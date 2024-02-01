EU leaders to hold annual debates on €50 billion in aid to Ukraine

The EU has revealed the details of the decision to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine in 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility programme, indicating that the Council of the European Union will play a key role in managing the programme for Ukraine.

Quote: "On the basis of the Commission annual report on the implementation of the Ukraine Facility, the European Council will hold a debate each year on the implementation of the Facility with a view to providing guidance."

Details: It is reported that decisions of the Council of the European Union will be adopted by a qualified majority vote for the adoption and amendment of the programme, as well as for the approval and suspension of payments based on the relevant assessments and proposals of the European Commission.

The leaders also noted that, if necessary, the European Council could invite the European Commission to submit a proposal for consideration in the context of a new multiannual financial framework in two years' time.

According to media reports, the decision to debate the programme and possibly revise the financial framework in two years is a compromise to avoid a veto by Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that under the EU's agreement on €50 billion for Ukraine, Hungary did not seek a condition that the disbursement of funds for each subsequent year be additionally agreed upon.

Background:

EU leaders on Thursday overcame Hungary's long-standing opposition and reached an agreement on a €50 billion macro-financial assistance programme for Ukraine. The programme will last for four years.

The European Union said that Ukraine will be able to receive funds under the €50bn Ukraine Facility programme agreed at the summit, subject to a number of preconditions.

