburg. In China, police raided the manufacturing facility producing the fakes and seized 3,000 counterfeit vaccines. "This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine-related crime," INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said, according to a press release. Existing networks for distributing fake drugs have provided an infrastructure for trafficking fake COVID-19 vaccines, Stock told TIME magazine in an interview about the operation. Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection also confiscated fake vaccines in the northern part of the country last month. A health clinic was selling fake doses of the Pfizer vaccine for about $2,000, according to the Secretariat of Health. In an excellent video about counterfeit vaccines, The Wall Street Journal reports that, as of mid-January, the U.S. government hadn't received any reports of fake vaccines being administered to patients. Empty promises: Confiscation of counterfeit vaccines follow numerous reports about criminals making empty promises to provide vaccines to government entities or desperate citizens. A spokesperson from the European law enforcement agency Europol told VICE that the agency is investigating the sale of black market COVID-19 vaccines. Italian officials received offers to buy counterfeit vaccines, according to the Associated Press. The Czech Republic also received offers to buy fake vaccines, Reuters reports. In February, the Justice Department charged three men in Maryland with trying to sell fake vaccines online. Officials expect the scams to continue. "As the public seeks vaccines to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19, fraudsters are waiting to take advantage of their desperation," James Mancuso, a federal law enforcement agent, said, according to a press release. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports that it has carried out 58 seizures and seven arrests, part of an effort to crack down on fake vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. Fake supplies: Counterfeit maks, gowns and gloves have also been a major problem during the pandemic, and the problem continues. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported seizing nearly 10 million fake masks in the first two months of 2021. The mask manufacturer 3M (NYSE: MMM), which has been working closely with law enforcement officials, has had to dedicate an enormous amount of effort to prevent fake masks from getting into the supply chain. The company reports that it has received more than 13,000 calls to a hotline about counterfeit equipment. It estimates that more than 33 million fake respirators have been seized during the pandemic. Still, a Kaiser Health News investigation found that millions of fake masks made their way into the U.S. health care supply chain. Warnings: Law enforcement officials and supply chain researchers have been warning about the threat of counterfeit vaccines for months. The Department of Justice shut down a website hawking fraudulent coronavirus vaccines as early as March 2020, less than 10 days after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. By December, as several vaccines neared approval, INTERPOL issued a warning about the possibility of theft and counterfeiting of coronavirus vaccines. "As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains," Stock warned in the press release. Robert Handfield, a supply chain researcher at North Carolina State University, warned in a December webinar that waste from COVID-19 vaccination efforts could be used for counterfeiting efforts. "The risk there is that rather than throwing them away they end up in the hands of someone who's going to market them on the black market ... or try to use the containers and refill them with material that's counterfeit," he said. "Do not keep or share empty #COVID19 vials, containerso or packaging as souvenirs. COVID-19 vaccine-related materials can be repurposed to commit fraud," the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services warned on Twitter. Countermeasures: Those warnings prompted serious countermeasures by companies transporting the vaccine, which Bloomberg called "worthy of a Bond film." The security measures include armed guards, alarms and panic buttons, according to Bloomberg. Despite stumbles, AstraZeneca is still poised to be a huge part of the vaccination effort The stumbles: On Monday, drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) published a press release announcing promising results from a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. Hours later, U.S. health officials said those results may have been misleading. AstraZeneca says it will update its results soon. These communication snafus follow confusing preliminary results published in November. The company also had to pause clinical trials last year to ensure the vaccine wasn't causing serious side effects. More recently, some European countries stopped administering the vaccine over concerns about side effects. In both cases, regulators determined the vaccine was still safe. Heavy hitter: Despite those missteps, AstraZeneca's vaccine is still poised to be the most abundant COVID-19 shot in the world. The company already has agreements to provide more than 3 billion vaccine doses to a laundry list of countries, according to Bloomberg's vaccine deals tracker. (The tracker is updated through March 1.) That would cover more than twice as many doses as Novavax, the second most prevalent vaccine measured by the number of doses ordered. The U.S. has ordered 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, though it hasn't approved its use yet. That's on par with orders for Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines. Still promising: Those problems have slowed approval for the vaccine in the U.S., but it has already been approved for emergency use in more than 70 other countries. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America he still believes the vaccine is effective. "This is likely a very good vaccine," Fauci said in the Good Morning America interview. "This kind of thing does ... nothing except really cast some doubt about the vaccines and maybe contribute to hesitancy." According to a useful summary of the company's mistakes from STAT, these recent mistakes are frustrating to scientists because the AstraZeneca vaccine has several advantages from a supply chain perspective. "Compared to other government-authorized vaccines, it's cheap and easy to manufacture and store," STAT's Andrew Joseph and Lev Facher wrote. Reading list: The best stories about the health care supply chain Vaccine Rollout Leaves Behind the Blind, Paralyzed, Autistic —Bloomberg Inside the scramble to bring Covid-19 vaccines to homebound Americans —STAT Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing in U.S. Races Ahead —The Wall Street Journal Here's how to get billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world —Peterson Institute for International Economics Thanks for reading. Please send an email to mblois@freightwaves.com if you have questions, praise or grievances. If this email was forwarded to you, sign up here. Matt Blois See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTRATON Goes (Almost) All In On Truck ElectrificationInside The Now-booming Business Of Building Container Ships© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NY CEOs Join Forces to Sound the Alarm Over $1.5 Billion Tax Hike

