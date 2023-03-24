EU leaders insist eurozone banking sector stable

AFP
·2 min read

EU leaders and the head of the European Central Bank scrambled on Friday to reassure the markets that the eurozone banking sector is resilient and able to withstand shocks, after European bank shares plunged.

Germany's Deutsche Bank shares nosedived by more than 13 percent as the lender faced surging costs to cover credit insurance, while its peer Commerzbank tumbled by 10 percent in afternoon trading.

The stock prices of several French and British banks also tanked.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde told EU leaders the single currency area's banking sector was "strong", an EU official said, during a euro area leaders' summit in Brussels.

"The euro area banking sector is resilient because it has strong capital and liquidity positions," the official quoted Lagarde as saying.

"The euro area banking sector is strong because we have applied the regulatory reforms agreed internationally after the (2008) global financial crisis to all of them," she also reportedly told the leaders of the 27-member bloc.

The leaders of the EU's biggest economies also insisted on the banking system's good health.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European banking system is "stable" while French President Emmanuel Macron said the bloc's banks were the "most solid".

"It paid off that we had strict rules and regulations in the past years, the banking system is stable in Europe," Scholz said after the summit.

Scholz added there was no reason to worry about Deutsche Bank.

"Deutsche Bank has modernised and organised the way it works. It's a very profitable bank. There is no reason to be concerned," Scholz told reporters after the summit.

Macron echoed these assurances: "European banks' fundamentals are solid. The eurozone is the zone where the banks are the strongest."

A plan to complete the EU's long delayed banking union has long been delayed but has gained greater urgency amid the recent turbulence in the markets.

"The recent developments remind us how important it has been to continuously improve these regulatory standards," the ECB chief said.

Lagarde said the bloc needed to progress on completing the banking union and added that further work was also necessary to create truly European capital markets.

"There is no trade-off between price stability and financial stability. Our toolbox enables us to address risks to both," she said during the meeting.

"The ECB toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity to the euro area financial system, if needed," she added.

bur-raz/dc/lth

Recommended Stories

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • Here’s How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You’re in Your 50s

    Much has been written about decade-based retirement savings targets. T. Rowe Price, for example, recommends having three to six times your annual salary socked away for retirement by the time you turn...

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

    BFAM, F and NMRK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 23, 2023.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: Buying This Magnificent Growth Stock Could Be a Genius Move Right Now

    The stock market has shown remarkable resilience so far this year despite the odds of a recession and the recent banking turmoil in the U.S., which is evident from the S&P 500 index's 4% gains in 2023. It is worth noting that the S&P 500 has a history of bouncing back strongly following a bear market. The index has averaged a 38% return in the 12 months after hitting lows during a bear market.

  • 2 Unique Dividend Aristocrats to Diversify the Portfolio

    Here are two Dividend Aristocrats that are top-rated Zacks stocks at the moment and can offer unique exposure and diversification to investors' portfolios.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Often, when a stock has a high and rising dividend yield, it's a red flag that the dividend may not be sustainable. This is exactly what happened recently with two popular dividend stocks, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY). Intel, the semiconductor chipmaker, slashed its quarterly dividend in late February to $0.125 per share, down from $0.365 the previous quarter -- a 66% cut.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Why First Republic Bank Could Be In Real Trouble Right Now

    Since the collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, as well as the forced acquisition of Credit Suisse, there have been some signs that the banking sector is stabilizing, although it is still too early to tell. First Republic experienced elevated deposit outflows and credit downgrades from the rating agencies. While the bank has made several attempts to try to shore up confidence -- and received a massive deposit injection from some large U.S. banks -- I think First Republic could be in real trouble right now.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • Do You Have More Than $250,000 in the Bank? Take These Steps Now

    In recent weeks, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have put the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance and its $250,000 limits into the spotlight. Both banks had large amounts of uninsured deposits that could have been lost if authorities hadn't stepped in and guaranteed them. FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category.

  • Got $500? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Emphatically

    Buying stocks for the long term is a great way to build wealth. American Express is a longtime Berkshire Hathaway holding, and it's no wonder: It's one of the most iconic brands in America. Premium brand status: American Express is considered a luxury brand in the credit card industry.

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Retirement 2023: Here’s How Much the Average American Has in Their 401(k)

    Hitting your retirement savings goals is all but impossible unless you invest your money via a tax-advantaged account like a 401(k). These savings vehicles are often offered by employers, and as of...

  • Warren Buffett's Stock Buys are Sending a Big Signal

    Whenever the 'Oracle of Omaha' suddenly puts billions of dollars to work, it usually signals major opportunities for value investors. Tracey highlights three reasons why Buffett is buying again and how you can capitalize moving forward.