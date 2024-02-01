EU leaders' frustration with Hungary on display at showdown summit

(L-R) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, General Secretary of the Council of the European Union Therese Blanchet, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a meeting ahead of the European Council meeting at the European headquarters in Brussels. -/European Council/dpa

Frustrations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's blockade of Ukraine financial aid were on display at a specially convened EU leaders summit.

"Viktor definitely wants to be the centre of attention every time we are here, but it shouldn't be like this," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on arrival, adding her concern about the pattern continuing.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said it was "unacceptable that one country can block such an important decision," underlining the importance of the financial aid for Ukraine.

Orpo stressed that his EU counterparts would not give in to Hungary's demands. "No one can blackmail 26 EU countries and as I said our values are not on sale."