    A group of 250 of New York's top CEOs and business executives have signed a letter addressed to Governor Andrew Cuomo urging him against increasing taxes for high-income earners, CNBC and Bloomberg...

  • Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccinations to younger age group

    Singapore said on Wednesday it has opened up its COVID-19 immunisation drive to a younger age group, after more than half of its elderly population signed up for or received their vaccinations. Residents aged 45 to 59 years can now register to receive vaccines, of which 1.1 million doses have so far been administered in Singapore, with 310,000 people having completed the full regimen, health minister Gan Kim Yong told a media briefing. Singapore has been using vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, and has taken delivery of 200,000 doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech, which has yet to be granted emergency use approval by Singapore authorities.

  • It's been 100 days since the first American was vaccinated. A lot has changed.

    100 days after Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine shots started going into arms, the rollout is going surprisingly well, although equity issues remain.

  • Minority communities were hardest hit by spring and summer 2020 COVID waves: CDC

    A report released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided additional details into how the earliest months of the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affected minorities. The study found that as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. increased during the spring and summer, counties with larger populations of minority residents saw more of them. During the first two weeks of April, just over 11% of U.S. counties, mostly in the Northeast and the South, were heavily affected by the novel coronavirus, according to the report.

  • Can California's first Latino senator break Washington's gridlock on immigration reform?

    Prop. 187 got Alex Padilla into politics. Now in the Senate he can help reform immigration policy, which has eluded Washington for more than 30 years

  • Coronavirus cases tick up in 19 states, hold steady nationwide

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections rose over the past week in 19 states while holding steady nationwide.The big picture: The U.S. is in a race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before variants of COVID-19, fueled by quick reopening, can cause a new wave of rising caseloads.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 53,000 new cases per day — essentially unchanged from last week’s average. Cases have been holding steady in this range for several weeks.19 states saw their average daily cases increase over the past week, and 14 states saw their numbers fall. The biggest improvements were in Arizona and Nevada, both of which saw new cases drop by about 45%. Michigan, on the other hand, took the biggest step backward, with a 50% rise in new cases.What we’re watching: The U.S. has administered an average of 2.5 million vaccine doses per day over the past week, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. Vaccinations are growing a whole lot faster than cases, and will ultimately bring about the end of this pandemic. But it will require non-vaccine interventions — like masks and social distancing — to avoid another wave of rising infections while vaccines continue to roll out.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Boris Johnson says the UK's vaccine success was due to 'greed' and 'capitalism'

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a private meeting that "the reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed."

  • Too early 'to declare victory' on COVID-19 -Fauci

    "We do have a lot of challenges in front of us with regard to the high level of daily infections. Yesterday being 54,974. When you are at that level, I don't think you can declare victory and say you've turned the corner," Fauci said.Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both expressed concern about the trajectory of the pandemic during a briefing with reporters, despite a vaccination program that has led to 84 million people in the United States getting one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day can't wait until hiring transgender models 'isn't a big deal'

    The magazine's editor talks about avoiding "tokenism" in her mission of representation.

  • Calls for boycotts in China against Nike and H&M over Xinjiang cotton

    Calls of boycott and anger have erupted in China against Nike and Swedish clothing giant H&M after Chinese netizens unearthed old statements from the brands taking a stand against cotton sourced from the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang over concerns of reports of forced labor involving the Muslim Uyghur minority. Tensions between western countries and China have now spilled over into the realm of fast fashion and sportswear. Nike and H&M’s statements, along with those of other international brands such as Adidas, Gap, New Balance and Zara parent company Inditex resurfaced soon after the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union jointly condemned China’s years-long crackdown on Uyghurs and sanctioned Xinjiang government officials.

  • Secretary of State Blinken warns Europe against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s hostility to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline currently being built between Russia and Germany.

  • ‘A Diverse Teaching Force Is a Quality Teaching Force’: Researcher Seth Gershenson Talks About His New Book and the Changing Demographics of American Schools

    See previous 74 Interviews: Author Jal Mehta on the value of teaching, Harvard scholar David Perkins on “playing the whole game,” and Professor Nell Duke on project-based learning and standards. The full archive is here. Take a moment to remember your favorite teacher — the one whose attention and encouragement made you work harder and […]

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’